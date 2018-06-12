Remember When 6-13-2018

Wa-Tan-Ye Club luau, 1968 - Losers in an attendance contest for the Wa-Tan-Ye Club had to serve the winners a Hawaiian luau in 1968. Traditional food was served and a Hawaiian atmosphere prevailed in music, costumes and decorations. A guest, Mrs. Jack Palmeter, who had spent years on the islands, interpreted the hula for an appreciative audience.

25 Years Ago

June 1993

A large number of yellow bass are washing up on Clear Lake’s shoreline as the result of a bacterial infection; however, the fish and the reason for the kill misses no threat to humans or other types of fish. Jim Wahl, fisheries biologist for the Department of Natural Resources, said the kill was not caused by pollution or by some other unreported environmental catastrophe. Cleanup efforts have been ongoing by the city and private land owners. Dead fish can be burned on the beach, in the garden or simply left in the lake to be disposed of by scavengers.

A juvenile described as “on the run, on the rampage and out of control” by Clear Lake Police Chief Dan Jackson, is suspected in a long list if acts of vandalism and theft. Officials believe one juvenile may be responsible for thousands of dollars of goods and property lost. The suspected juvenile has gone into hiding. Jackson said they are hopeful an arrest will be made soon.

Ten nationally known performers are scheduled to appear at “30 Years of Rock ’n Roll,” set Friday, June 18, at the Surf Ballroom. The headliners include: Mitche Ryder of the Detroit Wheels, Sonny Geraci of the Outsiders, Cub Koda, Len Barry, Pat Upton of the Spiral Staircase, and Dennis Jost of the Classics IV. Tickets are $12.50 in advance.

The level of Clear Lake continues to rise. The level now reads +10.20” above the weir, an increase of .84” from last week.

Stafford Post 222, American Legion of Clear Lake, has announced delegates to Boy State. June 11-17 at Camp Dodge. John Koehler, Ben Norris and Matt Gerhardt, all of Clear Lake, will attend the event.

Pvt. Jim L. Parker has completed basic training in Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. He is the son of Doni J. Parker, of Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake softball team saw their record drop to 1-4 with three losses last week. Inexperienced pitching and poor defense made it a long week for the Lions. With Jamie Copley gone, Coach Troy Heller had to throw eighth graders Erin Pleggenkuhle, Kerri Copley and Nikki Hunnicutt against varsity batters in their first week. The Clear Lake defense didn’t back them up well, committing 15 errors in the three games.

The Ventura softball team notched their first victory of the young season with a first round win in the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock tournament on June 10. The Lady Vikings defeated Clarksville 11-9 in their best offensive performance so far. Ventura rapped out 10 hits with Sara Hinrichs, Kim Meyer, Abby Ringus and Kami Keyser each getting two.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Sof-Knit Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 69¢; Folger’s Coffee, 39 oz. can, $4.39; C&H Cane Sugar, 5 lb. bag, $1.49; Fastco Potato Chips, 16 oz. box, $1.49; Duncan Hines Cake Mix, 18 oz. box, 77¢; Liquid or Powdered Tide, 98-110 oz., $5.99; lettuce, head, 37¢; Bakeshoppe Cottage Bread, 20 oz. loaf, 58¢; Orval Kent Bulk Salads, lb., $2.39; Boneless Round Roast, lb., 99¢; and Country Style Pork Ribs, lb., $1.19.

50 Years Ago

June 1968

Clear Lake and the Surf Ballroom hosted over 1,000 people at the Lions State convention Sunday through Tuesday, June 2-4.

Planned expansion of academic programs on all three levels of the Clear Lake Community School system and salary increases contribute heavily toward an increase of $237,809 in the district’s proposed General Fund budget for 1968-69.

Band Festival is Tuesday, June 11, at Mason City. Diane Johnson is the 1968 queen candidate for Clear Lake.

John H. Wrisberg III, first Clear Lake soldier to die in the Vietnam war, has been awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart by the U.S. Army. A flag pole in memory of John H. Wrisberg and other local servicemen to die in the Vietnam war will be erected near the Main Ave. lakefront.

Peter Sellers and Claudine Longet star in “The Party,” now playing at the Lake Theatre.

70 Years Ago

June 1948

Pease, the clothier, is having a grand reopening of their store.

Prowlers broke into the basement of Lawrence Brown’s Grocery Store, 620 N. 2nd St., and an undetermined amount of goods was stolen. F.E. Bruce, who lives next door to the store, saw three men running from the place when he turned on his yard light.

Inflation has certainly hit the night crawler business. They are now a whopping 25¢ a dozen.

Frank Meyers, owner of Frank’s Cafe, is offering any member of the VFW baseball team who hits a home run in any game for the rest of the season a free steak dinner.

By forcing the front door of the Lustre Cleaners, thieves broke into the building Sunday night and stole clothing, a pistol and some cash.

The age of speed has brought death to two 16-year olds on Highway 18 early Sunday morning near McIntosh Woods. The car missed the turn, skidded, careened and crashed into a tree.

100 Years Ago

May 1918

Herbert Hoover has asked the people of Iowa to quit eating wheat bread until after harvest, eat only two lbs. of meat per person a week and stop eating sugar so canning and preserving can be carried on.

Two careless automobile drivers drew fines for cutting corners Saturday night. This menace must be curbed.

Friday, June 7, is the day set aside for the dedication of the beautiful new Carnegie Library. Appropriate exercises will be held in the Congregational Church in the afternoon followed by a reception in the evening at the library.

Pop corn has gone up 10¢ a bag, no longer can two eat from the same bag to any satisfaction.

Picnic hams are only 23¢ a lb. at Locke’s Meat Market.