Remember When 5-9-2018

(Above) Big load in 1914 - Verne Peterson was the driver of his father’s first truck purchased in 1914. Peter Knutson, Clarence Knutson’s father, and Fred Peterson stand on the sidewalk. The other men on George Peterson’s truck are not identified. The Renz Variety Store was located in what is now K & B Emporium. The other building is what is now the Lake Theatre.

25 Years Ago

May 1993

Expectations are high for the return of the air show to North Iowa. Organizers announced Airfare ’93 will be held Father’s Day weekend, June 19-20, at the Mason City Municipal Airport. More than 10,000 people from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota are expected to attend the 1993 event.

Personalized bricks are now on hand and ready for installation on North 3rd Street. Johnson Excavating, Inc. has been working to remove the concrete sidewalk, replace lead pipes where necessary and install a new gas main in the area.

Retiring teachers Joe Lambert, Jackie Hoversten, JoAnn Burgess, Amy Hewitt, Keith Reason and Walt Leslie were honored by peers at a special teacher recognition night sponsored by the Clear Lake Education Association.

Nearly daily rains have caused an increase in the lake level of 2.16”. The lake now measures 11.64” above the weir.

Ranae Dirks, daughter of Don and Mae Dirks, of Clear Lake, and Mike Joynt, son of Jim and Sue Joynt, of Clear Lake, announce their engagement. A June 12, 1993 wedding is planned.

Consider this Fluffy and Spot-- Ventura City officials say they will strictly enforce the city’s leash law this summer.

Fireman Aaron J. Marken completed basic training at the naval training center in Orlando, Fla. on April 30, 1993.

Handicap Village is seeking new college graduates to participate in the second year of its “Village Adventure” internship program. By volunteering to work with clients of the Village, interns receive housing in the community and a monthly stipend.

The girls track team finished fourth in Class A at the Garner Relays. The Lions got their almost expected five victories from Jill Minard and Kendra Berge. They also got something that has been lacking, steady contribution from the rest of the team. Clear Lake scored in almost every running even and placed in all their relays. Minard broke the school record in the 3000 run. Her winning time was 11:41.64, eclipsing Lisa Broers’ mark of 11.48.71 set in 1989.

The Clear Lake girls golf team bagged two wins. Ally Monson was medalist with a 45 and Jodi Grabinski fired a 49 for runner-up honors at Clarion-Goldfield.

The Clear Lake boys golf team missed out on a second consecutive undefeated season in the North Central Conference with a loss at Humboldt. The teams tied at 156 after nine holes, but the Wildcats won in a three-hole playoff. Mike Anderson led the Lions with a 37. Jason Floy turned in a 39.

The Ventura Lady Vikes have a real strength in their sprinters this season. The 4x100 relay of Sarah Hinrichs, Kim Lauen, Allison Cooper and Danika Swenson shaved two seconds of their previous best time in 52.92. The same four placed second in the 1600 medley in 4:42.65.

50 Years Ago

May 1968

Four Ventura teachers that are retiring will be honored at an open house at the Ventura Elementary School. The honorees include Supt. Leo Esbeck, Mrs. Leo Esbeck, Mrs. Eleanor Westcott and Mrs. Frances Hayes.

The construction of a new chiropractic office belonging to Dr. L.H. Abbas was started at 211 S. 8th St.

Vandals painted obscenities on two homes in the northwest part of Clear Lake late Saturday night. It was the second painting spree by vandals in as many weeks. Traffic signs were also vandalized.

Clear Lake’s track men smashed three records. Ace miler Roger Maryland turned in a 4:28 to place seventh at the Drake Relays. The Medley team of Mike Den Hartog, Al Kappmeyer, Bill Wistey and Maryland ran the race om 3:42.9. The two mile relay team of Wistey, Wolfgang Meier, Curtis Graves and Den Hartog set a new school record in 3:36.9.

Specials for the week at Sunny’s Quality Discount Stores include: gardening gloves, 27¢; plastic table cloths, $1.66; Exterior Latex Paint, $2.99; and Prestone Carburetor Tune-Up, 39¢.

76 Years Ago

May 1942

Mrs. Joy Miller suffered a cut on her eyeball when she ran a drill into it in the basement of her home. She stooped over to pick up something and was unaware of the object.

Bayside Park opens next Sunday and a big crowd is expected. About $35,000 in improvements have been made.

A class of 57 will graduate from high school this fall.

Frank Young has the longest dock on the lake. It is 530 feet long. He charges a small fee to fish from it.

Fishing season opens May 15.

85 Years Ago

May 1933

Charles Frazee, of Des Moines, will be in charge of the Clear Lake golf course this coming season. He is an experienced golf man and will make many improvements. He is now building a nine-hole putting green near the caddy house.

The mail carrier has gone back to the motorcycle again. He was forced to drive a car a few weeks owning to road conditions.

A ton of carp, weighing 3-4 pounds each, was brought from the head of the lake Saturday morning to be given away by Mayor W.H. Ward, poor commissioner. In a few hours they had all been disposed of.

Beer went on sale, legally, in Iowa on Tuesday.

The City will conduct an experiment with water sweetener. Rollin Bohning is in charge of tests to kill algae taste during the summer.

100 Years Ago

May 1933

Elmer Moffett and Martha Thompson were married May 8, 1918. The couple followed in the footsteps of their respective brother and sister, Oscar Thompson and Erma Moffett, who were married a short time earlier. All were from Clear Lake. Elmer and Oscar established Moffett-Thompson Garage in Clear Lake in 1913. Elmer’s son, Dean, took over the business and devoted 62 years to it.