Remember When 8-22-2018

Back to school in 1993 - (Above Left) Central School Principal Richard Hanson looked over some school books with incoming fourth graders in 1993. Pictured with Hanson (L-R): is Tina Walston, Erik Fox, Bre Pleggenkuhle and Jordan Esbeck. (Above Right) Clear Lake Head Football Coach Fred Wieck gave direction to his players at the 1993 Clear Lake Football Camp. Among those assisting Wieck were Tom Lewis. The camp was a tune-up for the upcoming regular season.

25 Years Ago

August 1993

The Western Home, a Cedar Falls organization affiliated with the United Methodist Church, plans to build a senior retirement complex on the grounds of the Methodist Camp. The structure, to be built in spring 1995, will include 30-40 living units. The Western Home takes over ownership of the 70-year-old camp on Sept. 1.

Twelve new teachers have joined the staff at Clear Lake School District. Classes are set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 1. Joining the staff are: Lynne Campbell, Daniel Lauters, Cheralellan Morgan, D. Diane Stoltenberg, Tyra Cable, Kevin Dear, Deborah Neisess, Jennifer Seylar, Joan Hall, Leih Cooper, Nancy Falls, and April Wiegmann,

The Ventura School Board voted unanimously to go ahead with an instructional support levy on its authority, The levy will help the district retain approximately 10 percent of funding which will be lost when the district’s enrichment levy runs out next year.

Since May 1993, several incidents of theft have occurred in the housing areas along the South Shore of Clear Lake. Items are being removed from vehicles, boats and yards. Stolen items consist of both car and boat stereos and speakers, boat motors, radar detectors, bicycles, and a Yamaha Waverunner and trailer to name a few.

Lake artists and owner of The Family Business Potters, Jo White, is selling her pottery through the All Iowa Store at the Iowa State Fair.

Parade entries are being sought for the upcoming Ventura Septemberfest Celebration. All proceeds from the celebration will go toward exterior renovation of the Ventura Community Hall building.

Tyler Lane Christy was born July 25, 1993, to Cole and Kimberly Christy, of Clear Lake. Tyler has a big brother, Cody, who is two and one-half years old.

Todd and Tracey Hanson announce the birth of their first child, Haley Marie, born Aug. 20, 1993.

Aaron J. Harms, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Harms, and Nolan D. Swanson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Swanson, all of Clear Lake, enlisted in the Air Force as members of the “Eagle Flight” buddy flight. They are both 1993 graduates of Clear Lake High School.

Edwina Claude has been named assistant vice president and office manager for Metropolitan Federal Bank, fsb. She will be manager of the Clear Lake branch.

Clear Lake native Jeff Klaudt began to compile information for a book on the history of football at Clear Lake High School three years ago. After pouring over a mountain of news clippings, microfilm and statistics his project emerged as “Clear Lake Lion Football 1919-1992. This is a valuable resource for any Lion football fan.

Five Clear Lake High School cheerleaders were named to the All-Camp Cheer Squad at Wartburg College. The girls were honored because of their determination, spirit, positive attitude, hard work and cheer skills. Each girl received a $600 scholarship to Wartburg College. Those earning the honor were Amber Wass, Meribeth Bernard, Michelle Bullington, Molly Finstad and Jamie Watson.

50 Years Ago

August 1968

An important hearing on a proposal to improve seven miles of Iowa 106 between Clear Lake and Mason City will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Clear Lake Junior High School building. Iowa Highway Commission officials emphasized that an apparent lack of interest in the project by local residents might make it appear that road funds might be better spent in area where residents are interested in the work.

Sixteen new names have been added to the list of teachers employed in Clear Lake bringing the total number of people on the payroll to 140. In addition to Supt. Richard Lashier, there are five principals, 99 teachers, 10 custodians, 13 cooks. four secretaries, seven bus drivers and one nurse.

Dean Martin and Robert Mitchum star in “5 Card Stud” at the Lake Theater. Also playing for the kiddies is “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, starring Glenn Ford and Shirley Jones.

Clear Lake football practice opened with new Head Coach Norman Theiss. Other coaches this season include Butch Lewis, Gary Anderson, Gerald Hawthorne, Nelson Crabb, Allen Rannals, John Klaudt and John Angle.

70 Years Ago

August 1948

The faculty is complete for the school year with the following new teachers at Clear Lake: Marguerite Halvorson, Arlene Christianson, and Myrllin Huff.

The junior high building has been completely relighted with modern louvered fluorescent lighting. All buildings have been completely repainted outside.

The White Clover Sale netted the Am-Vets Auxiliary $130. All of the 1,000 clovers were sold.

Arleigh Eddy created some sort of a record when he shot a 32 on his round of golf during the stag night supper match.

Football suits were issued to 50 candidates at the high school Saturday by Bob Heston. Returning lettermen include: Dan Rice, John Monaghen, Bob Replogle, Don Bisgrove, Chet Garth, Jack Kimball, Wes Edgar, Kay Ellerson and Don Nelson.

94 Years Ago

July 1924

The North Iowa Fair closed Friday night without a single drunk being seen on the grounds all week. Who says prohibition doesn’t work?

Corn is growing fine, but the question is, will it have time to grow and mature? We have no desire for Jack Frost until Oct. 1

Thursday an unsuccessful attempt was made to rob the Rogers Hotel. No one was in the office or the lobby at the time.

Eight farmers in the south part of Union Township have gone together to purchase a threshing unit.

A Britt man coming to Clear Lake was met by a Packard going at a high rate of speed coming toward Clear Lake from Ventura. The Packard struck the Ford Mr. Peterson was driving, demolishing it. Mr. Peterson’s sister, who was riding with him, went through the windshield, dislocating her ankle. The Packard was owned by a Boston lady on her way to Spencer. She paid Mr. Peterson $175 for his demolished Ford and doctor bills for showing a fine and kind spirit.