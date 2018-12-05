Remember When 12-5-2018

(Above) 1968 CLHS Basketball Team - Members of the 1968-69 Clear Lake Lions squad include front row (L-R): Kurt Godden, Ross Klongerbo, Doug Ward, Steve Grabinski, Wolf Meier, Dave Gillen and Jack Peterson. Back row (L-R): Coach Dave Long, Bill Wistey, Jim Travaille, Mike Byington, Brad Heitland, Paul Hankenson, Tom Lewis and John Angle.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1993

Community Kitchen of North Iowa is considering extending its services to Clear Lake in the future, if a need is present. The service provides meals to a broad spectrum to those in need. Bringing the service to Clear Lake was an idea of Matthew Berry, of Clear Lake, a local attorney, who has also been a longtime volunteer at the Community Kitchen.

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley will be on hand to discuss health care issues on Dec. 8. The public is invited.

Ventura residents will likely see an increase in their water rates as of Jan. 1. If the increases are accepted by the Council, they would be the first for Ventura residents in 16 years. Currently, Ventura residents pay $7.50 every three months for the minimum 10,000 gallons of water. Under the proposal, that rate would increase to $11.50 every three months.

For the second time in as many months, Clear Lake will be featured on Iowa Public Television. Clear Lake’s Chautauqua park will be featured on IPTV’s Living in Iowa program on Dec. 10. Clear Lake natives will be remembering the days of the Chautauqua, a popular educational pulpit of the past. People came from near and far to take advantage of spiritual, cultural and entertainment offerings during a three week period each summer. The Chautauqua began declining about 1912 and was closed down completely by 1915.

Two cellular telephones have been donated by the Ventura Telephone Company to the Ventura community Schools for use on school buses and vans.

Lois Humphrey, Clear Lake, will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the home of Karleen and David Humphrey.

A Ventura farmer was among the winners announced in the 1993 National Cattle Congress Leann Pork Classic sponsored by Nutrena Feeds Pig Improvement Co. (PIG) and the National Cattle Congress. Dean Josten, Ventura, placed fifth in Class 1 gilts and seventh in Class 2 barrows in the competition.

Charlie Norris received the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau recognition award at the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) annual meeting in Des Moines.

The Clear Lake Lions captured the Manly Early Bird Invitational title on the strength of a balanced team. Clear Lake advanced eight wrestlers to the finals and three were champions. Sean Harlan won his fourth title. A surprise title went to Ben Rechkemmer, who last season had a record of 6-23. According to Coach Gary Weber, Ben has worked hard in the weight room and is ready to contribute this season. Ryan Boeshart pinned his way to his title.

Five-on-five girls basketball made its debut in the gym that once was the six girl basketball capital of the Iowa. The 1993-94 Ventura girls basketball team continued the winning tradition with a 52-38 win over Garner-Hayfield. The Lady Vikes were able to score from the perimeter and the paint as guard Allison Cooper and center Heather Nordman tied for the game high with 13 points apiece.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team is 0-3 after their fourth place finishing the Tip-Off Tournament at Charles City over the week, but they came a long way from their thrashing by Mason City in the season opener. The Mohawks topped the Lions, 86-44. Jeff Blomstrom led the Lions with 13-points. Jason Floy added 10.

50 Years Ago

November 1968

An executive committee has been named to coordinate “Project For-Site” and serve as a liaison group between Clear Lake’s business community and official of Handicap Village, Inc. Members are M.A. Arneson, Dr. Rae Bieber, Rev. Murley Severtson, Bill Otterman, Mickey Cross, Joe Skram, Glenn Erickson, Tom Fretty, Bob Tanner and Joe Roth.

The Thornburg Company announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in Clear Lake. The firm will manufacture recreational equipment and is expected to employ 20 workers. The plant and offices of the firm, which will be named, “Fun Stuff.,” will occupy a tract near 9th Ave. N. and N. 8th St.

Larry Day, of Waterloo, will fill the vacancy of the Clear Lake High School math teacher, due to the resignation of Norman Rutz.

The Lake level is at its lowest level since Feb. 28, 1962, according to Lloyd Kennedy of the water treatment plant. The level is 16.80” below the weir at the outlet and continues to drop.

Clear Lake survived a furious Lynx assault in the final minutes for a 72-71 victory against Webster City. Steve Grabinski and Wolf Meier led the Lions with 19 points apiece.

70 Years Ago

November 1948

Chris Jacobsen has taken over the job of hauling express in Clear Lake, a service badly needed by businessmen.

Chicken pox has been raging in the lower grades at the school this past week.

Wilbur Coe met with a painful eye injury while breaking coal, a small piece flew up and hit his eyeball. He lost sight of his other eye years ago.

Cresent Club was entertained at the home of Mrs. J.C. Davenport. Mrs. Harold Thompson presented the lesson. The next meeting will be a luncheon at Witke’s, followed by a Christmas party and gift exchange at the home of Mrs. Ed Hunting.

100 Years Ago

November 1918

Clear Lake is delirious over the news of peace. The fire bell and whistle brought sleepy citizens from their beds at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. Bonfires were started in the streets and big crowd celebrated for all it was worth until 7 am. Business houses were closed for the say at the request of Mayor Knutson.

The misses Fern, Julia and Dorothy Snodgrass and Luella Bullock walked to Mason City Sunday afternoon. The trip of 10 miles was made in three hours.

The Board of Health has given notice that the quarantine will be lifted Saturday morning. The flu epidemic has abated, schools will reopen Monday.

The war has created an overwhelming demand for bookkeepers and stenographers at salaries from $1,000 to $1,200 a year.

A red pig came to my premises. Owner can have said pig if they pay for the damages it incurred and pay for the cost of this notice.