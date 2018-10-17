Remember When 10-17-2018

(Above) Pass-Punt-Kick winners, 1968 - Place winners in the Pass-Punt-Kick competition sponsored by Lee’s Ford and Clear Lake Jaycees in 1968 include first place winners front row (L-R): David Ward, Marc Olson, Craig Nelson, Dick Christensen and David Trees. Second place winners in second row (L-R): Kim Klinge, Barry Grattidge, Tom Aakhus, Brad Bonin, Bret Sunner and Eric Opheim. Third place winners back row (L-R): Danny Baack, Scott Huntley, Scott Krause, Rodney Carrott, and Brian Wilder.

25 Years Ago

October 1993

Forget the stereotype of the quiet librarian. Clear Lake Librarian Jean Casey, along with other area library officials and library supporters, plan to send a loud message to Cerro Gordo County Supervisors - increase funding for libraries or risk losing privileges. Casey explained the county severely cut its library funding in 1991-92 following word as much as $300,000 in county money had been lost in the now infamous Iowa Trust scandal. In Clear Lake, the impact of that cut was a loss of $11,451 in 1991-92 revenue.

Gene Madson has been selected as the 1993 Citizen of the Year by the Clear Lake Rotary Club.

Debra Stanton, of Clear Lake, has been elected as chairperson for a board of directors formed to coordinate the development of the North Iowa Cultural Center and Iowa Trolley Park.

What do shoppers really think about your business? Main Street Clear Lake, in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Iowa State University Extension, will offer local businesses a chance to find out how they are perceived by the public through a Consumer Image Study.

Denny and Patti Baker, of Clear Lake, joyfully announce the birth of their twins, a daughter, Rebecca Ruth, and a son, Jacob Jordan. They were born on Oct. 9. They will be welcomed home by their big brother, Jeremy.

A grand opening celebration is set for Oct. 22-23 at the new Super Wash, Highway 18 East and North 6th St., Clear Lake. Bob and Bill Bull, of Super Wash, Inc. invite the public to try their new automatic bay and three self-serve bays free of charge.

Stanton and Sorensen, attorneys at law, Clear Lake, announce the employment of Michael Krause as an associate.

Clear Lake Coach Fred Wieck felt Forest City was better than their 1-5 record before Friday night indicated. His team found that out first hand in a 27-0 drubbing on Friday. The bigger Indians dominated the trenches to drop the Lions’ record to 1-6. Forest City’s strong rushing attack smothered Clear Lake’s passing attack, as Mark Ebeling was 2-13 for three yards. Wieck placed some of the blame for the Lions offensive woes on the absence of running back Kevin Boeshart and Vince Chmielewski. Both are out with injured ankles.

The Lady Vikings finally have a title all to themselves. The Ventura volleyball team staged an impressive comeback to defeat regular season North Star co-champions Northeast Hamilton three games to two in the finals of the conference tournament to claim championship honors. Sara Hinrichs led the Lady Vikings with 14 kills. Heather Norman added nine kills and four blocks. Angie Bieber had 19 assists. Ellie Pueggel was 20/20 from the service line and Summer Quinn was 21/22.

Ventura fell to 0-7 on the season with a 55-0 shellacking at the hands of Riceville, rated fifth in Class A. Viking Coach Mark Kuehl could find no positives in his team’s worst lost of the season. The Vikings lost Rob Cash for the season with bruised ribs, making an already fuzzy-faced starting backfield even younger.

Jim Hansen Ford has the following car deals on sale this week: 1993 Ford Taurus GL, AM/FM stereo, low miles, program car, $13,895; 1992 Mercury Topaz Sport, 2 dr., with auto transmission, air cond. and more, only 17,000 miles; 1991 Dodge Dynasty, auto transmission, speed control, tilt wheel, power locks, $6,495.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Charmin Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 79¢; Duncan Hines Cake Mix, 79¢; Mrs. Grimes Chili Beans, 15 oz., 3/$1; VIP Vegetables, 32 oz. pkg., 2/$3; Dole Celery, bunch, 49¢; Jif Peanut Butter, 18 Oz., $1.59; Rib Eye Steaks, 8 oz. each, 2/$5; Stuffed Chicken Breast, each, $1.99; and Boneless Pork Loin Roast, lb. $3.59.

50 Years Ago

October 1968

It took a wrecking ball only a couple of days to demolish the old Linahon Insurance building on South 4th St. The demolishing is making way for construction of a new building for Clear Lake Federal Savings and Loan. The Anderson Company of Clear Lake has the general contract, Secory & Sons of Clear Lake the plumbing-heating contract, and Determan Co. of Mason City the electrical contact.

Five finalists were selected from 10 candidates and one will be crowned the 1968 Homecoming Queen. Those vying for the title include: Liz Hampel, Chris Thoe, Ginny King, Marilyn Van Duzer and Becky Nelson.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “Rachel, Rachel,” starring Joanne Woodward.

Dianne Hentscher was crowned the Ventura Homecoming Queen at during halftime of the Ventura vs. Corwith football game. Her court included Connie Spilman and Diane Suby. The Vikings picked up their first Homecoming victory in three years, when they defeated Corwith, 40-0. Mike Kadolph was the leading defensive player with 12 tackles and four assists. Rod Barkema was the leading rusher with 124-yards.

70 Years Ago

October 1948

The police department is flashing a new 1949 Ford.

Gordon Folkmann, son of Mr. and Mrs A.E. Folkmann, won a bicycle as first prize at Finer’s during a soap flakes popularity contest.

Dr. Donald Phillips started installing his new dental equipment in his father’s place last weekend. This makes six dentists in Clear Lake.

A mock election was held at CLHS on Tuesday: Truman 145; Dewey 112; Wilson 99; Gillette 162; Beardsley 159; and Switzer 96.

Delivery of express packages in Clear Lake is causing a lot of inconvenience to the merchants. You simply get a card and have to go to the depot and pick it up.

Sunday morning there was an inch of ice on a pail of water on T.J.’s porch.

94 Years Ago

October 1924

CLHS defeated Forest City in a clean, hard fought football game by a score of 37-0. Gioscio, Winnie and Olson were the best groomed gamers for Clear Lake.

According to reports, there is a lot of illegal hunting in Clear Lake. Last Wednesday evening, 70 shots were fired near the sandbar around 9 p.m. The hunters evidently came up in a motor boat. The game warden should do his best to apprehend violators.

Turpentine has declined 25¢ per gallon at McGowan and Sheridan Hardware.

Ed Wass had the misfortune to have his arm broken one day last week. While riding on a wagon in the yard, some of the boys in the yard threw a lasso rope about his body and pulled him from the moving wagon, causing him to fall and break his arm. He came home from the hospital after spending several days there. Those boys are not sitting well yet!