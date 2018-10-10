Remember When 10-10-2018

(Above) 1993 fourth graders know their way around - These Central School fourth graders in 1993 really knew their way around! The students were able to correctly identify all 50 states on their first try. Pictured are front row (L-R): Eric Fox, Jessica Gunsallus, Heather Cosgriff, Carrie Johnson, Amy Leslie, and Tanya Greathouse. Row 2 (L-R): Heidi Flickinger, Chelsy Snyder, Tabita Barkema, Kim Lowry, Nicole Stiefel, Lisa Enabnit and Kirby Sterner. Row 3 (L-R): Blake Rayhons, Chris Carney, Barry Pump, Kristi Bacon, Ryan Hejlik and Megan Gapinski. Back row (L-R): Greg Jennings, Charles Roper, Dustin Holding, Eric Becker, Seth Bell, Mike Janssen and Scott Floy. The challenging test was issued by teacher Troy Heller.

25 Years Ago

October 1993

The Ventura School District Board of Education has scheduled a special election Tuesday, Oct. 26. Voters are being asked to decide upon a five percent educational improvement levy. School Superintendent Gary Schichtl explained the educational levy is needed to replace, in part, a 15 percent enrichment levy set to expire in 1994.

Clear Lake Sanitary District officials will host an informational meeting to update the public on its expansion plans. Initial plans call for the lift station, located at the Holiday Lodge, to be upgraded at a cost of $4.5 million. Increasing capacity at the plant would cost another $11 million.

When Kirk Sorbo, a 1991 Clear Lake graduate, fanned to learn more about the Russian culture by living in Moscow, he probably didn’t think he’d be witnessing Russian history in the making. Sorbo traveled to Moscow as part of a study abroad program sponsored by Northwestern University, where he majors in Russian. Sorbo told his parents, Cheryl and Bill Sorbo, he is living just two miles from The Whitehouse, the site of an uprising by opponents of President Boris Yeltsin. Although the situation was tense, Sorbo reported he was back in class a day later.

Airman Basic Nolan D. Swanson completed basic training at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 30. He is a member of the 383rd Medical Training Squadron and is training as a surgical service technician. Swanson graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1993. He is the son of Clayton and Pam Swanson, of Clear Lake.

Electricians Mate Third Class Aaron J. Marken graduated from Nuclear Field “A” School. Marken graduated with the highest average in the 16 week class. He is a 1991 graduate of Clear Lake High School and the son of Alan Marken and Bonnie Marken.

The Ventura volleyball team won the last eight matches of their North Star Conference season to tie Northeast Hamilton for the regular season title at 8-1. Ventura made short work of W-CL with a 15-5, 15-5, 15-13 sweep. Amanda Avery is emerging as a force late in the season. She led the Lady Vikings with nine kills on 17-23 attacking. Heather Norman was pin-point accurate at 21-22 with five kills and three stuff blocks. Angie Bieber was 14-14 serving with two aces and was 47-50 setting with 11 assists.

The Clear Lake boys cross country team met some tough competitors, as they finished 10th in a 14 team field at Eagle Grove. Tom Zirbel led the Lions with a 21st place finish in 17:48. Jennifer Billings led the girls with a 20th place finish in 13:49.

On a raw, cold night in Boone, Clear Lake was possibly only four key plays away from a major upset, according to Head Football Coach Fred Wieck. Clear Lake fell 24-6 to the unbeaten Toreadors. The Lions scored when quarterback Mark Ebeling made a seven yard run in the fourth quarter to cap a 75-yard drive. After the run, the Lions only trailed 16-6. The Toreadores, however, put the final nail in the coffin after a muffled snap on a punt sailed over Ebeling’s head. Kevin Boeshart ran 18 times for the Lions and collected 103-yards.

50 Years Ago

October 1968

The City of Clear Lake purchased a 75-acre tract of land to be used for a sanitary landfill. The tract is about one mile south of Silver Boot Amusement Park. Only 30 acres in the south part of the tract would be utilized for landfill; the balance would be rented out for farming, according to city officials.

Over 400 adults and children came Saturday through a pouring rain to help Tom Richey celebrate his 92nd birthday. Richey is known to many at “Santa.” The Retail Committee, headed by chairman Marlys Van Horn, set up a trailer at the corner of 4th and Main Ave., where Santa served birthday cake and shook hands with old friends.

Bellinda Caudill, two and one-half years old, took her daddy’s car for an exciting ride. First of all she shifted the automatic transmission out of park. The car rolled down a hill, crossed a street, caromed off a tree, plowed through a picket fence, and ended up against a tree. The car was damaged to the tune of $150. Bellinda came through the episode without a scratch, other than being scared to death.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “O’Farrell’s Fools,” starring Bob Hope, Phyllis Miller, Gina Lollabrigida, Jeffrey Hunter and Mylene Demongeot. “In the private Navy of Sgt. O’Farrell…war is heck!”

94 Years Ago

October 1924

Earl Ashland is having the rooms over his grocery store made into apartments.

Erwin Long, of Grant Center, was severely burned about the face and head when he lit a match to see how much gasoline he had in his car’s tank.

Silo filling is in process.

Clear Lake is not going to lay down on the state park question. Their first effort was defeated. The tract now under consideration is the 20 acre timber piece of land belonging to F.L. Rogers. It lies just west of Frank Sharp’s and across the road from Long Beach on the south lake shore. It will cost $12,000 if purchased by the state.

Colgan’s Pharmacy has a new shipment of Hess and Clark’s Worm Powder.

Homer Grimm’s pet squirrel disappeared about three weeks ago and has not been seen since. It is believed some cat or dog killed him. If seen, contact Homer.

100 Years Ago

October 1918

An unknown automobile driver, whose name is much desired, ran down and seriously injured Donald Check, in Perry. The little boy was on his bicycle. He has serious head injuries.

Mrs. Joe Teed has pickling cucumbers and ground cherries for sale.

An electric flat iron left on the ironing board nearly caused a serious fire at the J.W. Pattie home. The iron burned through the board, dropping to a basket of clothes under the board. The fire department responded quickly.

S.J. Clausen put in the lake this morning another carload of fish from the Mississippi River consisting of 15,000 rock bass and 15,000 mixed fish.