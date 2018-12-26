Remember When 12-26-2018

(Above) Class helps those in need in 1993 - Fifth graders in Mrs. Furleigh’s Central School class in 1993 wanted to do something for those who are not fortunate enough to enjoy a huge Christmas dinner with all the trimmings this season. So the students began a food drive for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank serving North Iowa. The group of 26 students collected 178 food items.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1993

All of this cold weather is good for at least one thing. The ice skating rink at Clear Lake’s Marion Park is nearly ready to use, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mark Arneson, chairman of the board at Clear Lake Bank and Trust Co., presented Mary Howard, of Clear Lake, with a $1,000 check as grand prize winner of the bank’s shop locally promotion. The $1,000 drawing capped off three previous weekly drawings for $250.

If you’re feeling feverish, your throat is sore, you can’t stop coughing and your stomach is quaking, you can take comfort in one thing - you’re not alone. Doctors throughout North Iowa are reporting cases of Influenza Type A have reached epidemic proportions and Clear Lake has not been spared any of the misery.

Ventura’s National Honor Society inducted eight new members: J. Dylan Shaffer, Aaron Coe, Lisa Johnson, Tricia Dillavou, Brenda Pueggel, Angie Bieber, Sarah Hinrichs and Mindy Coe. Returning members are Michelle Muff, Heather Nordman and Rob Cash.

Megan Elizabeth Becker was born Dec. 15, at North Iowa Mercy Health Center in Mason City. Megan is the daughter of Dan and Julie Becker, of Clear Lake. Megan also has a brother, Eric.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel W. Anderson, son of Dennis K. and Marcia D. Anderson, of Clear Lake, recently returned aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Halsey, home-ported in San Diego, Calif., from a six month Western Pacific and Persian Gulf deployment. The 1989 graduate of Clear Lake High School joined the Navy in May 1991.

Navy Seaman Apprentice Jennifer J. Simon, daughter of Gene A. Simon, of Clear Lake, is currently deployed in the Mediterranean aboard the submarine tender USS Simon Lake, forward deployed to La Maddalena, Italy and recently made port visits in France and Italy.

After losing 84-48 to Iowa Falls, the Clear Lake boys basketball team had the unfortunate pleasure of hosting 10th rated Humboldt. The Lions proved they are better than their 0-5 record indicates, as they stayed with the Wildcats for 20 minutes before Humboldt raced to a 93-66 win. Jason Floy led the Lions with 19-points, 14 in the second half. Jeff Blomstrom and John Kollman each had 16-points apiece.

The Ventura girls basketball team looked to have an easy time with 0-7 Alden, but the Lady Redskins gave them a game for two quarters in Ventura’s 57-24 victory. The Lady Vikes actually trailed 12-8 after one quarter. Center Heather Nordman continued to be the Lady Vikings’ main offensive cog with 16-points, three assists. She also had nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Sarah Hinrichs came around after a slow start and finished with 12-points, six rebounds and five steals. Sophomore Allison Cooper had nine assists and eight steals.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Soft Knit Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 69¢; Vista Saltine Crackers, 1 lb. box, 49¢; Anderson Erickson Orange Juice, 64 oz., 99¢; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.99; Jack’s Natural Rising Pizza, 12-inch, $3.38; Dole California Lettuce, head, 39¢; D’Anjou Pears, lb., 49¢; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.29; Midship Perch Fillets, lb., $1.89; and Boneless, skinless chicken breast, lb., $2.79.

50 Years Ago

December 1968

Clear Lake’s “high-rise” dumping ground is filling to capacity, so the City Council decided to curtail garbage collection service outside the corporate limits beginning Jan. 1.

Operation of the Holiday Motor Lodge is back to normal following a pre-dawn fire Tuesday which forced nearly 60 people to evacuate their rooms. Five guest at the 67-unit motel on Highway 18 were treated for minor injuries. There were between 55-60 guests in the motel when the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. In the confusion, a number of guests unable to find doorways through the dense smoke, evacuated through windows smashed with furniture. Most of the injuries were caused by jagged glass.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “The Sound of Music,” winner of five Academy Awards. Coming soon is Doris Day in “The Ballad of Josie.”

The Ventura boys basketball team whipped LuVerne, 68-55, Friday night. Bruce Anderson led the Vikings with 25 points.

75 Years Ago

December 1943

The farm house on the Norman Nelson farm, occupied by the Roger Nelson family, caught fire Saturday morning and was completely destroyed. Glenn Kellogg, a neighbor, while attempting to salvage some clothing, fell from a ladder and broke his right arm at the elbow. Roger, who was working in a field and saw the blaze, called central who called the party line to help. They came in a few minutes and carried out much of the furniture. The building, over 50 years old, was insured.

Pvt. Ed C. Estergard, Army Air Force, San Antonio, who graduated Saturday from an engineer’s course, is now awaiting his orders. His wife is employed in San Antonio.

Rodewald’s has ground beef for 25¢ a pound; T-bone steak, 39¢ a pound; beef roast, 25¢ a pound; and fresh eggs, 44¢ a dozen.

94 Years Ago

December 1924

A cold wave is coming, but don’t worry if you have your bin full of Dixie Gem coal from Page and Crane.

Tenny Olson-Low gives special coaching in Christmas recitations and plays.

A little squirrel playing on the roof of the R.R. Rogers home fell down the vent pipe and worked his way into the closet bowl on the second floor. Of course, he was dead when found. But still drew quite a surprise from the residents.

Mama dolls at Bailey’s are only 60¢.

Jack Raw, while hunting near Bob Knutson’s shot a fine red fox, the first shot in that locality in many years.

The public is invited to a chicken and noodle supper at the Lutheran Church, only 25¢.