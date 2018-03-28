Remember When 3-28-2018

(Above) 1993 Easter Egg Hunt - A good number of youngsters turned out in 1993 to participate in the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Clear Lake City Park. The spring ritual was sponsored by Clear Lake Women of Today.

25 Years Ago

March 1993

Less than a day after city officials heard from the public regarding the interest in purchasing the Unisys building, Mayor Lois Kotz and City Administrator Tom Lincoln signed on the dotted line to seal the deal of the $1.5 million purchase. While looking forward in hopes of securing one or more tenants for the building, Kotz and Lincoln both expressed their appreciation for the working relationship the city has maintained with the Unisys Corporation through the years.

Doctors, rescue workers and other officials involved in the cold water rescue of a Clear Lake man gathered last week to discuss the procedures which brought Ward Krenz back to life. Krenz has been upgraded to fair condition at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City. Doctors say it is too early to predict his recovery, but Krenz is stable and improving. Krenz was in the icy waters of Clear Lake for 55-minutes, before rescuers could retrieve him after his snowmobile went into the open water at City Beach.

Dick Beach, of Clear Lake, won $100,000 in last week’s Powerball drawing.

Snyder Construction has nearly razed the building adjoining Clear Lake Bank and Trust, which formerly housed the Main Salon and Thread Shed. The bank is expanding into the space with a new addition and remodeling.

The ice has not been declared “out” yet, but officials from the city’s Water Treatment Plant have begun recording the lake level. As expected, the level is up from the final reading taken Dec. 1. The lake was reported as 5.04” above the spillway. That represents an increase of .36” from Dec. 1, when the lake measured 4.68” above the weir.

Southbound traffic in Interstate 35 near Clear Lake was halted for more than two hours Sunday night, March 28, after a semi truck overturned, spilling a load of aluminum waste products. Two persons were transported to the hospital after the car they were traveling in struck the semi. A five-mile portion of the Interstate was closed while crews cleared the debris.

The Clear Lake High School Drama Department will present the play, “Harvey,” by Mary Chase. The leading cast includes: Jenni Norris, as Myrtle Mae Simmons; Kara Dittmer, as Veta Louise Simmons; Franzi Lanter, as Miss Johnson; Kirk Severtson, as Elwood P. Dowd; and Kelley Foehkols, as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet.

Marine Pfc. Chad A. Trebil, a 1992 graduate of Clear Lake High School, was recently promoted to his present rank while serving at Naval Technical Training Center Corry Station, Pensacola, Fla.

Jeff and Amy (Amosson) Pierce, of Rochester, Minn., welcomed their first child, Nicholas Jeffrey Pierce, born on Monday, March 29. Grandparents are Roger and Barb Amosson, of Clear Lake, Lorene Pierce, of Clear Lake, and Dean Pierce of Seattle, Wash.

Kendra Berge, Kathy Walls, Laura Haugen, and Paul Bruns, all Clear Lake basketball players, have earned post-season All-State accolades. Berge and Walls were also chosen to play in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union All-Star Game. Berge and Walls will play for the West Team in the Class 2A game. Clear Lake will also be represented by Coach Kay Bacon who will direct the West squad, along with Jefferson-Scranton’s Keith Vanderwilt.

The Waterfront Restaurant and Lounge is excited to bring a new craze to North Iowa, comedy karaoke. Starting this Friday and Saturday come in and enjoy comedy karaoke in the lounge. No cover charge.

50 Years Ago

March 1968

With the aid of a vandals hatchet and brisk winds, the solitary tree that has stood vigil at Lone Tree Point over half a century fell in a heap. Over the years it had been plagues by fires set beneath its branches and wild, cold, bitter winters, but managed to stand until now when man hastened its demise. Fishermen, boaters, picnickers, hunters and hikers will miss the familiar branches swaying in the breeze at the point.

A new service building with living area is being planned at McIntosh Woods State Park.

The dark, rotten, honey-combed ice disappeared from the Lake on Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m.

“The Glass Menagerie,” by Tennessee Williams, will be presented by eight members of the Clear Lake High School. A double cast is working on each of the four character parts. One cast will present the play opening night, while the other four will perform April 3.

75 Years Ago

March 1943

The Imperial Seed Co. will open its retail store in the former Chevrolet building March 12, according to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hayden.

Mrs. Karl Has, clerk of the Clear Lake rationing office, spoke with the Lions Club, telling them how various items were rationed.

Roscoe Miller was elected president of the Clear Lake School Board.

Between now and planting time, the city will be combed for garden space and radishes will be grown on virtually every spot within the corporation.

The Lions lost to Mason City Mohawks 56-23, but that doesn’t look too bad according to some of the scores the Mohawks have run up during the tournament.

Bad weather has buffeted the pheasant hunters every day since the season opened. Torrential rains fell and snow and bad weather prevailed and spoiled all the fun.

100 Years Ago

March 1918

The Clear Lake Fire Department held their annual election. George S. Ott was named the new chief.

Good, assorted potatoes are on sale for $1 per bushel at M.E. Cary and Son.

J.J. Wellmon has purchased the George Peterson stand near the bathhouse and will move it to his lot north of the bathhouse.

Those wishing for maple syrup this year at war prices, kindly leave order for some at J.B. Patterson’s place of business. Plenty for all at $2.25 per gallon.

Mrs. H.G. Jensen says if you are looking for a new Easter bonnet, don’t overlook her ad in the Mirror.

Thursday evening W.H. Ward and Miss Gladys E. George went quietly to the Congregational Church parsonage and were married by the Rev. Evans at 7:30 p.m. The groom has been in charge of the McAuley Undertaking parlors for the past year and has purchased the business. Mrs. George is a refined and cultured young lady.