Remember When 2-6-2019

(Above) Lots of snow in ‘69 - Harold E. Wolfe, 709 S. Shore Drive, attempted to sweep his walk in 1969 between eight foot snowbanks that stretched from the street to the front door. Total snowfall for the month of January in 1969 was 16.92”. Traces of precipitation fell on 19 days in the month.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1994

The calendar says 1994, but inside the Surf Ballroom it feels like a much simpler time, as the Buddy Holly Tribute ’94 rocked the Surf. More than 2,000 fans crowded the Surf for the event. British visitors credited the musical, “Buddy; The Buddy Holly Story,” with keeping the rock and rollers music in the forefront. The show has been running four years in London and another cast travels with the show. Holly songs re-released in the wake of the musical’s success have consistently ranked in the top 10, with some reaching number one.

Handicap Village has set a goal to redeem one million labels from Campbell’s products for a new 15-passenger van by 1995 through Campbell’s Labels for Education program. The Village participates every year in the redemption program, ordering material such as audio-visual equipment in return for collected labels. In most years, about 90,000 labels are turned in.

Residents and businesses in the Landfill of North Iowa’s service area threw away 10 percent less garbage in 1993 than they did in 1988. In figures released by the Landfill of North Iowa, 63,000 tons of solid waste were buried at he Landfill of North Iowa in 1993. That compares to 70,326 tons buried in 1988.

“A Night in Paris” was selected as the theme for the Clear Lake C.A.R.E.S. Post Prom Party at a committee meeting held Monday, Jan. 7. This year’s co-chairpersons are Kathy Carney, Sue Secory and Leslie Rauk.

William and Emma (Christians) Neuberger will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Feb. 15, 1994. They are the parents of two sons, six daughter, 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Galilean Productions of Clear Lake has set the dates for its casting auditions for the Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin musical, “Two By Two.” The musical is the Biblical retelling of the Noah’s Ark story. Musical director of this year’s production will be vocal music instructor and substitute teacher Jason Heitland, with choreography by area teacher Stacie Heitland.

Wendy Blomberg, Kristin Kollbaum and Maureen Williams have joined the staff of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clear Lake Area Business and Industrial Development Corporation.

Clear Lake’s quest for their first North Central Conference dual meet title came down to two meets in less than 24 hours. The Lions met Algona on Friday evening and traveled to Humboldt on Saturday morning. The Humboldt meet came down to the wire. The Wildcats used a pin and a major decision to cut Clear Lake’s lead to 26-25. It all came down to heavyweight and the Lions chances for sole possession of the dual title rested on Casey West. The Clear Lake sophomore left nothing to chance as he disposed of his opponent in :24 seconds, giving the Lions a 32-25 win and a 7-0 conference mark.

The Clear Lake girls overcame a poor second quarter and a 4-17 night at the line to upend Humboldt, 39-37 on Friday night. The road win was he first of the season for the Lions, as they improved to 3-9 in the conference. Jen Toyne led the charge with 15-points. Annalisa Hopper his three second half treys for all nine of her points.

Condos for sale by First Northern Realty include seven Hidden Valley condos. The condos feature spacious kitchens, four bedrooms, family room, full basement and garage for $54,900. A Pilot House unit at the Harbourage is selling for $29,900. The condo features one bedroom, new carpet and amenities.

50 Years Ago

January 1969

A lot of walleyes are being pulled in, along with northerns and crappies. A few silver bass have been caught as well. Lake Patrol says the ice is 14-18” thick with no open spots.

The annual report of the Clear Lake Public Library reveled a busy year. Approximately 6,000 borrowers kept 59,549 books in circulation during the year. The adult circulation was 33,977 and juvenile was 25,572. Of the 629 new borrowers, 486 were city residents and 143 were from the country. There were 1,066 new books added in 1968 increasing the book volume to 23,542.

Clear Lake Superintendent R.R. Lashier announced Clear Lake will have seven days of school to make up due to inclement weather.

The Lions avenged an early season loss to Eagle Grove by blasting them 98-79. Four players scored in double figures, topped by Paul Hankenson’s 31-points. The Lions hit their highest point total of the year. On Jan. 28, 1967, the Lions bombed Garner, 102-74.

60 Years Ago

January 1959

There has been five inches of snow so far this January. This is one-third of the normal.

A serious fire in the Clear Lake business district was averted when a police officer spotted flames flickering in the room on the third floor of the Park Hotel. The room is occupied by Welcome Hollister, who had left earlier.

Jerry O’Neill is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex.

Major Maurice Ashland, wife, and two children, left by plane for Porto Rico where Major Ashland expects to be stationed for the next three years.

100 Years Ago

January 1919

Mrs. Harry Ball received a telegram Sunday the 12th stating the death of her father, E.S. Pride, of Milbank, S.D., formerly of Clear Lake. He was one of the old pioneers coming from Wisconsin in 1872. Mrs. Bell was unable to attend the services on account of the illness of her children.

Kimonas for $1.39 and cotton blankets in extra size for $4.39 are on sale at M.E. Cary & Son.

For sale: one grey, reed baby carriage in good condition.

Clear Lake boys who have answered the roll call on the battle field or in training camps are: Milton Fulghum, Jens C. Anderson, Hans C. Anderson, Clarence Neisham, Harry Kimball, Max Rasmussen, Robert Nelson, Alex Rasmussen, George Shippelman, Ernest Stafford and Raymond Olsen.