Remember When 2-27-2019

(Above) 1994 Girl Scouts - Members of Clear Lake’s Daisy Girls Scout Troop #461 visited City Hall in 1994 to ask Mayor Lois Kotz to sign a proclamation commemorating March 12 as the 82nd anniversary of the founding of Girl Scouts, U.S.A. Visiting with the mayor are (L-R): Carly Wilson, Dana Dzick, Sara Thompson, Annie Meyer and Sarah Palmer.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

March 1994

A Clear Lake family narrowly escaped serious harm Thursday morning when carbon monoxide fumes built up in their home. The owner of the home at 808 W. 10th Ave. N., called 911 at 6:41 a.m. saying his three children had all passed out and he was fighting to stay conscious. When the Clear Lake Fire Department arrived, rescue workers found the man semi-conscious and his children, ages 18, 13, and nine all unconscious. All four were transported by Snell’s Ambulance to North Iowa March Healthy Center’s east campus and admitted for observation.

Clear Lake residents face an increase in water and sewer rates as part of the city’s proposed budget. Clear Lake residents can expect to begin recycling on a regular basis in 1994, according to city official. Included in the city’s proposed 1994-95 budget are funds for a curbside recycling program.

Beth Ann Schumacher, who teaches American government and history, as well as sociology and contemporary global history at Clear Lake High School, said she used C-Span in her classroom an average of once a week for five years. Her favorable review of its content caught the eye of C-Span officials and sometime soon an interview with Schumacher about the channel will appear nationwide. A crew arrived in Clear Lake on Monday, Feb. 14. An 11 to 22 minute interview will air later this year.

The Clear Lake Education Association (CLEA) asked the school district for a 5.63 percent increase in its wage and benefit package in its initial request.

Owners of the former Lakeview Motel have announced a rename the business has concluded. Randy, Cindy and Kellie Looper have selected “Lake Country Inn” as the new name for the business, located at 518 Highway 18 West.

Sean Harlan, David Doebel and Ryan Boeshart represented Clear Lake High School at the State Wrestling Meet held in Des Moines. The trio came through, with Harland and Doebel each placing fifth. Boeshart was a match away from placing. The Lions had a match record of 9-6 and placed 27th with 20.5 points.

The Ventura girls had a successful season, heading not their regional semifinals against Armstrong-Ringstead with a 19-3 record. The eighth ranked Mustangs, 21-1, put up too much firepower and pulled away from the cold-shooting Lady Vikings in a 65-33 win. Heather Nordman was Ventura’s main weapon with 14-points and four rebounds. Allison Cooper had eight points and four assists. Sarah Hinrichs was held to four points, but pulled down a team high seven rebounds.

The Clear Lake boys have struggled this season with a 1-17 mark, but they received a boost of confidence with their performance against Hampton-Dumont in the regular season finale. The Lions lost 57-50 to the North Central Conference runner-ups, keeping the Bulldog’s powerful offense in check.

The Ventura boys lost a 71-69 heartbreaker to Northwood-Kensett to end their season at 9-12. Andy Luscomb led the team with 20-points, including four three-pointers. Wade Humphrey powered in 16-points and Dan Fields added 11.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Mardi Gras Paper Towels, reg. roll, 59¢; Welch’s Grape Juice, 12 oz. can, 69¢; Humpty Dumpty Chum Salmon, 14 oz. can, $1.39; Blue Bonnet Spread, 16 oz. quarters, 39¢; Pepsi or Mountain Dew, 8-16 oz. bottles, $1.88; Old Dutch Nacho Chips, 15 oz. bag, 2/$3; USDA Choice Round Steak, lb., $1.69; boneless, skinless chicken breast, lb., $2.79; and deli sliced boiled ham, lb., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

February 1969

Not since the early 1900s when the first “horseless-carriages” rattled down the dirt roads, has any mode of land travel been the center of controversy as the snowmobile. Rural homeowners, hunters, fishermen, conservation ions and sheriffs do not care for the noisy vehicles that are being widely misused and ruining the peaceful countryside.

The Ventura Community School Board has voted to have school on Easter vacation days due to all the winter make-up days they have.

Sharlene Nelson, formerly of Springfield, Ill., and now a resident of Clear Lake, has been named producer and director of the Miss Clear Lake Pageant.

Clear Lake High School qualified two wrestlers for the district tournament. Advancing from the sectional at Britt were Rick Schuler and Ray Schwichtenberg.

Playing at the Holiday Motor Lodge Restaurant is The Fabulous Jolly Jacks. Enjoy the finest food in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.

A free dance will be held at the V.F.W. Hall. Playing is the Harmonizers Band. Cocktail hour is 8-9 and a chicken dinner will be served from 11-12 p.m.

60 Years Ago

February 1959

The month of February maintained its reputation for cold weather by dropping to a winter low of 22 degrees below zero.

All Vets is a beehive of activity in preparation of the grand opening of the Home show which runs through Sunday. The Music Mothers are setting up a lunch and coffee bar. Over $200 in prizes will be awarded.

Jack Dominic and Howard Knutson will be candidates for re-election to school board.

It was reported in the Dandy Lion, that many seniors at the high school think the freshmen should look up to them more and be a little afraid of them.

Dave Wistey may be going to Cornell or Harvard next fall.

Jut Hughes and his father were in Des Moines Saturday. Jut reported to Dr. Robert Johnson on achievements of Boy Scouts in Iowa in 1958.

100 Years Ago

January 1919

The Ladies Band is making good progress in its practice. Clear Lake will soon have a local band of which to be proud.

Join Miss Hendy’s manicure club. Three manicures for $1 during the month of February.

J.G. Lindon and son, Gregory, have returned from St. Paul, where they purchased five carloads of cattle to be fed on their ranch south of town.

Oliver Miller reported last week to have secured fine green onions from his garden. The mild January weather is a joy to all - except the ice dealers.

The domestic science class served a warm dinner to over 100 persons Wednesday at noon. Mashed potatoes, cocoa and peanut butter sandwiches were served for the sum of 8¢. The total receipts were about $10.

Jack Larson is going to start a grocery store in the building now occupied by W.H. Ward.