Remember When 7-18-2018

25 Years Ago

July 1993

An event intended to raise spirits may also raise funds and life the hearts of Iowa’s flood victims. Organizers of the Lakeside DixieFest, set for Aug. 1, in Clear Lake, have announced proceeds from button sales for the festival will go directly to the Red Cross for flood relief.

Private property owners at the Clear Lake United Methodist Camp voted 166-17 to disband their camp association, clearing the way for The Western Home to purchase the camp and construct a retirement home on part of the property

Rain, rain and more rain lifted the level of Clear Lake to a season-high mark of 13.20” above the weir. This represents a 2.64” increase from last week.

One charge has been filed and at least one is pending against the owner of a boat which capsized July 11 on the lake. A five person boat capsized in about five-feet of water when it was overloaded with nine people. The boat contained three people under the age of 10, all were wearing life jackets.

The Clear Lake Noon Lions served 4,500 chicken halves to an appreciative crowd Sunday in City Park.

The thumbs up approval of hanging planters on the new 3rd Street street lights has a local businessman looking for more thumbs - green ones. Jim Stanton, an attorney with with a 3rd Street office, says reaction to the hanging baskets he has placed on the street lights has been overwhelming. He is now looking for volunteers to initiate and maintain a streetlight flower basket program.

Residents and staff of Handicap Village have been busy preparing for the opening of “Gifts and Greens,” a new shop featuring handmade items. The shop is located in the former Village General Store building in the Maplewood Plaza, Highway 18 West.

The Clear Lake baseball team ended a five game skid with a 1-0 District win over Forest City. The Lions had lost to Forest City earlier in the week. Clear Lake pitcher Kevin Broers gave little hope of avoid another sweep in their four losses last week to Forest City and Mason City. The lone run was scored on a single by Paul Bruns, scoring Josh Templeton.

Forest City’s All-State pitcher Amy Slater was too much for the Clear Lake softball team, as she struck out 14 batters, while allowing only two hits in the a 5-0 Class 2A Sectional Semifinal victory. The loss closed the season for Clear Lake with a 10-15 record.

Ventura’s Sarah Hinrichs was one of three sophomores selected to the NSC Conference First Team. Three Lady Vikes earned received Honorable Mention recognition: Jody Luscomb, Kim Meyer and freshman Abby Ringus.

Early morning downpours on Saturday left the Clear Lake baseball field flooded. The wet conditions forced postponement of a tournament game. The game was played on Monday, with the Lions coming out on top.

50 Years Ago

July 1968

Karen Freeman, 16, who lost her left leg above the knee as the result of a boating accident here June 29, has lost her right leg below the knee. The accident occurred when a motorboat reportedly backed into her and her legs were caught in the propeller. The sailboat she was crewing had tipped over and a friend was attempting to rescue her. She is improving and is said to be a plucky girl.

A 16-year old youth from Kensett became Clear Lake’s third drowning victim of the season Thursday afternoon, July 4.

Over 30,666 individuals camped or enjoyed the facilities at State Park during the 4th of July holiday. A record 30,000 watched the parade. There were 48 units in the parade including 28 decorated floats.

Members of the Clear Lake Police Department are continuing the investigation of a $5,633 robbery, reportedly from the money office of the Fun Town Rides and Carnival. The carnival workers were packing and in the process of leaving Clear Lake when the theft took place.

The Clear Lake Community School Board adopted a $1,376,062 school budget for the 1968-69 school year.

75 Years Ago

June 1943

W.H. Nicholas butchered 2,000 turkeys Monday and Tuesday and shipped them to Chicago and New York. Most of them are bought by the government for the troops.

Lester Williams, of the U.S. Navy, who had been reported missing for one year, has been declared dead. Lester, nicknamed Buster Bean in Clear Lake, was reared by his aunt, Ada Bean.

John Perkins reported to Des Moines where he will continue his pilot training course.

Herb Garlock, ship’s cook third class, writes his parents that his battalion has been featured in March of Time movies made at Port Hueneme, Calif.

The war savings stamp drive in Clear Lake totaled $3,600 for the first five days in July.

100 Years Ago

July 1918

Many events had to be postponed when rain continued to come down July 4. It is estimated 15,000 people took a chance and came to Clear Lake and had to plough back home through rain and mud. It was said that over 100 autos were stalled in the mud. Scores remained overnight and the White Pier dance pavilion and the hall at Bayside were crowded.

Cal Branson and J.H. Woodstock were near death when the motorcycle Branson was driving crashed into the front of Sondrol & Co’s Store and then ran into an electric light cluster throwing the two men off.

Bernice, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Locke, fell in a boiler of hot water Monday and was badly scalded.

Lost, strayed or stolen is a little red pig owned by Severt Severson. Call for a reward.

Five women were fined from $25 to $100 apiece for talking over a rural telephone line in German language.