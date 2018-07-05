Remember When 7-4-2018

(Above) 4th of July, 1912 - Main Street looked like this - bright, sunny, and windy when the Independence Day parade of 1912 marched down the route of the street car tracks.

25 Years Ago • July 1993

A spectacular fireworks display, albeit a day late, put the finishing touch on a record-setting five-day Fourth of July celebration in Clear Lake. Due to high winds, the decision was made to postpone the fireworks from Sunday evening to Monday evening. Thousands still attended the Monday evening show and saw a spectacular display, said Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Snell. A second “wristband day”, combined with the Monday evening fireworks sent carnival receipts over the top for a third straight year. Sumo wrestling, a new event this year, was received well, according to Snell.

A lease agreement tied to job creation at the Unisys building has been developed for City Council approval. Rental of the property is $25,000 per month, with the first year of rent being waived by the City. The City, as landlord, must assure the building is ready to be occupied. The tenant will pay all utilities, taxes, insurance and maintenance.

More than one-inch of rain helped lift the Lake Level to 8.76” above the weir.

Area students will have an opportunity to be a “dwarf” - one of seven that is, in the production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The Missoula Children’s Theatre will make that a possibility when they come to Clear Lake to pick the cast for the production to be performed Saturday, July 17, at E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

Sunday, July 11, the public is invited to two free concerts in Clear Lake City Park. First, the Clear Lake Municipal Band will perform, followed by the Des Moines Register’s State Fair Singers and Jazz Band.

“Tent Troupe,” the only traveling summer tent theater in America, will be making a one day visit to Clear Lake on Tuesday, July 13. There will be two performances under the big top, rain or shine, at Handicap Village.

A Clear Lake man led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase Monday night, June 28. The man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, attempting to elude pursing law enforcement vehicles, reckless driving, failure to use headlights, spewing and four stop sign violations.

Chad Patrick Clancy graduated from Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill. on June 18. He is the son of Patrick Clancy and Jean Clancy Waugh, both of Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake baseball team, now 9-13, couldn’t find a groove last week as they went 3-4 in their last seven games. The Lions handed Clarion-Goldfield an 8-3 loss behind Brad Svoboda’s four hit, four strike-out performance. Kyle Evans’ grand slam in the second inning gave the Lions the lead as Clear Lake scored five runs in that inning. Travis Tarr had three of the Lions’ eight hits.

Since taking a 12-5 beating at the hand of conference power Webster City, the Clear Lake softball team has put together a string of wins. The Lions topped Clarion-Goldfield, 12-2. Jaime Copley got the win on the mound with holding the Cowgirls to five hits. Jamie Matson and Krista Fritz each had two hits and Matson had a double. The win avenged a 13-6 loss to C-G earlier in the season.

50 Years Ago • July 1968

Two patriotic orders are urging Clear Lake citizens to display the American flag every day, weather permitting, until all U.S. servicemen return from Vietnam. The flying of Old Glory in front of homes and businesses would remind citizens of our duty to our country and our men in Vietnam, stated officers of the Amvets Post 135 and V.F.W. Post 4868.

An International bus with 41 American Field Service students from 25 countries will be hosted by 34 Clear Lake families when they stop here enroute to Washington D.C. for a couple of days.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Kraft Philadelphia Cream Cheese, 8 oz., 29¢; Flav-O-Rite Ice Cream, half gallon, 59¢; Van Camp’s Pork and Beans, no. 2 cans., 5/$1; Hunt’s Catsup, 20 oz., 25¢; Wisconsin Gold Label Beer, 12, 12 oz. cans., $1.69; Chuck Roast, lb., 79¢; chicken wings, 29¢; chicken backs and necks, lb., 10¢.

Mrs. James A. Ransom shared a recipe for Baked Pineapple in the “My Favorite Recipes” section of the newspaper: Can #2 crushed pineapple, 2 Tbsp. cornstarch, 1/4 cup water, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 beaten eggs, 1 tsp. vanilla. Place all in casserole and mix, sprinkle with cinnamon and butter. Bake one hour at 350 degrees. Yummy.

75 Years Ago • June 1943

Wes Hill has resumed his work as rural mail carrier after being off several months. He is able to walk with an artificial leg.

Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Johnson, S. Oak St., have three sons in the service.

Conlon Monaghen, Fred Patton, Eugene Christensen, Allan Wind and Gale Goranson went to Des Moines for final physical examinations before being inducted into the armed forces. Tom Joslyn, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. A. Joslyn, was given the rank of Eagle Scout at the court of honor Friday night. Donald Lomen, Donald Thompson, Leonard Bailey, and Dick Bailey conducted the ceremony.

The jury for condemnation proceedings against the property of Charles Pine for use as the airport has been picked.

David Enabnit, who is building barracks in Alaska, has been confined to the hospital with a skin infection on his hands. He met the last group of Clear Lake men to arrive in Alaska.

100 Years Ago • June 1918

Malicious reports have been circulated that Bayside is closed for the summer. This is false and with out foundation. Spreading of this rumor needs to cease. No one appreciates a lose tongue.

The crowd of pleasure seekers in the city Sunday was small on account of the threatening weather, but the police force was going just the same. Six autoists were fined for reckless driving, one drunk paid a stiff fine and two parties appeared before the mayor for using obscene language in the city park. In all, $46 was dropped in the city strong box by the offenders.

The clerks in the M.E. Cary store are collecting tin foil, tea lead, collapsible lead tubes for the Red Cross.

Lyle Stunkard, who has been employed by the Wagner Motor Co., will go to Chicago and enlist in the Army.