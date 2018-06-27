Remember When 6-27-2018

A number of awards were given in conjunction with the 1993 4th of July parade. Above, a group from 5th Avenue South won the neighborhood float contest with this entry. The neighborhood received a block party. (Right) The Clear Lake High School Lion Tamers and football captains decorated this vehicle to look like a lion, earning them second place and $25 in the non-commercial youth category.

25 Years Ago

June 1993

It was a happy moment Sunday when Clear Lake Mayor Lois Kotz cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the North 3rd St. brick paver and light project.

Main Street Clear Lake’s North 3rd Street brick paver and period lighting project have been named the Best Fund Raising Program in the state.

Big Band enthusiasts and rock ’n roll fans have an exciting weekend coming as the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake celebrates “45 Years of Romance.” Big Band and rock ’n roll favorites will return for the three day event. The Surf opened its doors July 1, 1948, approximately one year after the old Surf, which was located across the street on the former Blue Horizon Hotel site, burned down. Ray Pearl was the first orchestra to play at the Surf. The Surf was first on the big band circuit. Later, the Surf went to the rock ’n roll circuit. Some of Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars Tour were also present at the ballroom.

Two longtime Ventura teachers have submitted their resignations to the Board of Education. Darrold Mohr and Paul Hartwell, both with 16 years at Ventura, have announced their retirement.

Area piano students were named Gold Cup Trophy winners. Sally Frampton is their teacher. Students earning the award included: April Humburg, Jenni Vaage, Doug Kennedy, Breanne Pleggenkuhle, Andrew Mott, Katy DenHartog, Courtney Paulson, Becky Whitehurst, Leslie Berge, Heather Elston, Katie Kramer, Kenny Kozisek, and Michele Vaage.

The Board of Directors of the Clear Lake United Methodist Camp unanimously approved a resolution paving the way for The Western Home of Cedar Falls to locate a senior living complex on camp grounds. Plans call for approximately 48 living units to accommodate 60 persons.

The Clear Lake Women of Today marked their “Founder’s Day.” Current club members include Vicki Hensely, Sue Brager, Diane Davidson, Vickie Nelson, Chris McCormick, Vicki Blake, Lorraine Phillips, Deb Fatland, Barb Larsen, Linda Wells, Su Berger, and Leila Coe.

The Clear Lake softball team strung together a pair of wins behind Jaime Copley shutouts for their second two-game winning streak in a 5-10 season. Copley has been the rock on which the Clear Lake resurgence has been built, allowing just three runs in those four victories. In the 9-0 shutout against Humboldt, Jenny Billings, Alexa Russell, Daphne Copas and Brooke Fischer all had two hits apiece.

Prior to June 21, the Ventura Vikings baseball team had taken the field six times and six times found themselves on the short end of the score. After that date, the Vikings have won four of five games. Ventura used a seventh inning rally for a 6-4 victory. J.D. Shaffer and Ryan Buchanan combined on a four-hitter, with Buchanan getting the win in relief. Shaffer smacked a two-run double to help the effort. Doug Grill paced the offense with a home run, a double and two RBIs’.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Nabisco Oreo Cookies, 20 oz., $1.99; Folgers Coffee, 39 oz., $4.39; AE Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, $1.89; Banquet TV Dinner, 9-11 oz. box, 5/$5; Cottonelle Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 79¢; 80% lean ground beef, lb., $1.29; thick slab bacon, lb., 99¢; and T-bone steaks, lb., $4.99.

50 Years Ago

June 1968

The Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors endorsed the proposed Handicap Village project and discussed possibility of a Clear Lake site for the center. The organization is headed by the Rev. Murley Severtson and Dr. Rae Bieber, both of Clear Lake. Rev. Severtson is the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church.

The bullet-proof drive-up window in the Community National Bank proved a match for gun happy vandals who shot three times at the window, cracking the outside window, but not penetrating it.

Mrs. Ed Heitland received the highest award in the State of Iowa given by the American Veterans of World War II. She received the “Howard Rudolph, Jr. Award for Meritorious Service Presented to Carrie Heitland.” It was given to her at the AmVet Commander Banquet during the State Convention in Des Moines.

The Rev. Worthie K. Usher gave his first sermon on Sunday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church.

The third concrete tennis court at Lions Field is expected to be ready to play on or about July 4.

70 Years Ago

June 1948

Three men and a boy were saved from drowning Wednesday at mid-night when a strong wind carried their voices onto shore after their sailboat capsized out from the Outing Club. A number of folks set out in boats to rescue them. The victims were in the water about 20 minutes. Goes to show, nothing good happens after mid-night.

Formal opening of the new Surf Ballroom will be July 4 according to Kenneth Moore, president of Prom Inc. Ticket prices will be 73¢ plus tax on week days and 90¢ plus tax on weekends. Men will not be required to wear coats, nor will they be rented; prices of beverages will be the same as when the old Surf opened. Harold Thompson is the retiring commander.

100 Years Ago

June 1918

There was a considerable commotion in a North Second St. cottage between the hours of 12 and 2 a.m. Monday morning. Men and women, a tin pan piano, high kickers with abbreviated costumes, and a little booze caused plenty of high notes and reckless din in the early morning hours. Neighbors complained and police were activated. All the participants are known by many in town and should be embarrassed of themselves.

Miss Blanch Stanfield sprained shoulder which is causing her much pain.

Mr. and Mrs. OT Hansen entertained the clerks of their store at a picnic and fishing party Monday. There were 17 present at the jolly party and eight poor, little fish were caught.

A Rea auto owned by the Prohaska brothers was completely destroyed. How it caught fire is not determined.

Virgil Carr left Monday to enlist in Uncle Sam’s fighting fires.