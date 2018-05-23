Remember When 5-23-2018

(Above) Oakwood Hotel - Built in 1882 at Oakwood park overlooking the lake, stood the Oakwood Hotel. C.F. Crane platted Oakwood Park. Kenyon, Freeman and Sandra owned the hotel at one time. It was called “The Stevens House” and “The Stratton House” at different times. The Hormel family were frequent summertime visitors. driving down from Minnesota in their Stanley Steamer, recalled Harold Crane. The building was sold to Charles Ritz in 1922 and later became the “Ritz Club.”

25 Years Ago

May 1993

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved an extended premises permit allowing a downtown business to serve food and liquor on its rooftop. Bruce and Lisa Bottoroff, new owners of the Main Street Mining Company, made the request. Mayor Lois Kotz commended the couple on their unique idea and wished them well on the new endeavor. The Bottoroffs assured the council the space would be used for relaxation rather than heavy drinking.

Thirty-three Ventura High School senior received their diplomas Saturday night during commencement.

A father-son team from Clear Lake became the first repeat winners of the Clear Lake Walleye Classic. The first place $1,500 cash award went to Ralph and Mark Mahaffey. The team brought in five fish weighing a total of 15.44 pounds. Joel Becker, of Clear Lake, landed a 25-pound muskie while competing in the Clear Lake Walleye Classic.

A 17-year-old helped the Clear Lake Police Department charge five local stores with selling liquor to a minor.

Dr. Robert Gross, of Clear Lake, has been named a new member of the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors.

Navy Chief Petty Officer David D. Lechner, a 1976 graduate of Clear Lake High School, recently reported for duty aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, home-ported in Alameda, Calif.

The Library Reading Club honored Selma Lomen as a 50-year member.

Zion Lutheran’s Mother/Daughter Banquet will carry the theme, “Gifted by Growing Girls.” Rita Wempen will be mistress of ceremonies.

A Clear Lake eighth grader is among the top scoring students in the state from the 1993 Iowa Talent Search. Jane Cherry was honored for her outstanding ability during the 1993 Iowa Talent Search Recognition Day at Iowa State University. Cherry was one of 82 students to score in the top four percent, making her an Iowa Scholar.

The Clear Lake boys golf team consisting of Mike Anderson Kevin Broers, Brad Svoboda, Eric Riepma, Jason Floy and Jason Quigley will compete at the Iowa Boys State Golf Meet in Atlantic. The team is coached by Al Rannals.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team lost in substate action on their home court to Spencer for the second straight season, as the undefeated Tigers handed them a 8-1 loss. Kyle Doerges picked up the only victory for Clear Lake.

The Ventura boys golf team missed a State meet bid by nine strokes in the 1A District meet at Greene. Ventura’s Ryan Overgaard was the meet’s medalist, carding a 78. Overgaard will make his first state appearance.

The Ventura girls golf team ended their season with a middle of the pack finish in Sectional play at Lake Mills. The Lady Vikes shot a 544 to finish sixth of 11 teams in the wind and rain. Abby Ringus led Ventura with a 107 and Amanda Halverson turned in a 128. They closed the season with a 12-12 record.

Specials at Farmers Co-op Lumber Company include: 4 cubic foot wheelbarrow, $26.97; Vaughn-Bushnell Super Bar, $7.97; Shop Vac, 5 gallon wet/dry vac, $29.97; Encon 42” ceiling fan, $28.88; and 1/2 hp chain drive garage door opener, $149.97.

50 Years Ago

May 1968

Students taking part in sports in the Clear Lake school will be requested to get their physical examinations at a doctor’s office during the summer months. Doctors said they can not conduct adequate examinations at the school any more.

Over 3,500 people attended the 12th Annual Home Show May 7-9, at the Surf Ballroom.

The Clear Lake High School golf team won the Sectional golf event at Northwood and qualified for the District golf event at Decorah. Clear Lake’s team score was 310. Bill Sherman led the team with a 74 and Mark Westberg carded a 73. Rounding out the score was Steve Grabinski with a 76 and John Meier with an 85.

Grocery specials at Red Owl for the week include: Harvest Queen Coffee, 2 lb. can, 99¢; Velvet Cheese Spread, 2 lb. box, 89¢; Gold Medal Flour, 10 lb. bag, 89¢; Farmdale Cottage Cheese, 12 oz., 33¢; potatoes, 10 lb. bag, 59¢; Boneless Canned Ham, 5 lb. tin, $3.69; and Flavoree Sliced Bacon, lb., 59¢.

76 Years Ago

May 1942

Martin Loth, a trucker, was seriously injured Thursday while loading cattle. A cow kicked him and tore off his kneecap.

A party was held by the Clear Lake Fire Department for Gordon Jensen who leaves soon for the army. He has been a member of the department since 1932.

Registration of 46-65 year old men in Clear Lake resulted in 499 men being listed.

The Reporter prints everything except postage stamps and government bonds.

Ralph Ott is taking a two-week vacation from the post office.

Phillip Furleigh left last week for Jamaica, West Indies, where he will be doing defense work.

94 Years Ago

May 1924

The golf course will open May 20. Walt Ames hasn’t slept a full night for three years because there was evolving in his mind a way to secure such a course and a clubhouse for Clear Lake.

After many years of very efficient teaching in the Clear Lake schools, Miss Letty Ellen Keerl has decided to resign. It is with the keenest regret that we see her leave.

There are over 1,341 persons owing delinquent dox taxes of $1 each in Clear Lake and surrounding counties.

Dr. A.J. Cole demonstrated that even a Willys-Knight won’t run without gas.

Clifford and Paul Rice have gotten to be rather experienced horsemen. Anyone having obstreperous horses to break should call on the boys.

A spring luncheon most beautiful in appointments, was given by Mrs. E.E. Chappell.