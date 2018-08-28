Remember When 8-29-2018

(Above) Ridiculous Days, 1968 - Dressed for Ridiculous Days in 1968 and eating breakfast at Halford’s Cafe were these business women. Seated (L-R): Jane Chamberlain, Joan Olson, Lucille Wessels and Hilda Beckman. Back row (L-R): were Elayne Diestelmier, Margurite Olson, Christine Halford, Pearl Brunsvold, Marcella Anderson, Blanche Anderson and Lois Lee.

25 Years Ago

September 1993

Dick Hughes, an eight-year veteran of the Clear Lake City Council, has announced his plans to seek another term as a Councilman at-large.

A Wisconsin man was accidentally shot Saturday as a law enforcement official tried to take the gun from him. The man reportedly stopped at the Interstate 35 rest stop north of Clear Lake and called officials to say he was contemplating suicide. The office did not know the gun was cocked when he tried to remove it and it went off shooting the man in the side. The man was listed in good condition at North Iowa Mercy Health Center. The man is expected to be charged with carrying a concealed weapon an aggravated misdemeanor.

A second demonstration tape may be just what it takes for country music hopeful Scott Anderson, who is hoping to be signed someday by a major record company. Anderson said it is sometimes a waiting game and make take three or four demo tapes before being signed. He cut his first demo tape in 1991. Two of Scott’s songs, “for Pete’s Sake” and “Texas Swing,” can be heard locally on KIA FM radio.

Three teachers joined the staff at Ventura School District: Chris Yaw, Darrin Strike, and Tim Larson.

The level of Clear Lake rose slightly over the course of the past week. The level was listed at +6.60” above the weir.

In observance of his retirement from the United States Army, Colonel Justin R. Hughes was honored with a retirement review at Fort Meyer, Virginia. Colonel Hughes is the son of M.W. Hughes, of Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1960 and the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York in June of 1964. He has served at various locations in Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and the United States. He is retiring as Post Commander of Fort A.P. Hill near Bowling Green, Va.

Since December, six Iowans have been killed in grain bin accidents, including one double fatality. Farmers who had problems moving grain after last year’s wet harvest, may face similar frustrations and exposure to safety risks this year.

Members of the Ventura Community Action Club that is sponsoring the upcoming Septemberfest celebration includes: Kirk McLaughlin, Gene Toppin, Cory Hiscocks, Duane Ransom, Dick Hopper, Gordon Quintus, Keith DeVries, Bob Wolfram, Doug Phinney, Tom Taylor, Paul Menke and Byron Woods.

Four former Clear Lake preps, known as the Ragin’ Cagins,” won the Level B Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament held on the UNI campus. Approximately 40 teams competed in Level B. Members of the team include: Tom Paullus, Steve Faber, Mark Abbas, and Bob Storbeck. Wade Ficken was also a member of the team, but was unable to play due to an injury. Paullus, Abbas and Ficken were all 1984 CLHS graduates, while Faber was a 1985 graduate.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Bakeshoppe Cracked Wheat Buns, dozen, 79¢; Anderson Erickson Chip Dip, 8 oz., 39¢; Pepsi and Mountain Dew Products, 12, 12 oz. cans, 2/$5; Jif Peanut Butter, 18 oz. jar, $1.59; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 24, 12 oz. cans, $5.99; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.29; slab bacon, lb., $1.29; and bulk salads, lb., 99¢.

50 Years Ago

August 1968

A two-acre tract of land has been offered to the Park Commission for establishment of an Armour Pugh Memorial Park. Mr. Pugh, who died Saturday, was a member of the Park Commission and devoted much of his time to development of recreational areas in the city. The tract is bounded on the north by the railroad tracks, on the east by Shorewood Way, and on the west by the Episcopal Church. It has a 600-ft. frontage on the south and is about 190 feet deep.

Expansion of Easter’s Super Valu Store, in Clear Lake, will begin soon. A 40’ by 120’ addition is planned for the northwest corner of Easter’s property on S. 4th St. A building on the property will be demolished.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s West Side Market and Uptown Market include: Swift Premium Bacon, lb., 59¢; Campbell’s Tomato Soup, 11¢; Hunt’s Catsup, 20 oz., 3/$1; Chicken ‘O the Sea Tuna, 3/$1; Seedless Grapes, lb., 25¢; and Butt’r Top Franchise Bread, loaf, 9¢.

75 Years Ago

August 1943

The large barn on the Earl Trimble farm, four miles northwest of Clear Lake, burned to the ground about 3 a.m. Sunday morning when it was struck by lightning. They lost 40 tons of new hay, six calves and machinery.

Mrs. Verna Davis Oehlert and Mrs. J. Oehlert are visiting Cadet Howard Oehlert at Muskogee, Okla.

Staff Sgt. Robert Chizek has been presented the Good Conduct medal at Lubbock, Tex.

Frank Smith, of t, has accepted the position as assistant butter maker at the Clear Lake Co-operative Creamery.

100 Years Ago

August 1918

There were 7,054 vehicles of every description passed on the pavement during the past week between Mason City and Clear Lake.

Hill Hardware Store has barn paint for $1.75 a gallon.

With so many Clear Lake boys to war the wear on the porch swings this summer has been barley noticeable.

Ralph Hayden had his new Ford stolen in Minneapolis. They drove downtown to attend a picture show and parked the car nearby. He had only had the car three days and if not found it will be a big loss. Darn city scoundrels.

Have you had your baby weighed and measured? This is Baby Week and all children under five should be taken to the hospital this week.