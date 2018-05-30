Remember When 5-30-2018

(Above) The Island Queen - The Island Queen was brought to Clear Lake in 1873. The boat was kept busy carrying passengers to and from the island, which was a playground for summer visitors and Clear Lake residents, and is where the famous Island House was located. The boat was the second steamboat on the lake. She was 47 ft. long, 9 ft. wide and 5 ft. deep and was built entirely of iron, except for the seats. She carried 125 persons at a rate of 15 mph. She was dismantled when speedier boats took her place.

25 Years Ago

May 1993

Two Minnesota industries tentatively plan to relocate in the former Unisys building in Clear Lake as early as July. The business, one a manufacturer of floppy computer disks and the other a traditional metal fabricator, hope to employ at least 227 people within two years to meet the terms of a $600,000 loan. Jack Lowry, CEO and one of three owners of Midwest Engineering, Inc. and Metal Fabricators, Inc. said he ultimately hopes 230 to 250 new jobs will be created by the businesses within a year.

Clear Lake High School held commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 30, in the high school gymnasium. Theme speakers were Steve Mindrup, Teresa Schlichting and Kirk Severtson, all members of the graduating class.

Local band instructors fear the Clear Lake school instrumental music program may skip an important beat if school administrators carry out a plan to eliminate a half-time junior high music position. Jim Reynolds, elementary band instructor and Dan Djuren, high school instructor, sent a letter to band parents and patrons on Clear Lake Schools saying the fourth grade Drum and Bugle Corps could be dropped if the half-time junior high position is abolished.

School will be dismissed for the summer on Monday, June 7 at 1 p.m.

The Clear Lake Christian Women’s Club will hold a brunch June 8, at Diamond K’s in Clear Lake. “A Gnomes Nest” is the theme of the brunch. Betty Sherman will be the guest speaker. Her special feature is titled, “Living With Gnomes.”

Marine Lance Corporal Jason C. Sheahan, son of Bette A. Skilbred, Clear Lake, recently reported for duty with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Force Service Support Group, Okinawa, Japan.

For the first time in school history, the Clear Lake boys golf team claimed the State championship. The Lions were the survivors of a cool, windy weekend that pushed scored up at the Class 3A meet in Atlantic. This was also the first ever title in any team sport for Clear Lake. Clear Lake finished with a score of 648. Mike Anderson led the team with a 36 hole score of 151, Jason Floy carded a 163, followed by Eric Riepma, 165, Kevin Broers, 169, Brad Svoboda, 169, and Jason Quigley, 173.

Nate Hohn used a solid performance in the 100 meter high hurdles at the State Track Meet to place fifth overall with a time of 15.70. Hohn also qualified in the 400 hurdles. He didn’t place, but ran a solid 58.18 in preliminaries. Ventura’s Mark Wireman also competed at the State Meet. Coming off an injury and lack of practice, Wireman didn’t have the luck he wished for in his second appearance at the State Meet. Wireman didn’t place in the 100. He advanced to the finals in the 200 where he placed 8th with a time of 23.20.

Jason Jones had a difficult time as the first Clear Lake singles tennis player to make the State Tennis Meet. The Clear Lake senior dropped his opening match. He bounced back in the second set, coming from an 0-3 defect to tie the set at 5-5, before he dropped the set.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce First Mates recently welcomed the Family Dollar Store. The store is managed by Kimberly Christy.

50 Years Ago

May 1968

Tornadoes slammed across northeast Iowa Wednesday of last week, killing 17 people and causing severe damage to the communities of Charles City, Oelwein and Maynard. Total damage could exceed $100,000 million in what was one of the most devastating onslaughts in Iowa history. Clear Lake will hold a fund drive and dance to aid tornado victims.

The Little League hotdog barbecue benefit held Monday evening in City Park was attended by nearly 1,500 people.

Henry Jordan, all-pro tackle for the world champion Green Bay Packers, will be a featured speaker at the Group 3 Bankers Association Convention here May 23.

The Lake Level is 12.36” below the weir at the outlet.

Burt Lancaster, Shelley Winters, Telly Savalas and Ossie Davis star in “The Scalphunters” playing at the Lake Theater.

75 Years Ago

May 1943

Pvt. Delmar Jacobson writes his Clear Lake friends that he likes Ft. Orc. Calif. very much and has even gone swimming in the ocean.

The 10 high school students leading in scholarship are: Roger Erickson, Jeanne Davis, Corrine Sandry, Gloria Helgeson, Crosby Ingersoll, Margaret Barber, Ramona Cobb, Alan Carstens, Evelyn Able and Walter Hill.

Work will begin July 1 on the airport at Mason City. The $650,000 allocation has been reinstated.

Forde Lee, Keith Hold and Chris Johnson leave this week to join Dusenberg Construction Co. in Alaska.

Miss Ella Mae Knop has been hired to fill the position of English instructor and librarian at the Clear Lake High School.

100 Years Ago

May 1918

Clear Lake High School graduated 27.

Miss Helen Perkins got her finger badly smashed by catching it in a car door.

Norman Nelson’s horse dropped dead Monday.

Palm Beach suits are all the rage in Ventura.

Come to Theodosia Hendy for shampooing, scalp treatments, hair dressing and chiropody.

If the parties who picked up the anchor and chair in front of the Ward cottage would return it, they would be grateful.

While driving in the country Tuesday, Elmer Hodnefield’s horse became frightened of a motor truck, smashed the buggy and threw Hodnefield some distance. He escaped with a few scratches.