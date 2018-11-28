Remember When 11-28-2018

(Above) Students learn about smoking in 1993 - Dr. Connie Arispe discussed the dangers of smoking in 1993 with Clear Lake sixth graders. The visit to the schools was part of a campaign knows as “Tar Wars,” sponsored by the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians. Physicians have armed themselves with medical knowledge and some startling statistics to inform sixth graders about the dangers of tobacco use. Every 13 seconds a person dies as a result of tobacco use.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1993

Clear Lake was declared officially frozen over Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The freeze date was “fairly typical,” according to Jim Wahl, of the DNR. A review of records shows that the average ice up date over the past 58 years has been Nov. 27. The earliest date ever recorded occurred on Nov. 4, 1991, and the latest date on record was Dec. 15, 1987.

Candles and music were the perfect accompaniment to the Community Christmas Tree Lighting held Sunday in City Park. More than 150 people attended the event, which featured carols by all ages and the lighting of the huge evergreen at the center of City Park. The event was sponsored by Main Street Clear Lake.

Main Street Clear Lake invites the public to decorate their home for the holidays and enter the first annual Dickens of a Lighting Contest.

A Clear Lake woman’s special relationship with her grandparents caught the eye and pulled at the heartstrings of editors of the national newspaper USA Today. Sue Finnegan was one of more than 800 people who sent in an essay to the newspaper describing the pleasures of her relationship with her grandparents, Glen and Agnes Amosson. A front page story the day before Thanksgiving included excerpts from several of the essays, but Finnegan’s letter was one of just three run in its entirety along with the cover story. A photograph of Finnegan and her grandparents also accompanied the article.

Denny and Cheryl Whitehurst, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their son, Jake Denny, born Oct. 21, 1993. He has two brothers: Scott, 17 and Thomas, 12.

Clubs featuring news on the Social page include: Laureate Omega Beta Sigma Phi, Tine Rebekah Lodge, Ventura Federated Garden Club, Library Reading Club, North Iowa Touring Club, and Lakes Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club.

Learning to communicate through sign language has got Laura Tremmel’s third grade class eager and enthusiasm to learn more. The Lincoln Elementary students were first introduced to sign language three years ago because their friend and classmate, Shannon Frerichs, is deaf. Tremmel’s third grade class is willing, eager and ready to learn more every day. They want to communicate better with Shannon.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team has a new coach as they begin the new game of five-player basketball. Lynne Campbell takes the reins of the Lions after five years as an assistant at Sigourney-Keota in Southeastern Iowa.

When Steve Sandvig made the switch from boys to girls basketball coach last spring, Ventura began the search for a coach to continue the success of recent seasons. The Vikings found their man in Chris Yaw. This is Yaw’s first coaching job at any level, but he is no stranger to success on the hardwood. He graduated from Northwestern College in Orange City, where he played basketball for four years.

Ventura Schools will sponsor its seventh annual alumni game on Monday, Dec. 27.

R.C. Fields, of Clear Lake, brought home an 11-point buck after a successful hunt. Field was bow-hunting four miles north of Clear Lake when he shot his deer. The animal weighed 194-pounds. Field characterized the deer population as heavy this year.

50 Years Ago

November 1968

Burglars again attempted to hit Easter’s Super Valu Thursday night. This time, the third in less than a month, entry was attempted by forcing a heavy steel door at the rear of the building. The thieves were apparently scared off by door-checking police about 1 a.m.

Ventura fans weren’t disappointed as they traveled to Kanawha to see their team win a 68-34 verdict. Almost everyone got in the scoring column for the Vikings. Center Bruce Anderson took the scoring title with 20. Guard Dick Greedy was close behind with 16.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Banquet Mince or Pumpkin Pies, 22 oz., 3/$1; Sea Pack Shrimp, 4 and one-half lbs., $2.99; Birds Eye Cool Whip, pint, 25¢; Folger’s Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.99; celery, large stalk, 19¢; turkeys, lb., 32¢; and whole hams, lb., 99¢.

75 Years Ago

November 1943

There are 72 Clear Lake men in the service receiving the Clear Lake Reporter each week.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon about four inches of we snow fell, causing many telephone and light wires to fall from the weight. Auto accidents have also been numerous.

Quite a large number high school boys are hunters. They have been allowed by the school to take one day off to hunt. If they weren’t hunters before, they certainly are hunters now.

Chamber of Commerce favors purchase of golf grounds. The chamber discussed the advisability of the city buying the North Shore Country Club property, which is now owned by the Peter Axelsen estate.

L.C. Stuart reports the sale of the log cabin cottage on the North Lake Shore to E.W. Lindman, of Charles City. This cottage was designated as a $10,000 cottage a few years ago when it was built.

94 Years Ago

November 1924

Sondrol’s has a real sale on silk hose. Four pairs for $4.29. They also have a half price corset sale going on, with corsets selling from 95¢ to $1.69. O.T. Hansen and Co. has silk bloomers, slips and petticoats in desirable shades.

The Calico Butchers will give an entertainment and basket social on Friday night at the Lakeside Church. Ladies bring baskets, sauce dishes, and spoons. Mr. Cress will furnish ice cream and cigars.

W.W. Terrill is carrying his hand in a sling, the result of an injury sustained while cranking his Ford. The ligaments were torn.

A black bull, about one year old, came to my place. Please pay for this ad and his expenses. John Zook.

It is two below zero and we were greeted with eight inches of snow on the ground. Welcome winter.