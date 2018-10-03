Remember When 10-3-2018

(Above) New fire truck in 1924 - Area firemen were sporting a new fire truck in front of the old fire station on North Fourth St. in 1924. The little white building on the right was the Mirror office at that time. Firemen were from left: Roy Huey, Walter Jensen, Leland Patterson, Gus Moeller (city clerk), Jack Runs, Bruce Kennedy, Nibbs Nesbit, Art Johnson, Chief Pearly Goodwin, “Buck” Bieber, Percy Fistler, Harold Foster, A.W. Mathies, Mr. Green (city employee). Seated on the truck are Dee Byers and Art Gardner.

25 Years Ago

October 1993

The Mason City and Clear Lake Electric Railway Historical Society has reached approximately one-sixth of its $20,000 membership income goal. If the group does not reach its goal by Oct. 31, Iowa Trolley Park on east Main Ave. will likely be closed.

Katie Crabb, daughter of Darlene and Nelson Crabb, was crowned as Clear Lake Homecoming Queen Friday. She presided at Clear Lake’s exciting 8-0 win over Hampton-Dumont that evening.

Bob Artley, best known for his award-winning editorial cartoons, will autograph his book, “Ginny: A Love Remembered” at the Cheshire Cat Bookstore in Clear Lake. The book is a memoir of his wife and the battle with Alzheimer’s that consumed her.

Celebrity waiters and waitresses raised over $6,500 for the American Heart Association, Iowa Affiliate at a Celebrity Waiter Dinner held at the Surf Ballroom. Waiters and waitresses included: Donald and Pam Waters, Charlotte and Gary Cole, Harry O’Neil, Tom Twohill, Marcia Pearson, Joyce O’Felt, Tom Hendricks, Hal Hudson, Wade Lookingbill, Deb and Ken Jorgenson, Joan Gasaway, Jim Thompson, Chris Frenz, Sean O’Connor, Max Collins, Gordan Rosenthal, Rev. Fred Lewis, Daryle Halbrook, and Randy Truesdell. Dan and Pam Waters, Charlotte and Gary Cole were awarded as the “Celebrity Waiters of the Evening” for raising the most tips, over $500.

The American Chautauqua Theater will return to Clear Lake for its fourth year of presentations. In the tradition of the original “Chautauquas” that were held by the lake at the turn of the century, it will continue to include a variety of performers, lectures and entertainment.

Galilean Lutheran Church welcomes Rev. John Beck as the new pastor.

Alyssa Blake and Chris Calloway were married June 26, 1993, at the United Methodist Church in Forest City. The bride teaches fourth grade in Clear Lake. The groom is a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol.

The Clear Lake football team ended four straight weeks of misery with an 8-0 Homecoming victory over Hampton-Dumont. Jason Eichelberger continued to be a force at linebacker, collecting 12 tackles.

The Clear Lake volleyball team went to Webster City and came home with a win. Coach Lisa Freisen was happy to see her team put together a solid match. Erin Grell was the Lion’s top hitter. She was 12-14 with eight kills. Andrea Jennings was also a force at the net with 8-9 attacking and there kills. Jodi Grabinski was 15-21 with four kills. Annalisa Hopper set up the Lion hitters with eight assists.

The Ventura girls cross country team competed at Eldora-New Providence. Allison Cooper led the team. She placed 11th with a time of 13:25. Mindy Coe was 36th with a time of 14:45.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores included: Fareway Bakeshoppe Cottage Bread, 20 oz. loaf, 69¢; 7-Up Products, 2 liter, 89¢; Dole Carrots, 2 lb. bag, 49¢; Totinos Party Pizza, 10.9 oz., 99¢; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.99; Hostess Ho-Ho’s, 10 ct., $2.39; Reasers Bulk Salads, Lb., 99¢; USDA Choice Pure Ground Chuck, lb., $1.99.

Kriegers, Highway 106 E., Clear Lake, will hold Octoberfest on Oct. 7, 8 and 9th. There will be free coffee, apple cider, cookies, and helium balloons for the kids. Get your Harvest Bouquet for $4.98 and hardy garden mums are 50 percent off.

50 Years Ago

September 1968

Clear Lake’s two state parks are feeling the impact of the nation-wide camping “craze,” as campers flocked to the local parks in record numbers this summer, but the number of casual visitors and sightseers was down in comparison to last year. In a five-month period of May through September there were an estimated 202,050 visitors at Clear Lake State Park and 137,475 at McIntosh Woods State Park.

After a two-month stay at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Karen Freeman, 16, of Ottawa, will be returning home. In July, Karen was the victim of a boating accident in Clear Lake, which resulted in the amputation of both legs.

The Ventura Vikings defense came through, as Ventura defeated Klemme, 7-6. Bruce Anderson scored Ventura’s lone touchdown. The winning point came from kicker, Dan Hyde. Dick Grade, Rod Barkma and Anderson were the leading rushers.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Doris Day and Brian Keith in, “With Six You Get Eggroll.”

60 Years Ago

September 1958

Persons attempting to steal gas at the Silver Boot late Saturday night were scared away by owner, Dale Hill, who fired several shots from a .22 caliber pistol in the air.

Open season for squirrels and rabbits got underway around the state on Saturday. The daily bag limit is six.

A blue catfish weighing 10 pounds won the weekly fish prize. The fish was registered by Fred Conwell at Witke’s Boat Livery.

Construction in Clear Lake during the month of September totaled over $61,000.

The hula hoop business has swept the country like wild fire.

Clear Lake’s new principal, Mr. George Smith, comes from Postville.

Navy Lt. W.W. Broers is scheduled to return to Mayport, Fla., in October.

100 Years Ago

September 1918

A long expressed wish of Clear Lake parents was realized when a new kindergarten nursery school for children above three and one-half years of age will be held in the rooms above Patterson’s Harness Shop. It will be taught be Miss Daniels, a young lady from North Dakota, formerly of Clear Lake.

Eugene Eddy, 16, who attends Clear Lake public schools, the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Eddy, met with a very serious accident Monday while on the way to school. He had been riding his horse from his country home to town each morning and when near the Holmes place Monday morning, the horse fell, pinning the lad’s leg to the ground, breaking it at the ankle. Doubt is expressed by the attending surgeon whether or not the foot can be saved.