Remember When 9-20-2017

(Above) 1992 CLHS Homecoming candidates - The Clear Lake High School queen candidates in 1992 included front row (L-R): Anne Broghammer, Jennifer Keifer, Sara Leonard, Lisa Lewerke, Kathy Walls and Dana Kolb. Back row (L-R): Kendra Berge, Laura Haugen, Kim Mason and Ali Monson. The queen was crowned at an assembly Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

25 Years Ago

September 1992

Thanks to a new effort by Clear Lake High School students, adults will have a chance to experience a homecoming dance again. The community will also be invited to participate in activities throughout the week in an effort to involve the whole town in homecoming. The public is invited to attend the dance free of charge. Music from the past four decades will be played. The dance will run from 8 p.m. until midnight in the junior high school commons.

The promotion and encouragement of recycling seems to be catching on, according to the Clear Lake ReCycLe Group. Randy Reid, a representative to the committee from Handicap Village, reported the volume of recycling material at the Village has increased from 20 tons in January to 75 tons in August.

There was spirit galore in the Clear Lake High School gymnasium, as more than 160 girls attended a Little Girl Cheer Clinic. The girls will demonstrate their new skills during halftime of the varsity football game Friday night at Lion’s Field. The clinic was sponsored by Clear Lake cheerleaders and sponsors Lisa Wieck and Jayne Reysack.

The installation service for Larry Squier, new pastor of the Clear Lake Christian Church, will be Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.

Borderline Pizza and Video is now open at 2 West Lake St., Ventura. Located in the former Gramp’s Building.

Larry and Sue Jacobson, owners of Lake Lighting in Clear Lake, cut the ribbon on their new business at a grand opening celebration.

To highlight its 90th year in business, Easter Foods/Giant Foods is throwing a birthday bash in every Easter-owned store. A highlight will be one lucky winner will win 90 silver dollars, the only catch is, contestants must be 90 years-old to register.

Handicap Village clients and staff held a picnic through the generosity of three local restaurants and the coordination of George and Edna Klaassen. Edna Klaassen arranged the donation of 210 hamburgers and buns from Golden Coral Restaurant in Mason City and baked beans from Kentucky Fried Chicken, Clear Lake and McDonalds contributed orange drink. Village staff made salads and bars to accompany the meal.

The Clear Lake Invitational cross country meet was run on the rain soaked All-Vets Golf Course. Standing water from the downpour forced alterations in the race course. The heat and humidity also made conditions difficult. The Clear Lake boys were fifth. Wes Nelson led the Lions with an 18th place finish in 18:34. Ventura’s Troy Roenfanz led the Vikings with a 23rd place finish in 18:59.

Huge! That was the word to use to describe Friday night’s showdown between Clear Lake and Humboldt. No Clear Lake team since 1974 had gone into “Wildcat Country” and come away victorious. Until now, that is. The Lions beat the Wildcats. 34-30. Tony Skinner ran for 66-yards on 12 carries.

The Ventura football team traveled to the UNI-Dome Thursday night looking for their first win of the year. They used a strong second half to slay Tripoli, 33-7. The game, the second of a double header, didn’t begin until 9:20 and ended just before midnight. Coach Mark Keuhl gave much of the credit to the offensive and defensive lines, led by tackle Andy Jahnke and guard/linebacker Doug Grell. Mark Wireman’s speed also aided the Vikings, as he streaked into the Tripoli backfield for two sacks and two tackles for loss.

The 1992 Fall Car and Boat Preview had many cars and boats listed at fair prices: 1992 Demo Sea Sprite Mark 1, at Hanson’s Marine, Inc., $9,400; 1992 Polaris SL 650, 2-seater watercraft, at Kemmerer Marine, Inc., $4,500; 1992 Chevrolet Corsica, at Ollenburg Motors, $10,900; 1990 Honda Accord LX at Jim Hansen Ford, $9,995.

50 Years Ago

September 1967

Two men were elected as directors of the Clear Lake School Board at Monday’s election. Dr. James Hendricks, with 280 votes, and Robert Aastrup, with 294 votes were named directors for a three-year period.

Carroll Anderson, owner of Halford’s Cafe, is the new president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. The new directors are Lowell Easter, operator of Easter’s Super Valu stores in Clear Lake and Mason City; Wayne Oltrogge, associated with Boyle and Schuler Law Firm; Reuben Leonard, owner of Gambles Store; and Kenneth Swan, owner of Swan’s Motel.

The Ventura Vikings begin their season Friday night. The squad of 25, returns six lettermen: Larry Eden, Roger Roenfanz, Dick Grade, Mark Bacon, Bob Renshaw and Tom Roenfanz.

75 Years Ago

September 1942

The following men have been inducted into the service: Arthur Gerk, Sophus Peterson, Carl Richey, Myron Garlock, James Fatland, Deane Spilman and Charles Pethick.

Clear Lake schools will open Sept. 8. The school board consists of Frank Barlow, Floyd Kimball, Lee Bawden, Roscoe Miller and Forde Lee. Tuition charges for non-resident pupils are: ninth grade, $9; 10th, 11th and 12th grades, $11.50. Other grades are $5.

Mrs. Arleigh Eddy shot a 41 for the first nine holes, women’s par on the local course, to beat Mrs. H. O’Leary and to retain her title for the championship for the Clear Lake Golf Club.

Mrs. Viggo Jacobson, who submitted to a major operation at Rochester, Minn., was brought home last Thursday.

Mr. and Mrs. Allan Waller are the parents of a son born Sunday night.

100 Years Ago

September 1917

The summer people have about all departed for their homes in the various parts of the country and we finally have our quiet town back.

Frank Miller has discontinued his milk route.

For Sale: Half-gallon fruit jars, two hole oil stove, air tight heater, marble top table, dining chairs, bath tub with heater, 12 piece decorated toilet set and large parlor lamp. Call Frank Bryan.

F.C. Pushee presented this office with a large bouquet of gladioli. His thoughtfulness was much appreciated. Any one else wanting to show their gratitude is welcome to do so.

Horse Racing in Clear Lake

A glimpse back to 1907

Mike Callanan, Orly Halvor and his brother, John Young, and Charlie Grimm, used to race weekly in 1907 at Grimm’s race track on the farm south of town. In later years the farm was owned by Joe Caffrey. Dr. W.R. Clack had the most renowned horse, Gold Dust Prince, a handsome stallion which he raced in different parts of the country. A grandson of Mike Callanan, I.N. Callanan, recalls his grandfather used to tie a 50 foot rope around his horse, Bad Boy’s, neck and lead him out in the lake for a bath. He was also seen often out exercising Bad Boy along the shores of Clear Lake. The elder Callanan came from Ireland to Illinois then west to Clear Lake. He and his family lived in a big log house on the south bay and farmed several acres. Later they moved into town and owned a half block on Main Street across from the park to the south.