Remember When 1-16-2019

Now that’s a drift - Drifts on South Shore Drive in 1969 were twice as high as the automobiles, and that’s no joke. Sure is a lot of snow. Dareld Petersen, 18, stands by a high drift, which dwarfed his station wagon.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1994

Curtis Lewerke, one of the founders of Fieldstone Cabinetry, Inc., announced the incorporation of a new company, Woodharbor Molding and Millworks, Inc., specializing in fine woods for residential and business application. The company is owned and managed by Curtis, Dennis and Jon Lewerke, former owners and operators of Fieldstone Cabinetry, Inc., located in Northwood, Iowa. The new business is at least temporarily stationed in Clear Lake at the former Unisys building.

As a result of two drug-related forfeiture cases, the Clear Lake Police Department has been awarded $12,200. The lion’s share of Clear Lake’s money was the result of a drug bust at a Clear Lake home on Jan. 26, 1990. As the law dictates, the home was sold and the local police department received $11,200.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced the Iowa Trolley Park Cultural Center has been awarded a $4,000 grant to support the four-day appearance of the “Art Train” at the local park. The $2.5 million Art Train exhibit is sponsored by the Michigan Are Institute.

After only two weeks on the job, Clear Lake’s new Chamber of Commerce and Business and Industrial Development Corporation leader, David Collins, said he is reviewing the past and planning for the future of the organization.

The new automated circulation check-out system will be in operation at the Clear Lake Public Library Jan. 24. According to Jean Casey, library director, the system will mean improved service for all library users.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust’s 27,000 square-foot building expansion and remodeling project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-summer, is on schedule according to M.A. Arneson, chairman of the board, and Ray Hewitt, president and chief executive officer of the bank.

The Ventura School District is asking the public input to discuss the future of the district at a Town Hall Meeting on Feb. 9.

The intersection of Interstate 35 and former Highway 106 in Clear Lake is the latest of a number of Interstate 35 exits to have on-rap gates installed to close off travel during severe snow conditions.

The Clear Lake wrestling team went 4-0 in duals and edged the host Eagles of West Hancock, 189-180, for the team title at the Britt Duals. Clear Lake crowned three individual champions: Sean Harlan, Craig Billings and Ben Rechkemmer. Harlan had three pins and a technical fall as he moves closer to the school record for victories and 100 wins. The Lion senior has 96 wins, just two away from Tom Bieber’s record of 98.

The monkey on the back of the Clear Lake boys basketball team was beginning to feel like a gorilla, as the Lions fell to 0-9 with a 83-57 loss to Algona. The Lions were able to shed that burdensome primate with a 56-44 win over Eagle Grove, for its first win of the season. Point guard Scott Suntken, a 5’5” junior, was the glue that held the team together against Eagle Grove. Suntken handed out nine assists. He also finished with nine points, including two treys. John Coleman came off the bench to lead the Lions with 15 points. Jason Nyhus added 13 points.

The Clear Lake girls picked up two wins in action last week. They topped Algona, 56-47, and Eagle Grove, 34-31. The 9-2 Charles City Comets beat the Lions, 75-42, to end the winning streak. Jennifer Toyne and Annalisa Hopper exploded on Algona, combining for 39 points.

50 Years Ago

January 1969

The first baby of the new year for 1969 was Eric James Thornberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Thornberg. Eric arrived at 6:56 a.m., Jan. 3, at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. His father is a salesman for the Thornberg Co. Eric and his parents will receive many gifts from merchants participating in the First Baby Contest sponsored by the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter.

The Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company has announced its entry into the bank charge card field. Master Card is an internationally accepted bank charge card with over 10 million cardholders, 200,000 merchant outlets, and 3,500 bank offices participating in the plan.

Mayor Floyd Nesbit said that the city needs more cooperation from motorists during the massive snow-removal operation now in progress. Nesbit said more cars will be ticketed.

Clear Lake proved its ability to play pressure basketball as they nipped Hampton, 62-61, and the following night clipped arch-rival Mason City for the fifth straight time, 73-65, before 1,900 people at the local gym. The Lions are now 8-1 overall. Against Mason City, Clear Lake have five players in double figures: Wolf Meier, Steve Grabinski, Doug Ward, Paul Hankenson and Dave Gillen.

75 Years Ago

January 1944

Mr. and Mrs. John Kopecky have received work from England that their son, Cyril, has been advanced to the rank of staff sergeant.

We marvel at the patience of our government when dealing with strikers. Strikers are criminal in that they prolong the war and lengthen the casualty list. Clear Lake now has 535 in the armed service of the United States.

The ice is now 15” thick and harvest has begun.

It will probably surprise you to know the death rate on our highways is higher than on the battlefields. Since we idled down to a 35 mile limit in Iowa, accidents have decreased 24 percent.

100 Years Ago

January 1919

School opens Monday after two weeks of vacation. Most everyone has recovered from the flu which had affected so many.

Every deserter, slacker, or delinquent who evaded military or naval service in the U.S. is to be punished to the limit. If it takes 100 years, the government is going to dig them out and punish them for their treachery.

A magnificent structure has been erected in the cemetery honoring the brave boys who fought for their country in 1861-65 at a cost of about $6,000. The grey parts are from the Barre quarries at Barre, Vt. The monument stands on the north side of the cemetery facing the cement road, on a high elevation thus giving it a commanding view.