Remember When 8-8-2018

(Above) The Summer Station - The Summer Station at Clear Lake in the late 1890s and early 1900s on the camp grounds. The photo was loaned to the newspaper in 1968 by E.B. Stillman. He thought this was a group of tourists that came in on a special excursion trip, which was the custom on weekends at that time. Stillman said to note the beards, bowler hats and cinched waistlines of the women of that era.

25 Years Ago

August 1993

An apparent break-in was reported at Corner Drug, 4th and Main St., Clear Lake, on Saturday, Aug. 7 around 11:30 p.m. The vandals broke the window on the door to the Main Street entrance, which set off the store alarm. The burglars fled the site after the alarm was set off, leaving some of their equipment behind.

Repairs to the City Park Bandshell will begin this fall. This and other improvements were discussed at City Hall. Work to the structure will include repairing the lower roof flat deck, which is leaking; fixing the deteriorating arch supports; and repairing the facial board. They will be ready to paint in the spring. A surveillance system will also be installed.

Clear Lake Mayor Lois Kotz announced Tuesday she will seek a second term in the City Election Nov. 2.

Approximately 150 vintage autos were displayed at the Surf Ballroom as part of the Summer Dance Cruise weekend.

The Clear Lake City Council tabled discussion of a request by the Clear Lake Rotary Club to install two coin-operated binoculars at the Sea Wall.

Fire has left a Clear Lake family homeless. Fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage and destroyed the contents of the home at 612 3rd Ave. N. The fire apparently started in a sofa bed on the porch next to the kitchen. The blaze progressed to the porch walls, and into the kitchen.

Tanner Lucas Bacon was born July 22, 1993, to Steve and Karla Bacon, of Clear Lake. He is their first child.

Sawyer Brown will take the stage at the North Iowa Fair this year. Tickets are being sold for $14. Sawyer Brown’s current hit, “Trouble on the Line,” is no. 8 on Billboard’s Top 25 Country Singles Chart. Monster Trucks and draft horse shows are also part of the fun at the fair.

Dr. Wendy Barhite has joined Dr. R.C. Jost in the practice of optometry. Their office is located at 302 Main Ave., in Clear Lake.

Carolin Oelschlaeger, a dental hygienist, recently returned from St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, having participles in a missions project sponsored by Medical Group Missions of the Christian Medical and Dental Society. The project was devoted to medical, dental and surgical care.

The Clear Lake softball team rebounded from a 2-5 start in North Central Conference play to finish 6-8 in sole possession of fourth place. The Lions had six girls earn All-Conference honors. Senior try-captain Daphne Copas, who was voted Most Valuable Player by her teammates, was named to the Second Team. Three Clear Lake players were named to the Second Team: Brooke Fisher, Krista Fritz, and Angie Hughes. Danny Copas and Kim Sallee received Honorable Mention recognition.

The Iowa Games, held in Ames, Aug. 5-8, proved to be the latest success for Clear Lake tennis players, Jason Jones and Matt Edwards, and former Clear Lake resident Doug Abbas, now of Cresco. Abbas and Edwards teamed up to strike gold in the men’s doubles competition, then faced off for the bronze medal in singles. Jones also brought home a bronze in the 18-and-under singles tournament.

50 Years Ago

August 1968

Governor Harold E. Hughes plans to attend the staff Friday evening at the golf course as part of the Annual Governor’s Days events to be held in Clear Lake.

Steve Seely, was presented a $25 savings bond for naming “Captain Fun,” Clear Lake’s official emblem.

Protestant churches of Clear Lake will join in a united worship service at City Park at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Speaker for this traditional Governor’s Days community service will be Pastor H.G. Loddigs, of Minneapolis.

A mid-year sampling of motels, boat-rental firms and restaurants revealed the fact that this seasons business is “better than ever.”

Playing at the Lake Theater is “The Green Berets,” starring John Wayne, David Janssen and Jim Hutton.

94 Years Ago

July 1924

The passenger boat, Bobolink, caught fire while standing at the White Pier Dock Sunday.

Rich Bros. sold the Hopfe farm about six miles south of Clear Lake to a gentleman from the southern part of the state; consideration of $150 per acre.

The law is no respecter of persons, neither is the speed cop. Last week a clergyman from Cerro Gordo County was fined for speeding. It wasn’t a Clear Lake resident, however.

Standing this week in the Tourist Park is a mammoth house on wheels. The huge truck weighs between four and five tons and is 23 ft. long. It was built from a Clydesdale truck, covered with light steel and owned by Lt. C.A. Martin, vaudeville artist.

Frank Young is in the junk business now and is buying rags, paper, magazines and junk of all kinds.

100 Years Ago

July 1918

Seventy four Clear Lakers left by special train this morning for Camp Gordon, Ga. Clear Lake businessmen and citizens gave a farewell party and fed them. The day started with a big parade, headed by Walter Hyde carrying the American flag, followed by the Home Guard and Clear Lake band, which marched to the Mason garage where the big doings were held.

The citizens of Ventura gave their boys who left a farewell party at Kaster’s Hall. There were nine that left from Ventura.

A sugarless canning campaign is underway.

Little Glennis McClure accidentally drank some kerosene and was very sick.