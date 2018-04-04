Remember When 4-4-2018

(Above) Ventura FFA, 1993 - The Lakeside Future Farmers of America sponsored a coloring contest in Ventura in 1993 for Ventura third and fourth graders during the recent National FFA Week. The winners were (L-R): fourth graders Nicki Hiemer, first place and Mark Pueggel, second; and third graders Chris Korth, first place and Wesley Pueggel, second. With the winners are FFA members back row (L-R): Rob Cash, Wade Humphrey and Aaron Coe. In conjunction with the contest, FFA members visited with the students about FFA and showed them an educational video. The contest prizes were donated by Brakke Implement. Other FFA week activities included a free community pancake breakfast.

25 Years Ago

April 1993

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources filed one charge of careless, reckless, negligent operation against a Clear Lake man who nearly drowned after his snowmobile went into open water March 21. The snowmobile, which had been on the bottom of the lake since the incident, was recovered on Friday.

Northland Communications, Inc., a Clear Lake based company, has purchased the cable television system in Thornton and Meservey from Oak Cable Systems.

Warm temperatures last week caused North Iowa’s heavy snow cover to melt quickly, causing many local creeks and area rivers to spill out of their banks. Local image was not as severe as that of many other North Iowans. City crews were busy pumping the storm sewers to avoid problems and the rains subsided at least temporarily. Rain is expected again this week. The lake level rose almost four inches. The level of the lake was measured at 8.88” above the spillway on Monday, April 5.

Ventura’s new post office opened to rave reviews. The Post Office, adjacent to the community’s new library, features new post office boxes. Judy Schichtl serves as the Ventura postmaster.

Galilean Productions presentation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s and Tim Rice’s musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is slated to go on stage at E.B. Stillman in Clear Lake on April 30 and May 1 and 2. The cast includes talent from all over North Iowa. Advance tickets are available for $8 or $10 at the door.

Staff Sergeant John D. Trampel has been transferred to McCord Air Force Base in Washington state. He was previously in San Bernardino, Calif. Trampel is a 1984 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust has announced that Robin Bratvold and Mary Petersen have been promoted to assistant cashier positions.

Three young Clear Lake wrestlers placed in the top three at the Northern Plains Regional of the Jr. Olympics National Folkstyle tournament. Andy Thompson won the 100 pound weight class. Seth Zimmerman was runner-up at 95 pounds and Dustin DenHartog placed third at 115 pounds.

With only 13 athletes out for the Ventura boy’s track team, Coach Chuck Larson doesn’t have a lot of options in filling all the slots. The Vikings do, however, have a solid group of athletes, led by seven seniors. Ventura returns all three state qualifiers from last year’s team that finished fourth in the North Star Conference. Senior Troy Roenfanz made the trip in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs. Mark Wireman earned a trip in the 100 and 200 dashed and junior Chris Bless qualified in the 800.

Homes listed for sale by First Northern Realty include: 11446 Killdeer Ave., acreage just south of Clear Lake. Includes a very nice 3 bedroom home with double garage and large lot for $29,900. R.R. #1, Thornton, offers a spacious 4 bedroom ranch style home with exceptional two story barn and large machine shed for $69,900. Just minutes from Clear Lake on a hard surface road.

Specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Keystone Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.09; Coke or Sprite, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.99; Tones Spices, 2/$1; Oreo Cookies, 16 oz., $1.99; Ritz Crackers, 16 oz., $2.29; Dubuque whole boneless ham, lb., $1.39; USDA Choice beef rump roast, lb., $2.39.

50 Years Ago

April 1968

Norman Theiss, who has a reputation of developing losers into winners, was named head football coach at Clear Lake High School. He presently is athletic director for a Widefield District School at Colorado Springs, Colo. Theiss succeeds Norman Rutz as Lion grid boss. Rutz resigned last fall following a 1-7 season. Theiss had compiled some excellent records at the other schools he has coached at.

Easter’s Super Valu will expand its store at 20th S. 4th St. beginning next fall, according to Lowell Easter. Easter’s purchased James Anderson’s building adjacent to the northwest corner of the present supermarket. The building will be razed, permitting an addition of an estimated 4,500 square feet of floor space.

Clear Lake’s fantastic basketball season ended last Wednesday in a 78-60 loss to Des Moines Roosevelt in the opening round of the State Class AA tournament in Veterans Auditorium. Ken Grabinski smashed the state tournament record for consecutive free throws, hitting 16 straight. His 28-points also qualified him for top single-game honors for this year’s Class AA tournament. Clear Lake finished the season with a 21-2 mark.

85 Years Ago

April 1933

P.W. Fistler was re-elected chief of the fire department at the annual meeting.

Sam Kennedy plans on putting in this spring about the same crop average as last year, or about 455 acres. They will include: beets, 60 acres; cabbage, 60 acres; onions, 70 acres; potatoes, 165 acres; soy beans, 60 acres; and alfalfa, 40 acres.

The Farmers Co-operative Creamery for the month of January paid their patrons more than $9,200. R.H. Furleigh received the highest cream check again at $180.33.

The remains of the old White Pier are being removed. George Peterson, who bought the lumber, has been doing the work.

Clear Lake has three candidates for school directors: Ray Robbins, Harry Mason and Peter Andersen.

100 Years Ago

March 1918

Ethel Schellenger is taking a vacation from the Renz Variety store.

Arthur Bisgrove has a bad case of blood poisoning in his arm.

Rose Thompson had the misfortune to be kicked in the head by a horse on Sunday.

The lake is almost cleared of ice.

An Easter dance will be given at the White Pier Friday evening with Gates Orchestra providing the music.

Leo Stark, one of Clear Lake’s finest young men, has gone to the Great Lakes Training Station. He enlisted some time ago.