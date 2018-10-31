Remember When 10-31-2018

(Above) Good neighbors in 1968 - On Monday, Nov. 11, 1968, the neighbors of Mrs. Robert Graham arrived with three corn pickers, tractors and wagons and picked and cribbed 22 acres of corn for her. Front row (L-R): Walter Nickerson holding grandson, Todd Gillman, Larry Schaffer, Jeffrey Albers, and Alan Albers with Dale Albers. Second row: Mrs. Danny Spilman, Mrs. Walter Nickerson, Mrs. Graham, and Mrs. Alan Albers. Third row: Richard Skene, Wayne Toppin, Danny Spilman, Ray Christensen and Ed Winkleman.

25 Years Ago

November 1993

Ventura voters overwhelmingly voiced their support for their school district Tuesday by approving a five percent educational improvement levy. Unofficial totals had 163 persons voting in favor of the levy and 58 were against. Superintendent Gary Schichtl said he was optimistic about the votes because he feels the community has always supported the schools.

Central School students worked together to form an aerial message defining Red Ribbon Week. Wednesday, the students spelled out “Fly To Get High” on the school grounds. The event was just one of many local students participated in during the special week, which encourages people to make a commitment to a healthy, drug-free life.

The stage is set for the 1993 Ventura High School production of the musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” Cast members include: Lisa Johnson, Travis Roenfanz, J. Dylan Shaffer, Brenda Pueggel, Summer Quinn and Seth Bokelman.

Stillman, Goranson, Stone and Lovell, Attorneys of Clear Lake, have announced that Charles H. Biebesheimer has joined the firm. Biebesheimer is married to the former Lisa Smith, of Clear Lake, and they have one daughter, Lea, age one.

Navy Fireman Recruit Michelle L. Maskarina, daughter of Michael and Deborah Maskarina, of Clear Lake, recently reported for duty at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Western Pacific, Guam. Maskarina is a 1992 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Sandyann Hanes Baack and Brent P. Rolland announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. The couple will be married on Nov. 20.

Ventura’s Curt Badker was a one-man wrecking crew against Nora Springs-Rock Falls Friday night. The Ventura senior topped the 100-yard rushing mark, helping the Vikes to a 12-8 victory. The victory kept the Ventura program, started in 1947, from experiencing its first winless campaign.

Jefferson JSPC blew open a tight game at half time to defeat Clear lake 41-12 in the final game for both teams. For the second week in a row Clear Lake forged into the lead with a strong first half only to see their chances for victory crumble under the weight of four second half touchdowns. Kevin Boeshart led the Lions with 73 rushing yards. The Lions finished the year at 1-8 and 1-6 in district play. Head Coach Fred Wieck will have a strong nucleus return to improve on that record next season. Only four seniors started every game for the Lions, Kyle Doerges, Kyle Evans, Aaron Juirgenson and Jason Floy.

The Ventura volleyball team added to their school record win total with two victories last week in Class 1A district competition. Against Nora Springs-Rock Falls Sarah Hinrichs and Heather Nordman each had 13 kills. Nordman also had four stuff blocks. Amanda Avery had seven kills and Abbie Ringus added five. Angie Bieber had 25 assists.

Specials for the week at Fareway stores include: Corn King Jumbo Franks, 1 lb. pkg., 79¢; RC, 7-up and Dr. Pepper products, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.99; Charmin Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 87¢; Gold Medal Flour, 5 lb. bag, 79¢; Wee Fits Diapers, pkg., $5.79; Busch Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.99; Center Cut Pork Chops, lb., $1.99; and 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.49.

50 Years Ago

October1968

Handicap Village will be established in Clear Lake if the community provides a site and a group of private citizens will launch a fund drive. “Project For-Site” will begin Thursday, Oct. 24 to make the center a reality. The goal is to purchase a tract adjacent to the city of Clear Lake is $80,000. An option already has been taken on an 80-acre tract on the south edge of the city. A group of Clear Lake civic and business leaders is headed by M.A. Arneson.

The previously undefeated Clear Lake Lions were defeated Friday night by Humboldt, who was also undefeated. Clear Lake fell 26-0 to the Wildcats. The starting lineup for Clear Lake was Bob Larson, Doug Ward, John Kennedy, Mike Lien, Ron Miles, Mark Baker, Wolf Meier, Paul Hankenson, Steve Johnson, Tom Lewis and Dennis Amundson.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Sammy Davis, Jr. and Peter Lawford in, “Salt and Pepper.” They are “unshakable.”

Reported in the, “Dandylion,” the CLHS school newspaper page, that it appears the girls of CLHS are doing their part to help Du Pont’s conspiracy to sell more nylon by wearing their skirts shorter and shorter.

75 Years Ago

October 1943

N.B. Rice, Richard Hanley and Don Larson arrived home from Alaska where they have been working the past season for Duesenberg Construction Co. Mr. Rice states there were 3,000 men in Whitehorse waiting for transportation when he was there.

The 1940 Packard, owned by F.C. DeBruyn, that was stolen from the side of his home was recovered on an abandoned road three miles north of Clear Lake. The battery, floor mat and other items were missing, but the tires were intact.

Raymond Cash is now aboard at sea on a Liberty ship in the Solomon area. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cash.

100 Years Ago

October 1918

Sunday, Oct. 27, is the time for turning your clock back an hour. Farmers say the daylight savings time is a real detriment.

Fish and Game in season at Boyd Bros. market.

Orders have been sent our forbidding auction sales and other outdoor gatherings until the “flu” epidemic subsides.

Hans Christianson is putting in the new bridge across the outlet on 4th St. It will cost between $3,000 and $4,000.

A former Clear Lake man, Ira Pierce, who lived at Cloquet, Minn., wrote his parents that live here that he was completely wiped out in the horrible forest fires there, but was thankful to escape with his life.