Remember When 7-11-2018

(Above) Clear Lake softball, 1993 - Members of the Clear Lake girls varsity softball team in 1993 included front row (L-R): Danny Copas, Kim Sallee and Daphne Copas. Middle row (L-R): Alexa Russell, Jamie Copley, Brooke Fisher, Jennifer Billings, Jenny Simmer and Heather Wass. Back row (L-R): Coach Jodi Klaudt, Nicki Hunnicutt, Erin Pleggenkuhle, Krista Fritz, Jamie Watson, Angie Hughes, Andrea Jennings, Katie Maryland and Coach Troy Heller.

Clear Lake Historical Tidbits

Fun on July 4 - In the early 1900’s, a July 4th parade was a must. Going west on Main Street in horseless carriages of every description, in buggies and surreys and on foot they came. Even the street car was in the act. The parade went down past the big clock swaying in front of Patterson’s Jewelry, the White Drug Store, and Silsby Restaurant. Many stood under black umbrellas to shield them from the hot sun. In 1921, a big loyalty parade was held here with 43 different nationalities represented. Four hundred school children each carrying a small flag constituted a patriotic scene that they and others never forgot.

25 Years Ago

July 1993

One hundred and ninety six private property owners at the Clear Lake United Methodist Camp will vote on whether to disband their homeowners association to clear the way for The Western Home to assume camp ownership and develop a retirement home on camp grounds.

Clear Lake police and postal officials are looking to end a game of “mailbox baseball” which has resulted in damage to more than 75 mailboxes in five days.

The level of Clear Lake rose almost two inches over the past week, thanks to almost daily rains. The level was measured at 10.56” above the weir on July 13.

The small shelter at the center of City Park may get a $3,000 face lift if Parks and Recreation board members can find the funds in its budget. The plan suggests repairing the stucco on the building, painting and restoring and replacing lights.

Some 112 young people auditioned for 64 parts in Saturday’s production of “Snow White,” sponsored by the Clear Lake Arts Council.

A crowd of more than 2,000 people filled City Park Saturday evening to enjoy a performance by the Iowa State Fair Singers and Jazz Band.

Respite services are now available in an individual’s own home for both children and adults with disabilities through Handicap Village.

The Continentals’ 1993 World Tour, featuring a concert of contemporary Christian music, will be coming to the City Park Bandshell on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

The March of Dimes and Speaker Photography have announced the winners of the Annual Kute Kids Contest. The event raised more than $350 for the March of Dimes. Local winners were: Cody Stephens, grand prize winner; Tyler Madetzke, first place; Drake Lundeen, second place; and William Rucker, third place.

Kathy and Randy Truesdell, of Clear Lake, are proud to announce the birth of their new son, Tanner James, born Tuesday, July 6, at 9:23 a.m.

The Clear Lake softball team had forged a four-game winning steak and looked to make it five, when they played Humboldt. The Lions blanked the Wildcats, 9-0, in their first meeting, but saw the streak end with a 6-4 loss. Jamie Watson had a two-run double in the loss.

The Clear Lake baseball team split their final two North Central Conference tilts to bring a 10-14 record into the final week of the regular season. The Lions used a seventh inning comeback to defeat Humboldt, 5-4. Kyle Evans homered in the first inning. Kevin Broers was the winning pitcher for Clear Lake.

Ventura bounced back from a quarterfinal loss in the North Star Conference Softball Tournament to turn in their most dominating performance of the season. The Lady Vikings used balanced offense and the masterful pitching of Danielle Hughes in their consolation semifinal with Corwith-Wesly-Luverne to win, 10-0 in five innings. Hughes limited the Wildcats to just one hit. Angie Bieber hit a triple for Ventura, while Abby Ringus and Sarah Hinrichs both had doubles.

50 Years Ago

July 1968

An Ottumwa teenage girl was injured while being rescued from the lake Saturday. Her left leg was amputated above the knee as the result of being caught in the propeller of a motorboat. No pulse could be recorded upon arrival at the hospital, apparently due to loss of blood, and she received 11 pints of blood at the time and one since. She is in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital, Mason City.

The “Flag House” a unique new business in Clear Lake will open July 8 at 408 Main Ave. Owners are Mrs. Herb Garlock and Mrs. Larry Mix. Handiwork produced by persons in this area will be sold on consignment. There will be small antiques, unusual novelties, needlework, woodwork, knits, painted items and feather flowers.

Sp/5 James Cash, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Cash, Clear Lake, arrived on a 30-day furlough. He came from Camp Holloway, Pleiku, Vietnam, where he was stationed for one year. He will report to Fort Hood, Texas, for further assignment.

Hundreds crowded into City Park Saturday evening to listen to the Clear Lake Municipal High School Band Concert under the direction of Ludvig Wangberg.

Airman Larry Borrill is on his first leave in over a year. He is the son of Mr and Mrs. Ray Borrill. For the past 14 months he has been stationed at the Mirimar Naval Air Station in California.

70 Years Ago

July 1948

Wednesday evening when the new $350,000 Surf opened, an estimated crowd of 3,000 people were on hand.

Witke’s new cafe is expected to open in a few days.

A handkerchief shower was held for Mrs. Phil Hovelson, who has moved to Decorah.

A passerby called to our attention that it was 17 years ago that the Spencer business district was burned out as a result of fireworks. Some lad lit a sparkler in a drug store on the 4th and started the fire that eventually caused several million dollars worth of fire loss.

94 Years Ago

July 1924

State authorities have taken cognizance of the growing disrespect for the Sabbath as evidenced by Sunday dances. Notice has been given that Saturday dances will end promptly at midnight and will not be tolerated on Sundays.

Desiring a show a spirit of friendliness and helpfulness to a neighbor in time of trouble and sorrow, farmers living north of town plowed the entire cornfield of Erwin Owen.

Lt. Gov. John Hammill, of Britt, formally opened the Clear Lake Golf Course. Col. Ames gave him some instructions.

There was some unlawful activity going on in Clear Lake on the Fourth of July. Miss Helen Schultz operated a motor car between Mason City and Clear Lake hauling passengers without a license. They did a big business until an officer arrived with a warrant for her arrest.

A report received here by radio announced President Coolridge’s son died from blood poisoning.