Remember When 1-30-2019

(Above) Maria Elena Holly visits in 1994 - Maria Elena Holly (right), widow of Buddy Holly, autographed 35th anniversary T-shirts at the 1994 event. Pictured with Maria Elena is Sue and Larry Schwienebart, of Baxter, Iowa.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1994

All of the snow is good for at least one thing - Winterfest. Winterfest ’94 is designed to introduce a number of winter activities to the public, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, at McIntosh Woods State Park, Ventura. The finale of the event will be Jerome Mostek’s “Flashing Thunder” fireworks display.

If you’ve always wanted to live like a millionaire, if only for a day or two, you may soon have the opportunity. The City’s Board of Adjustment will hear a request for a new bed and breakfast on the shores of Clear Lake. Kenneth Webb, a Des Moines based businessman, is hoping to open his million dollar home and many amenities to guests as early as this summer. The home is located at 1617 South Lakeview Drive.

Titan Wheel International, Inc. has agreed to purchase Nieman’s Ltd. of Ventura, in a deal which became final Monday, Jan. 31. Founded in 1960 by Bud and Lois Nieman, Nieman’s Ltd. is a national distributor of tires, wheels and axel assemblies and component parts to original equipment manufacturers. In September of 1991, David Nieman and Nancy Nieman-Leisen bought the company from Bud and Lois Nieman. Nieman’s Ltd. currently employs 54 people and has reported sales for fiscal year 1992 of $28 million. In light of the acquisition, a number of staff changes will occur, say Titan officials. Dave Nieman will assume the duties of vice president of distribution for Titan Wheel; Lois and Bud Nieman will act as consultants for Titan Wheel; and Nancy Nieman-Leisen will become the operations manager of Nieman’s Ltd. facility.

Foxley Grain Company has announced a new manager has been hired for its Clear Lake elevator, replacing Kim Pleggenkuhle. Pleggenkuhle has served as manager of the former Midwest Soya International operation. Greg Lickteig has been named by Foxley as marketing manager of the grain elevators at Clear Lake, Mason City, Thornton and Nora Springs. Randy Constant will serve as the facilities operations manager. Pleggenkuhle remains as owner of Midwest Soya International. Midwest Soya acts as a landlord for Foxley.

Marine Sgt. Christopher J. Beard, son of Clark Beard and Jane Beard, of Clear Lake, recently received the Navy Achievement Medal. Beard was cited for superior performance of duty while serving with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Force Service Support Group, Okinawa, Japan, where he is currently assigned.

David Okerlund, who gives motivational keynote speeches and seminars all over the U.S., Canada and abroad, has recently moved his business, Okerlund and Company, to Clear Lake. Okerlund is joined by his wife, Twila.

Clear Lake Parks and Recreation will offer country dancing on Thursday nights at the Central School gym, from 6:30-8 p.m.

For the 1-12 Clear Lake boys basketball team, every loss is frustrating, but last week’s defeats were particularly so. The Lions played some of their best basketball of the season only to come up short on the end. The team fell in overtime, to Clarion-Goldfield and suffered a 63-55 loss to Iowa Falls. Jason Floy led the Lions against Iowa Falls with 18-points. Jeff Blomstrom finished with 11-points. Mark Ebeling led the team against Clarion-Goldfield with 22-points, including a trio of three-pointers. Floy and John Coleman each had 13-points. Scott Suntken’s four treys netted him 12-points.

The Ventura boys basketball team completed a stretch of four games in five days with a 2-2 mark. They held off Alden in a late rally, 79-74. Andy Luscomb gave Ventura a boost. The sophomore guard scored a season high 18-points, grabbed nine boards and made six assists. Wade Humphrey has been “Mr. Consistency” for Coach Chris Yaw this year. He had 16-points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against the Redskins.

For Rent in the classifieds: 3 bedroom house, appliances included, garage, $385; and 2 bedroom apartment, stove and refrigerator, $350.

Home for sale in the classifieds: 3 bedroom house, double garage, permanent siding, $45,000; affordable acreage east of Forest City golf course, 3 plus bedrooms, beautiful new kitchen, double, attached garage, some outbuildings, $67,900; and in Ventura a two plus bedroom home with a super location close to the lake, full basement, garage, fenced yard, $48,500.

50 Years Ago

February 1969

The Patterson Jewelry Store will move this weekend to new and larger quarters according to Wendell Johnson, owner. The store will occupy the building on Main Ave. recently vacated by the Clothes Closet, which was purchased by Johnson.

The Lake View Motel, Highway 18 West, has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Russell Ambrose, Webster City. They have moved here with six of their seven children.

Clear Lake High’s wrestling team won four matches and settled for five draws en-route to a 23-19 victory over Belmond. Winning decisions for Coach John Klaudt’s Lions were Ray Schwichtenberg, Rick Mayland, Mike Gilbert and Keith Chapman.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “The Swimmer,” starring Burt Lancaster. Also playing is “Duffy,” starring James Coburn, James Mason, James Fox and Susannah York.

65 Years Ago

January 1954

School elections will be held March 8, Robert Ingersoll, school secretary, announced. Robert L. Nichols and M.W. (Bud) Hughes are the two board members whose terms expires.

L.S. Knutson, local weather observer, reported that the precipitation January 26 was .32” and that the depth of snow was 6”.

Sid Halford, veteran of carnivals and show business, has accepted the general chairmanship of Clear Lake’s 1954 Independence Weekend Celebration. It was announced by A.M. Pugh, president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

90 Years Ago

January 1929

Mrs. C.A. Knutson has been appointed by Gov. John Hammill as one of a committee of 40 to participate in the arrangements for the Hoover inaugural. Mr. Hoover, being an Iowa man, the Iowa delegation will have much to do with the arrangements for this great national event.

The Overland-Mason Co. has just unloaded another carload of new model Whippet coaches and sedans. They are selling like hot cakes.

A.R. Peterson is back on the police force again, following a week’s tussle with the flu.

While tobogganing at the Clear Lake Winter Sports grounds last Saturday afternoon, Jean Matthews was the unfortunate victim of the first accident of the season which has occurred at this popular sports headquarters. The toboggan on which Jean was seated, with four or five other girlfriends, swerved as it neared the end of the slide and hit a post. Jean was riding in the rear position. Her ankle was broken and she was taken to a Mason City hospital.

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Cobb will observe their 60th wedding anniversary at their home at 310 North Oak Street with an open house. Everyone is invited to stop by for a friendly greeting and hand clasp.