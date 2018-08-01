Remember When 8-1-2018

(Above) I do, on a Sea Doo - Edna Krull wanted to “do something different” at her 1993 wedding ceremony. She achieved that when she and groom, John Fischer, boarded a jet ski and exchanged vows while floating between two pontoon boats on Clear Lake’s south shore. Looking on was the Rev. Bernard Olson and matron of honor, Mrs. Dwayne Miller, who hosted a reception for the couple at P.M. Park following the ceremony.

25 Years Ago

August 1993

With all the excitement and anticipation of an NFL draft, Clear Lake city and development officials, as well as, the Governor of Iowa, introduced Jack Lowry as the newest member of “Team Clear Lake.” Lowry, CEO of Midwest Engineering Inc. and Metal Fabricators, Inc., was welcomed at a special news conference Friday at the former Unisys building which Lowry has leased from the city to house the two businesses. Lowry hopes to bring 400 jobs to Clear Lake.

For the past five years the road to Atlantic City has started here for young women interested in participating in the Miss North Iowa Contest with hopes of becoming Miss America. This year, however, the road taken has been detoured, according to pageant officials. Mark Hanson, president of the Miss North Iowa Scholarship Pageant, said this year’s August pageant was put on hold due to a lack of contestants.

Speaker for the Sunday morning worship service in Baker Auditorium of Clear Lake United Methodist Camp will be Harold Webb, of Clear Lake. Webb has been a certified lay speaker since 1980 and has conducted worship services in over 50 area churches of several denominations.

Mr. and Mrs. Owen Henning were presented with a plaque in recognition of their recent donation of a home to North Central Human Services. NCHS agreed to move the house to Forest City where it will be used for its programs. The Hennings plan to build a home on the cleared North Shore Drive site.

Area students were among more than 700 Iowans to attend the Iowa Youth and 4-H Conference in Ames. Those attending included: Barb Lee and Holly Walston, of Clear Lake and Larry Ausborn and Wade Humphrey, of Ventura.

Nine Clear Lake varsity cheerleaders attended an ICF (International Cheerleading Foundation) cheerleading camp at UNI in Cedar Falls. The group received a first place trophy in their division at the Grand Champion Competition. Along with this achievement, they earned first place in overall chant competition and Superior Home Cheer ribbon. Those attending were Katie Crabb, Jennifer Miller, Jenny Washburn, Jess Thul, Jaime Copley, Heather Wass, Jess Land, Nola Luong and Megan Carney. Clear Lake’s cheerleading sponsor this year is Jayne Reysack.

With the switch to the five player game for girls occurring this winter, the Lake Basketball Camp takes on a new name. The Lake Basketball Transition Camp will be held Aug. 9-11 at the Clear Lake High School gymnasium.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Jack’s Original Pizza, 17 oz., 3/$7; Philadelphia Cream Cheese, 8 oz., 88¢; Natural Light Beer, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.99; Pepsi or Mt. Dew Products, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.69; fresh peaches, lb., 57¢; California strawberries, lb., 89¢; Bush’s Baked Beans, 28 oz. can, 79¢; ribeye steaks, 8 oz., 2/$5; USDA choice 7-bone roast, lb., $1.39; and 80% lean ground beef, lb., $1.38.

50 Years Ago

August 1968

The Corner Drug is moving to a new corner. Gordon Rosenthal and Robert Tanner, co-owners, have purchased the former Cerro Gordo County Bank building at the corner of N. 4th St. and Main Ave. They plan to move into the building by the spring of 1970. The building presently houses the Syd Thompson Insurance Agency, Alice Van Loan’s Beauty Shop, Dr. Rae Bieber’s dental office, Roger Schoneman Insurance Agency and the new Flag House.

At least three twisters were sighted in Clear Lake on Wednesday of last week. None of the funnels touched down, however, and no damage was reported. Heavy rain and some hail hit Clear Lake.

Debbie Randall, 15, of Waterloo, swam across the lake from Methodist Camp on S. Shore Drive to State Dock on N. Shore Drive. She traveled the distance of a little over one mile in one hour and seven minutes. Her mother and two friends accompanied her in a boat.

75 Years Ago

June 1943

Robert G. Buck, seaman 1st class, is safe following the sinking of his ship, U.S.S. Helena on the night of June 5 in the Solomon Island Region. He was saved when the U.S.S. Benham, a destroyer, was struck when he was Guadacanal.

Curly Lewis and Bob Robinson both received burns Sunday afternoon when the large excursion boat, The Princess, was damaged by an explosion.

Are we going backward in our social progress? Does the present revival of the old curfew laws mean we are slipping? We are caught unprepared for the flood of delinquency that is rising with our youth on the streets. Parents need to step up their duties in raising these children.

Miss Arlene Prestholt, the 11-year-old daughter of George Prestholts, will be vocalist with the Municipal Band at the Sunday concert.

100 Years Ago

July 1918

Never has the Civic League been as pleased with itself than the day it threw open the doors of the old library made into a new rest room. Women are cordially invited to make use of the big, airy room when in the city.

Eugene Robinson sent to his mother, Mrs. G.B. Robinson, a letter of welcome bearing the signature of King George, Windsor Palace, Royal Castle, which was given to him and other members of his battalion while passing in review in London.

Every time a farmer feeds wheat to a hog, he takes bread out of the mouth of an Iowa soldier in the trenches, or a starving child in Belgium. The Iowa food administrator has ruled that a farmer must not feed wheat to hogs during the year 1918.

Frank Olsen has men’s two piece underwear for 38¢. Also silk hats, soft collars, straw hats and white oxfords.

Come to Sondrol’s for Billy Burke rain hats, middy blouses, 98¢. Also for sale is batting for quilts and silk poplin skirts.