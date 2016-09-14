Remember When 9-14-2016

(Above) Cheering on the Lions in 1966 - The Clear Lake High School Class of 1966 held their 50th class reunion in August. In celebration of the event, Linda Kirkpatrick submitted this photo of the varsity cheerleaders for the 1965-66 school year. This was the first year that Clear Lake had eight cheerleaders instead of six. The reason for the change was to allow four cheerleaders to go to a wrestling meet and four to a basketball game in case the two sports had contests on the same night, Pictured bottom to top are: Janaan Cookman, Claudia Floy, Julie Van Duzer, Jeanie Berge. Next row: Cynthia Easton, Amy Schultz, Linda D. Nelson, Pat Clark. Photo courtesy of Linda D. Kirkpatrick

25 Years Ago

September 1991

Clear Lake firemen fought a hot, smoky fire at the former Best Way building on South 8th St. in Clear Lake Sunday evening. The fire apparently started in a fluorescent lighting fixture in the false ceiling of the east building and set fire to the ceiling material. Damage estimate is $7,000.

Paper work has been put in motion for the city to receive funding for the Main Avenue boat ramp put in place this spring. The boat ramp needed to be replaced after it was damaged by the ice flow.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture is investigating two complaints that crop spraying may have drifted into a south shore residential district.

Queen and King candidates have been announced for Ventura High School homecoming activities. The candidates are Angie Pueggel, Jenni Fey, Brenda Kropp, Tami Ackerman, Chad Younge, James Waddingham, Matt Halverson and Matt Greiman.

Clubs reporting news on the Social Page include: Lakes Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club, Sorosis Club, Mended Hearts, Ventura Federated Garden Club, Clear Lake Fishing Club, Rural Layettes Club and Federation of Republican Women.

Two Clear Lake men have received appointments with Lynx Seeds, a DowElanco Company based in Marshalltown, Iowa. Darwyn Miller has been promoted to the regional sales staff for Northern Iowa. Mick Keyser has been hired as the new Lynx sales manager for North Central Iowa.

The Clear Lake Lions, now rated no. 10 in Class 3A, beat non-conference rival Forest City, 13-0. Mike Andrews led Clear Lake’s rushing game with 14 carries and 80-yards. Quarterback Mark Moeller completed one 35-yard pass to Jeff Lester.

Playing a hard-fought, close game on the road, Ventura’s football team came home with a 6-0 victory against Nora Springs-Rock Falls. The effort of quarterback Matt Dillavou was ranked fourth in the state this week in passing (all classes combined) completing six of seven passes for 152-yards. Curt Badker had seven tackles and a 12-yards quarterback sack. Doug Grell had 18 tackles and Chad Younge had 12.

Three Clear Lake cross country runners placed in the top 10 at the Belmond meet. Wes Nelson placed sixth with a time of 18:55, Rob Doebel was ninth in 19:04 and Kevin Broers took 10 with a finish time of 19:18.

Kendra Berge has been named to the honorable mention list for Iowa High School Girls All-State Softball. Berge, a sophomore, played second base and a batting average of .468 overall.

Deals for the week at Ben Franklin include: car flag antennas, $1.99; zippered pillow covers, 2.$5; large bath towels, $2.99; Northern Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll, 99¢.

50 Years Ago

September 1966

Jack Kennedy received 148 votes in these school board election. He was the only candidate to file for nomination. An upset in the Ventura school board election as a write-in vote gave the chair to Leroy Ziesmer with 42 ballots cast. Willard Gisel filed for nomination and got 32 votes.

The Chamber of Commerce announced that it will contribute an initial $2,000 toward construction of a tourist information center.

Clear Lake and Forest City opened their 1966 football campaigns on the Forest City field, battling to a scoreless tie. Bob Hankenson led the Lion Offense with 56-yards in eight attempts. Jim Elting spearheaded the defense with 14 tackles.

It has been reported that people have been seeing a large number of rats. It has also been reported that the sightings may be muskrats. Parents are being told to warn children to stay away from them, as muskrats anger easily and may turn on them.

Cheerleaders for the 1966 football season are Sue Atkinson, Amy Schultz, Cheryl Cookman, Mary Thomas, Julie Van Duzer and Jeannie Berge.

60 Years Ago

August 1956

Student registration indicates an enrollment of 1,547 students. High School enrollment totaled 388.

A slam bang electrical storm that kept skies flashing in the Clear Lake area for over five hours left .82” of rain and spotty lightning damage.

The City Council voted to have the entire city sprayed as a mosquito control measure. Estimated cost is $750.

All Veterans Social Center and Golf Course on North Shore is one of the top entertainment and recreational spots in Iowa.

Dr. A.S. Dice plans to move his dental office the last week in September to the rooms vacated by Dr. A.A. Joslyn who moved his office to his home.

Dr. Rae Bieber, his wife, and their seven-month-old son were visiting Clear Lake. Dr. Bieber plans on opening a dental office in Clear Lake as soon as his equipment arrives.

75 Years Ago

August 1941

Grant Wood, noted Iowa artist, who spent the summer in Clear Lake working in a studio improvised from an old railway depot, returned to Iowa City where he will continue his work. In one lithograph, “December After Noon,” which he made entirely while in Clear Lake, used a scene in the back of the Lee Boyd farm. Jim Boyd was used in the sketch as the man and two horses of George Perkins were used.

Excavation began Monday for the erection of a new building owned by W.H. Burkhardt of the Clear Lake Bakery. Burkhardt recently bought the Kenyon Dairy building, which he will use for his trucks.

George Perkins had two good horses killed by lightning. The horses were out in the orchard standing by a tree stump. Fortunately, Mr. Perkins carried insurance on his stock.

Ned Blackmore caught an 8 lb. catfish off Shady Beach dock last week.