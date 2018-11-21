Remember When 11-21-2018

(Above) Farmer in need, 1968 - The Harold Currier family was the recipients of a good deed on Nov. 12, when the neighbors came in with nine corn pickers, three elevators, tractors and wagons to pick and crib 100 acres of corn. Mrs. Currier had been hospitalized. Kneeling in front (L-R): Larry Bacon, Pat Marshall, Vern Bacon, Tom Treloar, Tom Trimble, Ed Menke, Orlan Casebolt, Everett Hollats and Lynne Hyde. Second row (L-R): Dale Hude, Marshall Friest, Larry Menke, Melvin Luscomb, Pete Cash, Morris Trimble, Glenn Dietrick, and Dennis Luscomb. Third row (L-R): Lloyd Humphrey, Greg Marshall, John Jacobs, Lowell Friest, Dave Luscomb, Steve Humphrey, and Tom Hollatz. Back row (L-R): Dick Eibey, Shirley Coe, Kenneth Coe, Wilbur Coe, Harris DeWall, Don Luscomb, and Bob Cash. Ted Coe, Harold Currier and Dennis Currier are not pictured.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1993

Don McLean, the singer whose song, “American Pie” created the huge international resurgence in Buddy Holly’s music, will sing that most famous song at the Buddy Holly Tribute ’94 Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. McLean’s song coined the phrase, “the day the music died” for the day Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash in an Iowa farm field after playing the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Feb. 2, 1959.

The City of Clear Lake will receive a substantial cash gift, as well as approximately 17 acres of land for future development. The City Council voted Nov. 16, to accept the land and about $27,000 from Lakeland Park, Inc., a non-profit group formed about 20 years ago. The group had hoped to build elderly housing on a Highway 18 site, but was unable to secure enough funding. Ultimately, some of the land was given to a Sioux City firm which built Oakwood Care Center.

The Clear Lake City Council has tabled plans to construct a public restroom downtown. A Clear Lake merchant is objecting to the project. The restroom has been proposed for construction in the alley between Gwen’s Hallmark and the I.O.O.F. building.

Mike and Judy Demro, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their son, Brian Stafford Demro, who was born on Sept. 29, 1993. He has one brother, Scott, age two and one-half.

Paula and Greg Monson, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their triplets, Luke Gregory, Emily Lynn and Meg Elizabeth. The babies were born Sunday, Nov. 14, 1993.

Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph A. Herker, son of Donald and Sumea Herker, of Clear Lake, was recently promoted to his present rank while serving with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force, Okinawa, Japan. Herker is a 1991 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Navy Petty officer 2nd Class Steven M. Lovik, a 1976 graduate of Clear Lake High School, recently was unexpectedly called upon aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Street, home-ported in San Diego, to break off a training exercise near Guatanama Bay, Cuba, and respond to the deteriorating situation in Haiti.

Paul and Glynis Gagnon and Dorthy and Tim Neubauer, all of Clear Lake, are the new owners of the Quick Shop, located at 904 N. 8th St., Clear Lake. The previous owners are Bud and Lori Kishline.

Clear Lake running back Kevin Boeshart was named to the All-District team in Class 3A, District 2. Kyle Evans, Jason Echelberger, Aaron Jurgensen and Kyle Doerges earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Ventura seniors Curt Badker and Wade Humphrey received Honorable Mention All-District honors.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Foods include: Libby’s Pumpkin, 16 oz. can, 69¢; Nestle’s Semi-Sweet Morsels, 12 oz., $1.69; Pepsi or Mountain Dew, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.89; Jack’s Naturally Rising Pizza, 2/$7; Nabisco Chips Ahoy Cookies, 16-18 oz., $1.99; Beef Arm Roast, lb., $1.69; Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs, 69¢; and Hillshire Farms Little Smokies, 1 lb., $2.59.

50 Years Ago

November 1968

Developers initiated a plan toward housing developments around inland lagoons. A.W. (Dutch) Schultz’s proposed inland harbor project on a 25-acre tract on the north shore undoubtedly will relieve the increasing demand for residential frontage on Clear Lake. The project received conditional approval Wednesday from the Iowa Conservation Commission, and apparently is endorsed by city officials.

Over 1,350 invitations to the 11th annual Charity Ball, the highlight of Clear Lake’s winter social season, were mailed by the sponsoring TTT societies.

Three Clear Lake football players were named to the First Team in 1968 All-North Central Conference Football team. Senior end Wolfgang Meier was a unanimous pick. Joining him on the First Team were quarterback Paul Hankenson and guard John Kennedy.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “The Boston Strangler,” starring Tony Curtis, Henry Fonda and George Kennedy.

70 Years Ago

November 1948

After at least seven North Shore cottage break-ins in the last week and a number of break-ins in business houses recently by teenagers, the police department is considering a curfew law.

All business places were closed in Fertile on Armistice Day and most of the men and boys in the vicinity went pheasant hunting.

Santa invites you to attend the grand opening of the Christmas shopping season at Clear Lake Nov. 27.

The Ventura Vikings won a double header from Fertile Tuesday night. The Vikingettes topped the Fertile girls 23-22. Starters for the girls were Hyde, Stapleton, Ringenberg, Ax, Trimbe and Benner.

94 Years Ago

November 1924

The late war and its aftermath took a tome of 26,000,000 lives.

A new baby girl weighing 13 pounds is reported at the Charles Kaster home.

Nora Springs beat Clear Lake in football, 27-0, on Friday night.

Leave your grocery order at M. Olson & Co. Fresh parsnips are 5¢ per pound; carrots and cabbage at 5¢ per pound; apples are 10¢ per pound; oranges are 45¢ per dozen; grapefruit at four for 25¢.

Sondrol’s has a sale on women’s coats. All wool velour coats are selling for $6.95.

At the Thrum auction, corn brought 90¢ a bushel and ear seed corn was $5 per bushel.