Remember When 4-11-2018

(Above) Human pyramid, 1968 -The Sunset school children were jubilant in 1968 with the thought of spring and warmer weather. They demonstrated the feeling by climbing and dangling on the monkey bars in the school yard.

25 Years Ago

April 1993

Easter Enterprises, Inc., owner of Easter’s Super Valu in Clear Lake, has announced an agreement in principle to sell the local grocery store and 15 others in its group to Nash Finch Company. No changes are presently anticipated in store operating procedures or personnel.

Ward Krenz, the Clear Lake man who miraculously survived a plunge into Clear Lake for more than 90-minutes, was released from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City on Thursday, April 8. Krenz is now undergoing rehabilitation at Younkers Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines. He is still having trouble grasping things with his hands, but a full recovery is expected, according to medical officials.

Remember 1963? We were still innocent and enjoying folk music, hootenanny, coffeehouses and drive-ins, JFK and Jackie. Tom Principato, and his blues band, will bring that time back when he performs at The Legendary Surf Ballroom on Thursday, April 15. The three-hour show is $5.50 at the door.

The Blenders, a unique male a cappella quartet are just one of the groups featured in the 1993-94 Clear Lake Concert Association Services.

Fred and Betty Wegner, of Clear Lake, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Feb. 13 with a family dinner at the Pheasant Run. The couple have two sons and three daughters: Fred D. Wegner, Pat and Bill Wistey, Leann Wagner, Nancy and Matt Brinkman and Paul Wegner. The couple has six grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Louie Treloar celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration on April 19 in Galena, Ill. The family includes Louise Egan, Larry and Sue Treloar, Lynne and Sam Neill and five grandchildren.

The Clear Lake Lions Award Night was held Saturday, April 10, at The Ritz. Carl Duenow and Walter Leslie were the recipients of the Warren Coleman Honorary Award. Gordon Rosenthal was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

Boxes and more boxes are being unpacked at the Ben Franklin Store as new owner, Kim Ollenberg, and her team of workers unpack and stock shelves for a May 1 opening.

Michelle Djuren, of Clear Lake, earned third place in the women’s high jump while competing for Wartburg College in the Small College Outdoor Championship held in Pella, Iowa. Djuren cleared 5’0” to place third in the April 10 event.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Country Rich Ice Cream, 5 qt. pail, $2.99; Gold Medal Flour, 5 lb. bag, 69¢; cantaloupe, each, 69¢; strawberries, lb., 99¢; Banquet TV Dinners, 99¢; Mardi Gras Paper Towels, 2/$1; USDA Choice Boneless Rib Eye Steaks, 2/$5; Dubuque Hot Dogs, 12 Oz., 59¢; and Chicken Breast, lb., $1.29.

Playing at the Surfside 6 is Raiders of the Lost Art, a dixieland and jazz band. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is no cover charge.

50 Years Ago

April 1968

The Clear Lake City Council approved the issuance of $35,000 in bonds to purchase a new city fire truck. It will take about 12 months to build and equip with the 1,000 gallon pumper. The new truck will replace a near-obsolete FWD.

The Clear Lake Golf Club, sporting new furnishings and a refurbished interior, is open for the 1968 season.

The City Council’s recent action to encourage more residents to use the municipal garage service had good results, with some 329 new patrons signing up for the service. As of April 1, the number of pickups on the municipal list was 1,139.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Elvis Presley in, “Clambake.” “It’s Elvis being out that wild Presley beat.” Also playing is “Mary Jane,” five kids smoked this and have blown their minds,” starring Fabian, Diane McBain and Michael Margotta.

85 Years Ago

April 1933

“A Quiet Evening at Home” and “Betty’s Bribe, two home talent plays, will be presented Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon No. 2 school, two miles west of Burchinal. Cecil Fuller will direct the plays. Hilda Peterson is the school teacher.

The new “Surf” Ballroom on North Secnd Street is nearing competition. The roof garden, a new feature for a Clear Lake dance hall, is 16x100, located on the side facing the Wellmon Beach, overlooking the lake. The floor will be suitable for dancing, music coming through huge windows opening into the ballroom.

Ada Katharine Choate is now clerking at the Basket Grocery.

Charles Ritz is one lucky guy, as he is driving a new Ford.

100 Years Ago

April 1918

Matt Olson purchased the Magnet Store, while Carl Ott purchased the Ott Meat Market.

A.N. Grimm threshed last year’s crop of flax raised on 70 acres south of town which netted him $2,000.

Ernest Stafford writes of fierce fighting with the Huns. He wrote, “a few of our fellows were wounded, but I didn’t even get scratched.” The same paper reported Ernest died of scarlet fever about the time his last letter arrived.

The two Maxes, Max Olson and Max Whitney, have launched out as amateur farmers. They have leased the James Pattie 10 acre tract on East Main and will raise vegetables.