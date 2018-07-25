Remember When 7-25-2018

(Above) Learning to float in 1968 - In 1968, these youngsters learned that floating and learning to swim could be fun. Under the supervision of Kathy Nelson, Donna Hess and Sally Lindsay, volunteer aids, the little bobbers were learning to swim in a fun way. This group was in the Red Cross Swimming Class, Station +2, “Floating.”

25 Years Ago

July 1993

Peavey Company, a division of ConAgra, has announced it will close its Clear Lake office to relocate in Dubuque, Iowa as part of a restructuring plan for its Midwest region.

It has been a year since Ventura, Iowa and Ventura, Calif. became “sister cities,” but family ties are strong. And when word of Iowa’s wet weather and flooding reached California, the family was concerned about how Ventura, Iowa was fairing.

The level of Clear Lake dropped 3.60” over the past week to a new mark of 9.60” above the spillway, according to Water Treatment Plant officials.

The Main Street Clear Lake group is hoping more people will come home for Homecoming ’93. In an effort to get the word to more people, the group is asking the community to help them locate class lists from years gone by.

The Clear Lake City Council accepted a bid of $147,500 from 3-D Manufacturing, Inc. for a new fire truck at their regular Council meeting.

Dorothy Ubbelohde, of Clear Lake, set out on a journey to see the world. Her goal was to see Great Britain, Africa, Egypt, India and China, and with just one suitcase. Her husband, Kenneth, stayed at home, but Dorothy kept in good touch while she was away by sending him a postcard from each site she visited.

Rob Cash and Wade Humphrey, members of the Ventura Future Farmers of America Chapter, attended the 1993 Washington Conference Program in Washington, D.C.

The Clear Lake Arts Council will hold its 16th Annual Art Sale on Saturday, July 31, with more than 100 Midwestern artists. Also planned for the weekend is the Storytelling Festival and the DixieFest, featuring Raiders of the Lost Art, Reuben Ristrom and the Bourbon Street Boys and Les Fields and the Turkey River All-Stars.

Three AT-6’s stopped for fuel at the Mason City Municipal Airport last week before flying to Cheyenne, Wyo. The planes were used during World War II by various war departments primarily as trainers, but also as fighter planes.

The Ventura softball team saw their season come to a close, with Garner-Hayfield writing the brutal final chapter with a 14-4 loss. Ventura finished 9-17 this year, compared to 2-24 last season. Pitcher Danielle Hughes was Ventura’s Rookie of the Year. Mindy Coe was named Most Improved and Abby Ringus received the Sportsmanship award. Freshman Ellie Pueggel was named the team’s MVP.

Clear Lake’s Chad Murray will be a member of the North Squad at the Shrine Football Game this year, to be played n July 31, at Roberts Stadium at Morningside College, in Sioux City. He earned the honor after a First Team All-State campaign last fall.

Homes for sale by First Northern Realty include: a 4-5 bedroom, 2 family rooms, game room, 208’ of frontage on golf course, $220,000; tri-level home with 4-5 bedrooms, exceptional kitchen, 24x38 garage, $128,900; and a 3-4 bedroom home with a jacuzzi in the master bath and 40; of lakeshore frontage, $239,000.

50 Years Ago

July 1968

A block-long section in the downtown area will be cleared to make way for the Clear Lake Bakery’s new garage/warehouse. Buildings in the area, extending north on 5th St. from Main Ave. to 1st Ave. N., include a 114-year old house the corner of 5th and 1st Ave. N. and three vacated buildings on Main. The buildings formerly housed Dowden’s Skelly Station, the former Town Pump tavern, and the “Somewherelse” youth center.

Clear Lake volunteer firemen fought a house fire two different times on Saturday at 118 S. Lakeview Drive. One of the firemen was overcome by smoke and heat and was treated by a local doctor. The home was rented by R.W. Smith and owned by Mrs. Tina Taylor. An appeal is being made for clothing and furniture for the Smith family.

PFC. Joseph A. Medlin, son of Mrs. Merrill Christensen, has returned to Camp Pendleton, Calif, after a 20 day leave. He is a 1967 graduate of Clear Lake.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Charlton Heston in, “Planet of the Apes.”

75 Years Ago

June 1943

A near tragedy occurred Monday evening when four occupants who couldn’t swim, overturned in a poorly made boat. Charles Barr, Ames, rescued the party, who had no right to be out on the water in the first place. Geneva and Juanita Henningsen went out with a motor boat and righted the craft.

A group of neighbors gathered at the George Borrill home Wednesday and canned 28 quarts of peas for Mrs. Harold Gard, whose father passed away last week.

Edwin C. Estergard, who left with the last group of draftees for the army is now stationed in Jefferson Barracks, Mo. in the engineer’s unit of the air corps.

Master Sgt. Willis Underkofler has been qualified for officer training at Duke University, Dunbar, S.C.

Staff Sgt. Phil Ong is now stationed somewhere in England.

94 Years Ago

July 1924

The Etzel Drug Company has installed an electrical iceless ice cream cabinet, the latest thing in that line made, and the only one in northern Iowa.

If you drive above the 20 mile per hour speed limit in the city limits, you need not complain if you are arrested, it would serve you right.

Only 98¢ for infants first step patent sandals at Sondrol’s Clearing Sale. Only $1.87 for men’s heavy blue overalls.

For sale: a four-horse potato digger. Inquire by calling 608.

The Patriarch Militant of the I.O.O.F. of Iowa is a very successful organization. It owns across the lake about $50,000 worth of property, some of the finest anywhere on the lake shore.

Yes, now is the time to fill your bin with good coal. The price is at the low mark at Woodford Wheeler Lumber Company.