Remember When 1-2-2019

(Above) Hitching a ride in 1968 - This snowmobile was providing transportation for these fellows on skates in 1968. Pictured (L-R) is Greg Nicholas, Ed Schick, Steve Schick and Jeff Heine. This group admitted they were glad that it got cold enough to freeze the lake over on Dec. 5.

25 Years Ago

January 1994

Four inches of snow fell in Clear Lake, causing numerous accidents. Forecasters say North Iowa may be in for another winter storm this week, so keep the shovel handy.

McIntosh Woods State Park is accepting Christmas trees for use in its February Winterfest celebration. Trees may be brought to the visitor parking lot near the entrance to the campground anytime. There should be no wire or tinsel on the tree.

The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department has announced the cross-country ski trail at Handicap Village is groomed and ready for winter enjoyment.

Four Clear Lake students will participate in the North Central Iowa Bandmaster’s Association Honor Band in the NIACC auditorium. Those participating include Liz McNamara, flute; Amy Winter, trumpet; Jill Amundson, clarinet; and Cathy Mrosko, oboe.

Janice and Tom Nelson were recognized for the many things they do to support the community and schools. Nada Oltrogge, on behalf of the Lake S.A.F.E. group, nominated the Nelsons for a statewide recognition from the Iowa Family Communications Network, The IFCN invited the Nelsons to attend a special ceremony in Des Moines to receive certificates of award.

Joy M. Love and John C. Olson will be married Saturday, Jan. 8, 1994. The ceremony will be held at Zion Lutheran Church. Love is an assistant cashier and club director of Clear Lake Sailing “55” for Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company. Olson is a vocational supervisor at Handicap Village.

Thirty-three Ventura fifth grade students will be honored at D.A.R.E. Culmination Ceremonies at the Ventura Elementary gym. The students have completed the 18-week curriculum, focusing on topics such as personal safety, pressure, building self esteem, assertiveness training, managing stress without drugs, media images of drug use, role models and support systems.

Ron Richardson, supervisor of Green Production at Handicap Village, has been named the Village’s Outstanding Employee for 1993. Richardson won the Shirley Echelbarger Award through nomination by his co-workers at the Village.

Health Quest was welcomed as a new member of the local business community by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce First Mates. Allan and Lisa Heady are the owners of the business.

Gene Wagler was named the president of the Clear Lake Fishing Club at its meeting. Marv Lunbeck will be the immediate past president; Ed Snopek, vice president; Pat Wagner, secretary; and Sandy Dillavou, treasurer.

Cheering on the Clear Lake varsity basketball teams this season are Alexa Russell, Jill Amundson, Jessica Thul, Jessica Land, Heather Wass and Nola Luoung. Wrestling cheerleaders for the season are Jennifer Miller, Katie Crabb, Tanya Kliven, Jaime Copley and Jennifer Washburn.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Hiland Potato Chips, 6.5 oz., 79¢; Pepsi and Mountain Dew Produces, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.99; Busch Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.49; Campbell’s Ramen Noodles, 10/$1; Tombstone Pizza, 12”, 2/$7; Kraft Cheese Singles, 12 oz., $2.39; USDA Choice Beef Round Steak, lb., $1.69; Fresh Loin Cut Pork Chops, lb., $1.89; and Fritter King Pork Fritters, 1 lb. pkg., 2/$3.

50 Years Ago

December 1968

Winter made a howling debut here Saturday, Dec. 21, and sent Clear Lake reeling with a Sunday punch of 7 1/2” of snow. Gust of up to 60 mph around midnight Sunday piled drifts 10 feet high in some areas and by Monday morning the community was virtually buried under 15 1/4” of the white stuff. Streets were open Monday, but roads out of Clear Lake were virtually impassable as winds filled them up as fast as plows opened them.

Roy Peterson was the first place winner in the Christmas Decoration Contest. Peterson, who lives at 400 19th St. W., won $25.

Pupils of Lincoln School made Christmas pictures on cloth, which were than ironed on to a 100-foot scroll. It was a project of Miss Joanne Watkins, art teacher. The scroll contains pictures and signatures by 275 pupils, according to Principal Grace Anderson.

Elvis Presley and Nancy Sinatra star together in “Speedway,” playing at the Lake Theater.

75 Years Ago

December 1943

Wagner Motor Co. is moving into their fine new garage on the corner of South Third and South Streets. It is a great credit, not only to the owner, G.B. Robinson, but to the occupants. It is 66x132”. Ernest Anderson was the contractor.

There will be no issue of this newspaper on Dec. 30. The office work previous to the holiday is so strenuous that a week’s rest is necessary for the staff.

Jim Peterson has traded to Herb Holt, his 30 acre farm north of the school house.

Pearley Baker’s auction sale is being held today.

100 Years Ago

December 1918

The Boyd Bros. who have been in the meat business here for the past 18 years, have sold out to G.H. Brooks, of Mason City, who will take possession the first of the year. Boyd Bros., Lee and Fred, will retire from the business and raise at their farm home on the lake shore.

Clear Lake High will open the basketball season with a game with Garner. The team consists of Max Whitney, Oscar Lundgren, Max Olson, George Way, Victor Cox, and Arthur Smith. This is a good strong team. Come out and pull for the home boys to win.

Melva Loree Jacobson, the first war baby born in Clear Lake, arrived Aug. 31, the day her daddy left from the United States for overseas. He is detailed as military police at Noyes, France.

Our good natured guardian of peach, Walt Hyde, met with a painful accident while doing his part by assisting in dragging some roads. He fell from the drag, breaking one of his ribs and sustaining bruises.

Despite bad roads and flu, Clear Lake merchants report flourishing business.

Sons of Veterans elected the following officers: T.L. King, Eugene Hilts, C.E. Brayton, S.L. Carpenter, H.E. Edson, John Scherf and George Barlow.