Remember When 11-7-2018

(Above) CLHS school play, 1993 - The 1993 Clear Lake High School play was “Amazing Adventures of Dan Daredevil.” The cast included (L-R): Jamie Copley, Jenni Norris (seated), Kara Dittmer, Jill Amundson, David Severtson (seated), Carrie Niebur (front), Heather Wass and Ben Norris. The musical was presented Nov. 5 and 6.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1993

Incumbent Ned Wicker successfully battled a low voter turnout and a stiff challenge from 80-year-old Carl Hankenson in Tuesday’s city election. Wicker was returned to his Second Ward City Council seat by a 211 to 128 vote margin. The 339 Second Ward residents who cast ballots Tuesday represented just one-fifth of eligible voters in the ward.

For the first time in 12 years, Ventura has a new mayor. Doug Merbach defeated Gregory Quame 74 votes to 34 to earn the community’s top spot in Tuesday’s election. Although he urged voters not to write in his name, former Mayor Bob Wolfram still collected 22 votes in the election. He headed the list of six write-in candidates. The race for two Council positions was a tight one. Tom Taylor easily secured one spot by getting 101 votes. William Amstutz edged Robert Klaassen for the other position by just one vote, 76 to 75.

It appears as if the final whistle has not blown for Iowa Trolley Park. A campaign to raise $20,000 by Oct. 31 was extended last week because funds were still coming in, according to Treasurer Gregg Bacon. As of Nov. 8, the group was just $239.50 short of its goal.

With North 3rd Street completed, Main Street Clear Lake is now ready to sell bricks for placement in 1994 on Main Avenue. For contributions of $50 or more, individuals can purchase personalized pavers with their name or message for placement in the next project phase said chairperson, Tom Bieber.

J. Dylan Shaffer and Travis Roenfanz, of Ventura High School, and Eric Sorbo and David Severtson, of Clear Lake High School, have been selected as members of the 1993 All-State Chorus.

Mycotoxin-contaminated corn has been found in some North Iowa Fields, according to Jim Kuhlman, Cerro Gordo County Extension education director. Mycotoxins are poisonous chemicals produced by molds and fungi.

Anne Broghammer and Elise DenHartog, freshman students at the University of Northern Iowa, will be performing with members of the International Dance Theatre and Orchesis Dance Troupe.

Esther E. Johnson, Billie Frerichs, Darlene Rogers, Letty Colburn, Helen Lowman, Opal Pierce and Pat Treloar created a quilt for the First Congregational Church’s Holiday Festival raffle.

The Ventura Volleyball team saw their season end on Nov. 1 in the regional semifinals against Clarion-Goldfield. The Cowgirls swept the Lady Vikings, 17-15, 15-5 and 15-8. Ellie Pueggel was the lone bright spot from the service line for the Lady Vikes. She finished 14/14. The Lady Vikings closed their record-setting season at 23-7-1. Ventura had a game record of 64-32. The 23 match wins and 64 game wins are both schools records as are the 31 matches and 96 games played. They joined the 1987 squad as the only Lady Viking team to be regular season North Star Conference co-champion and tournament champion.

The Great American Activewear Outlet, located on Main Ave., Clear Lake, is now carrying B.U.M. sports watches with over 50 styles to choose from. The store is also carrying G.I.M.M.I.E. jerseys and sweatshirts.

For rent in Clear Lake: 2 bedroom apartment in Ventura, $270 per month; 1 bedroom furnished apartment, 499 North Shore Dr.; 1 bedroom house in Clear Lake, near downtown and lake, furnished, $250.

50 Years Ago

October 1968

Ritter’s Oakwood Manor, located on Highway 18 West, Clear Lake, has started construction on a 15,000 square foot addition. According to Roger Ritter, administrator and co-owner of the facility, the new addition is designed to provide facilities for an additional 45 residents, which would raise the total capacity to 90.

Easter’s Super Valu was the scene of another break-in during Monday night, the second in two weeks. Entrance was apparently made by jimmying the front for. The safe was moved from the front office to the back room, where the burglars cut and peeled the top. They were unable to reach the inside through the thick layer of concrete.

Clear Lake rose up Friday to smack Algona, 48-0, in the final home game of the season. That’s the most points scored in a game since 1963. The trouncing helped to erase a 63-14 humiliation at Algona in last year’s final game of the season. Clear Lake’s record now stands at 6-1.

Pat’s OK Tire, Highway 18 East, Clear Lake, has stud snow tires on sale for $4.95 each.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “West Side Story.”

75 Years Ago

October 1943

W.H. Ward has purchased from the Clear Lake Telephone Co., what is known as the George Frost residence at the corner of West State and N. Fourth Sts. He plans to remodel and use the first floor as a funeral home.

The Service Men’s Lounge, located next to the Clear Lake Bank and Trust, has been furnished and opened Saturday by the American Legion Auxiliary.

The War Chest Drive Tuesday of $4,500 fell short by $650. The solicitors worked hard and faithfully. Some wealthy people only gave $1 and some gave nothing. Shameful.

Mrs. Phoebe Watts has received letters from her son, Herbert, seaman in the U.S. Navy. He is painting on the ship and oversees mixing of colors.

Tuesday evening three boys, who where scuffling, broke out the big plate glass window in the Ben Franklin Store.

100 Years Ago

October 1918

A message came to George Prince about noon today, which bore the good news that Germany had agreed to the allies peace terms and an armistice had been signed. The message came over the Wagner Grain Company’s private wire from their headquarters in New York.

What has become of the old fashioned Clear Lake merchant that used to throw in a pair of suspenders with every suit of clothes?

Iowa teachers may loose $1,500,000 in salaries if the flu quarantine is not removed in two weeks.

Miss Nan Clack, one of the nurses Clear Lake has given to Red Cross work, has been placed on the permanent staff at Camp Pike, Ark. Miss Clack had hoped for overseas duty.

A good poultice for a severe cold on the lungs is made by boiling equal part of rye, meal and onions in vinegar and put on hot.