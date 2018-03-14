Remember When 3-14-2018

(Above) 1968 basketball sendoff - The Clear Lake fire trucks and police cars escorted the basketball team out of town in 1968 on their way to their first ever State Basketball Tournament. The 12-man team left in private cars for Des Moines. There were 1,752 tickets sold at the high school. Six school buses, averaging 35 students per bus, will make the trip to Des Moines to watch the Lions play Roosevelt at 3:15 p.m.

25 Years Ago

March 1993

It’s a deal Clear Lake officials are calling too good to pass up. Terms of the proposed purchase of the local Unisys facility by the City of Clear Lake were released by City Administrator Tom Lincoln. The city and Unisys are negotiating a real estate installment contract. The terms call for the city purchasing the building for $1.5 million, nearly one-half less than the market asking price for the 194,000 square foot facility. The city would pay $300,000 annual payments thereafter. There would be no interest charged.

Congressman Jim Nussle told the Clear Lake Business and Industrial Development Corporation he admired their efforts and considered the community a model of “handling things successfully locally.” While he said he will vote against President Clinton’s plan to balance the budget, Nussel, who attended the annual meeting of the local development group said he feels the country’s leadership is on the right track.

After more than 20 years of having a Ben Franklin store in Clear Lake, local residents will be relieved to learn that the popular variety store will remain here. Kim Larson, a Ventura native who has returned to North Iowa with her family, has announced the purchase of the business. A May 1 opening is planned for the store, which will devote one-half of its floor space to craft supplies and items.

A now empty fitness facility has caught the eye and interest of the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Board. The board listened to a proposal that the city operate the former Sonny’s Sports and Health Club, located in the Cornerstone Building.

These days a prom dress can easily cost $100 and many are more than twice that amount. The C.A.R.E.S. committee wants to make sure that looking special for prom is within the budget of all who wish to attend. The Cinderella Shoppe will give the girls the opportunity to purchase a nearly new formal for under $50. Some are as low as $25. Each dress will be professional cleaned and pressed at no additional costs for a fresh, crisp look. In addition to purchasing dresses, girls may also sell their previously worn formals for money that they can put toward a new one.

Gary and Tracy Peterson, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their son, Grant Robert. Grant was born March 4, 1993.

Mike Master, a senior at Clear Lake High School, was named to the 1992 Class 3A Iowa Football Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team. James Beach, of Clear Lake, has been named to the Academic All-State team by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

Chad Murray, a senior co-captain on the 1992 Clear Lake football squad, has been named to the North team for the 1993 Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star game. Murray, a first team All-State tackle, will join the rest of the state’s top seniors for the 21st annual game and camp this summer.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: rib eye steak, 8 oz., 2/$5; self sliced turkey breast, lb., $3.49; Dubuque 95% lean whole hams, lb., $.159; Jif Peanut Butter, 18 oz. jar, $1.59; Fastco Solid Butter, 1 lb., 89¢; lettuce, head, 59¢; fresh asparagus, lb., 99¢; Betty Crocker Cake Mix, 18 oz. box, 69¢; and 7-Up, Dr. Pepper, Sunkist, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.88.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “Valley of the Dolls,” starring Barbara Perkins, Patty Duke, Paul Burke, Sharon Tate, Tony Scott and Lee Grant

50 Years Ago

March 1968

Several thousand young Christmas trees were scorched Monday morning by a grass fire which swept a wide area on the northwest edge of Clear Lake. Winds whipped the flames over a 20-acre area extending from the 3000 block of North Shore Drive east to Orchard Lane, which borders the west edge of the golf course. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and several homes were threatened. Most of the property involved is owned by A.W. (Dutch) Schultz. The tract includes seven acres of Christmas trees planted last year by Schultz and Crosby Ingersoll.

Earl P. Leslie has been hired by the Ventura School Board as superintendent of schools effective July 1, 1968. Leo Esbeck, superintendent for the past 20 years, has retired.

Corner Drug Pharmacy ran an ad warning of the dangers of LSD, a drug that was discovered nearly 30 years ago and only recently became the subject of intense research. It has possibilities for great good if we can ever learn how to control it. Corner Drug will not stock LSD.

75 Years Ago

March 1943

The Lake View Club packaged boxes of food ready to mail to Corp. Doug Perkins, John Perkins, Pvt. Reuben Grell, Lt. John Bradley, all of the army, and 1/C Leo Allstot, of the U.S. Navy, at their meeting at the home of Mrs. Elmer Treloar.

Mr. and Mrs. Hyle Lowman and family have moved into the Frank Palmer home on East Main Ave.

Clear Lakers are hoping against all hope the Lions will be inspired Thursday night and and the Mason City team an upset.

The annual W.R.C. bean supper netted $71.72. A tidy profit.

Lee Bawden and Earl Roll were elected to the school board when 375 votes were cast.

100 Years Ago

March 1918

Manager Branson announced Mary Pickford will be shown in “The Little American,” one of the most patriotic pictures of all time, at The Electric.

W.F. Collins has a good outdoor closet for sale cheap.

R.S. Young is in the market for mink furs caught in January or February.

The W.R.C. Bean Supper will be held March 8. A parcel post sale will be held in connection. The menu includes: bean soup, baked beans, corned beef hash, brown bread, beet pickles, cabbage salad, apple pie, cheese, coffee, all for 35¢.

The patrons on the rural telephone lines running into Fertile are sorry to miss the pleasant voice of Mrs. Brown as she is sick.

Adolph Bly plans to open a panatorium here soon.