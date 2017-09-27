Remember When 9-27-2017

(Above) Clear Lake Bakery gets face lift, 1992 - The wave of downtown building improvement projects continued in 1992 when the Clear Lake Bakery removed its former metal awning and replaced it with a fabric bubble awning. The new awning sported a Butt’r Top logo and the business name.

25 Years Ago

September 1992

The body of Norma Jean Horgen, found floating in Clear Lake more than 26 years ago and the subject of an impending murder trial, has been exhumed from its St. Ansgar grave in an effort to shed more light on the mystery surrounding her death.

“All good things must come to an end,” said Clear Lake’s Ben Franklin owner, Bob Thompson, in announcing the local variety store will be closing its doors. Thompson has owned the store for more than 30 years.

A presentation will be made by Alice Cochran at the Surf Ballroom in honor of the three-day Eddie Cochran Birthday Bash, which features the recording of a live album and concert video by Cochran’s only band, The Kelly Four. Mrs. Cochran will present a gold record to the Surf.

Jan Lovell, of the Clear Lake Telephone Company, will be the speaker at the Clear Lake Christian Women’s Club brunch. Lovell will present the special feature titled, “Past, Present and Future.” The theme of the brunch is “One Long, Two Short.”

The 1992-93 Executive Committee for the Clear Lake Board of Realtors include: Julie Lunn, president; Dick Hayes, vice president; Sandy Hejlik, three year director; Sharon Albers, one year director; Larry Day, treasurer; Chuck Mason, two year director; and Julie McQuaid, secretary.

The Clear Lake volleyball team outlasted Mason City in five games and defeated Humboldt in four games for the their first North Central Conference win of the season. Kathy Walls had a big match against Mason City with nine kills, three aces and 19 digs. Sara Leonard had 15 digs and 13 assists.

Clear Lake dug themselves a first half hole for the fourth straight game. And for the third straight week, they came out and dominated the second half to win. Clear Lake Coach Fred Wieck is frustrated it takes the second half to win games. Webster City took a 21-0 lead before the Lions grabbed the momentum midway through the second quarter, closing the score to 21-8. Clear Lake’s relentless ground attack wore down the Lynx as the Lions put 22 second half points on the board to seal the win, 30-21.

Ventura took an early lead, but could not hold it as the speed of Fredericksburg was too much, as the Falcon’s claimed a 27-6 victory. Curt Badker scored the Vikings’ only touchdown on a one-yard plunge. Ventura is also battling with a lot of injuries, including a broken finger, a broken leg and a bruised shoulder.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Nabisco Saltine Crackers, 16 oz., 89¢; Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream, 5 qt., $3.49; Bartlett Pears, lb., 49¢; Liquid All Detergent, 128 oz., $3.99; Morton House Beef Stew, 24 oz., $1.19; Rib Eye Steak, 8 oz. each, 2/$5; deli sliced turkey breaks, lb., $2.99; and thick cut Iowa Chops, lb., $1.99.

Jim Hansen Ford is offering a new 1993 Tempo GL for $8,644.

The traditional TTT nut sales has begun. TTT shared a recipe for Pecan Balls: 1 cup butter, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1 egg yolk, 2 cups flour. Mix together and roll into balls. Flatten with a fork and place a pecan in middle. Bake at 400 degrees until brown.

50 Years Ago

September 1967

Jack Kennedy was elected president of the Clear Lake School Board.

Mr. and Mrs. Victor Pilgrim, London, England, will assume managerial positions at the Blue Horizon Hotel. When asked if they realized how cold our winters are they said, “We got up in England to warm up with a spot of tea only to turn on the faucet and no water - the pipes were frozen. We bet it doesn’t get that cold here.”

Clear Lake proved they were the aggressor in a 27-7 victory over Forest City in a football opener here Friday night.

Specialist 4 Monte Hawkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lutz, is spending a 40 day leave in the home of his parents. He served an 18 month tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Okinawa with the Hercules Missile. He will leave for Fort Hancock, N.J. in October.

Marine Private Paul J. McGowan, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Harold McGowan, completed two weeks of training under simulated combat conditions in the fundamentals of day and night patroling, employment of infantry weapons, survival methods and assault tactics at Great Lakes, Ill.

Ben Franklin is having a 77¢ toy sale. Your choices include: truck with blocks, metal tea sets, weaving loom set, bowling sets, plastic dump trucks, prices telephones, go-go guitar and holster and pistol set.

75 Years Ago

September 1942

Paul Andersen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Andersen, has enlisted in the Navy Reserves.

Dixie Willson, of Hollywood, who is a noted writer of prose and verse, will be the guest speaker at Civic League on Tuesday. Miss Willson is vacationing in the Duke cottage.

Glenn Franks has purchased the W.N. Hill farm about five miles north of Clear Lake. Mr. Franks is one of the best farmers in this territory.

Miss Marguerite Johnson became the bride of Pvt. Ellis Wick in the army chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Jimmy Kacourek was stung by a bee and with the timely help of a couple who were buying tomatoes at the stand at the time and Dr. Clapsaddle who gave emergency treatment, he is recovering. The swelling over his body was very bad.

100 Years Ago

September 1917

Get out your fur coat, fill your bin and prepare for a long, cold winter. J.J. Buckley says he has studied muskrat houses and they are 4 feet above the water, which is a sure sign of a hard winter.

Henry Huber sold his 120 acre farm then bought the Henry Garlock farm, paying $167.50 per acre for 160 acres north of town.

Everett Barlow and Phil Bieber have purchased the Smith Grocery stock.

Death is a hard master and none is exempt from its ravages. The past week, the death angel has entered several Clear Lake homes bearing across the dark river loved members of happy homes. While they are sleeping in windowless palaces of endless rest, awaiting the triumphant call, their memory will remain in the hearts of the living.

The State Savings Bank at Ventura shows a fine and flattering condition in its published statement.