Remember When 4-25-2018

(Above) Tree planting in 1993 - A number of local organizations and residents took part in planting trees in 1993 in recognition of Earth Day. The Clear Lake ReCycLe group organized plantings in 11 of Clear Lake’s parks. Chelsea Snyder (front left) was one of seven Earth Day poster contest winners who won trees as first prizes. Snyder had help planting her tree near the Sea Wall from George and Edna Klaassen, representing the Clear Lake Noon Lions and Clear Lake Beautification, Girls Scouts Rose Govern and Carrie Johnson (standing) and Ali Gunderson and Ashley Kotz (kneeling), Richard Hopper, of Natural Plus Landscaping, and Steve Ashland of Clear Lake ReCycLe.

25 Years Ago

April 1993

A new mission may soon change the focus of the Clear Lake United Methodist Camp, located on south shore. The camp will undergo major changes in 1993. The camp’s board has already voted not to hold summer camps. The board has also entered into negotiations with The Western Home, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, for a possible senior retirement center to be located on the grounds.

Handicap Village and Pizza Hut, both of Clear Lake, were among a number of area businesses named to the 1993 North Iowa Reduction and Reuse Honor Roll. The Honor Roll was created to recognize businesses, school or non-profit agencies which have implemented successful waste reduction and recycling programs.

Clear Lake Woman’s Club will celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 11, 1993. A breakfast-brunch will be served at Diamond K Restaurant for $5.50. Highlights of the 50 years will be presented in a special program of narration, song and tableau. Doris Luscomb serves as the club president.

Clear Lake residents are being invited to get actively involved in helping support medical clinics, orphanages and schools in Central America. The Social Concerns Committee at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is developing an outreach program, in Guatemala.

Girls will have an opportunity to see first-hand how a bank operates when they come to Boatmen’s Bank with their mother or father on Wednesday, April 28, in conjunction with the nationwide “Take Our Daughters to Work” day.

May is Tourism Month and Oakwood RV Park, of Clear Lake, is planning a special weekend in recognition of the occasion. The RV park will host a weekend of campfires, bird watching, square dancing and ore April 30-May 1. Oakwood RV Park is owned by Lee and Bob Speaker.

A new tanning business has opened its doors in Clear Lake. Tanning Plus, offering tanning, manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing is owned by Jennifer and Scott Aydelotte, of Clear Lake. The business is located at 417 Main Ave.

The Clear Lake girls track team placed third and the Ventura girls placed seventh at the Ventura Track Invitational. The Lions had two double winners in Kendra Berge and Jill Minard and racked up five individual wins. Berge won the long jump with a leap of 14’11” and took the 200 dash in 28.02. Minard, a freshman, won the 1500 in 5:40.02 and the 3000 in 12:20.5. Ventura’s 1600 medley relay literally ran away with the race as they won by a whopping 15 seconds. The quartet of Danika Swenson, Kim Lauen, Sarah Hinrichs and Allison Cooper win in 4:51.67. Heather Nordman joined Hinrichs, Lauen and Swenson for a win in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:58.56.

The Clear Lake boys golf team narrowly defeated Webster City, 172-173, in their first dual meet of the year. The Lions were led by medalist Jason Floy, who fired a 42. Kevin Broers and freshman Mike Anderson each shot 43, while Eric Riepma closed with a 44 to secure the win.

The Ventura boy’s and girl’s golf teams finally hit the links and came away with a victory in a triangular at All-Vets in Clear lake. Medalist Ryan Overgaard’s 39 led the boys to a 177 victory. Troy Roenfanz edged teammate Aaron Coe for runner-up honors, 43 to 44. The girls finished first with a 249. Abby Ringus was medalist with a 55. Amanda Halverson sot 61, Summer Quinn a 64 and Kami Keyser a 69 for the win.

50 Years Ago

April 1968

A tornado touched down between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, in the area, according to Ray Stephens, weather reporter for the Mirror-Reporter. Damage was confined to a portion a chicken house roof and some branches from trees on the Floyd Carter farm two miles north and three-quarters mile west of Clear Lake. No personal injuries were reported.

William L. Price was named commander of the VFW Post following election of officers Tuesday night. He succeeds Howard Oehlert.

Hundreds of children hunted for Easter Eggs in city park and around the water tower Saturday.

The 12th annual Clear Lake Home Show will be at the Surf Ballroom May 7-9. Added features this year are a style show and a cooking demonstration.

Ken Grabinski was named to a 40-man Prep All-American basketball team. Grabinski, a CLHS senior, was an All-State player for the Lions and holds school records in scoring and rebounding.

The Lion medley relay team captured a first place finish at the Clear Lake Relays with a time of 3:50.2. Members of the team included: Bill Wistey, Mike Den Hartog, Al Kappmeyer and Roger Maryland. Rick Ott broke a school record in the pole vault. Ott vaulted 11-3

75 Years Ago

April 1943

The Surf Ballroom will observe its 9th anniversary at a dance tonight with Jan Savitt and his Tophatters entertaining.

Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Watts have heard from their son, Jim, that his no located in the infantry in Texas. He reports he likes the men in his tens and the food is good.

Leaving for the armed service in a group were: Jim Watts, Rex Johannessen, Cletus Weiland, Edwin Callahan, Max Hugh, Erick Stanley Anderson, Glenn Edwards, and Sylvester Koska.

Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bardsley moved from Mason City to the Ernest Bradsley home. Floyd and his brother, Irwin, will farm part of the Lindon ranch this summer.

D.E. Kenyon’s cottage, “Kipsey,” has been sold to a man from Forest City.

100 Years Ago

April 1918

The four week old twins of Mr. and Mrs. Verne Baker, whose lives were so precious, so brought with blessings to their parents, that they seemed a flower of paradise to bloom for a brief season, passed on to the Garden of God on Monday, one in the first glow of morning, the other little frail one at eventide.

A new dock has been installed in front of the Idle.

A few beautiful grey switches left at Theodosia Hendy’s

A reed baby buggy for sale cheap. Phone 137.

There have been many complaints of chickens running at large in town. This will not be tolerated, says Mayor Clarence Knutson.

Castor oil becomes rancid with age. Stock up with fresh at Peterson’s Drug.