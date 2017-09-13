Remember When 9-13-2017

(Above) Fashion show in 1967 - Fashions were modeled in 1967 at the kick-off meeting of the Clear Lake Women’s Club. Models included (L-R): Mrs. John Perkins, Mrs. Craig Robinson, Mrs. Harold Rose, Mrs. Russell Young, Mrs. Richard Papantonis, Mrs. Tom Jackson, Mrs. Robert Harmon, Mrs. Curtis Christensen, Mrs. Donald Harris, Mrs. M. Chapman and Mrs. Vern McGonagle. Fashion houses represented included Marjorie McKee Ladies Apparel, The Fashion Shop, Verna’s Shoppe, Oluf T. Hansen Co. and Grethen House. About 165 women were in attendance.

25 Years Ago

September 1992

Better late than never. Clear Lake officials say they wasted no time in depositing a check for $58,365.11 from the state received some two years late. The check represented the state’s assessment for reconstruction work done to North Shore Drive in 1990. The state had failed to pay for its share since the Governor vetoed a bill that included the state funds for the road work two years ago.

Residents in a flour block area of the Fieldstone Addition were evacuated Monday afternoon after a back hoe ruptured a two-inch, high pressure natural gas line.

Incumbents Ron Andrews and Mark Ostrander were returned to their posts on the Clear Lake School Board despite a challenge by Jan Price, seeking election for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 9. An Instructional Support Levy was also passed by Clear Lake voters 196-92.

United Express Airlines has initiated a first-ever, non-stop flight from Mason City to O’Hare Airport in Chicago. The announcement of a first flight to Chicago brings the total flight numbers offered from Mason City to Minneapolis and Chicago to 17 each weekday. Northwest Airlink and United Express Airlines provide the service.

Kenny and Sharon Coe will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house and dance.

The original band of rock ’n roll legend Eddie Cochran will record an album and video live at the Surf Ballroom for the Eddie Cochran Birthday Bash. The all-day concert and event begins at 9 a.m. and will run through the early hours of the following day. The day will be filled with workshops, autography sessions, panel discussions, dance lessons and visits by Cochran’s family. Cost for the whole day is $19 in advance, $25 at the door.

Air National Guard 2nd Lt. Todd M. Sheridan has graduated from the Euro-NATO joint jet pilot training program. The one-year program trains U.S. Air Force pilots with pilots from 11 other nations so they may function in an operational situation. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1984. He is the son of Michael E. Sheridan and Be a Wallace, both of Clear Lake.

The Rev. David Goebeli was appointed to Ventura United Methodist Church July 1, filling the position left by the Rev. Carol Swanson Boston.

The Clear Lake Lions notched their first win of the young season as they came from behind to beat Garner-Hayfield 22-6. It was the first meeting between the two teams in 50 years. The Cardinals couldn’t match Clear Lake’s size. The Lion’s big boys on the line opened up big holes and allowed 203 pound Dan Hansen to rumble for 222-yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.

The Clear Lake volleyball team dropped a five set marathon to Clarion-Goldfield. Jen Heifer paced Clear Lake with nine kills, while Kathy Walls and Ronda Paulus had seven each. Laura Haugen had 17 digs. Joy Freshman had five solo blocks and five block assists.

Ventura took an early lead on the arm of Matt Dillavou, but Mason City Newman Catholic roared back to take the lead for good and posted a 29-14 non-district win. Dillavou finished the game with nine of 15 passes for 155-yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 40-yards on six carries.

Specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: 7-Up products, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.89; grapes, lb., 79¢; Dutch Farms American Cheese Slices, 12 oz., 99¢; Swanson Meat Pies, 8 oz., 2/99¢; Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream, 5 qt. pail, $3.89; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.29; boneless pot roast, lb., $1.59.

50 Years Ago

September 1967

Marine Lance Cpl. Eugene E. Johnson, Clear Lake, was visited by William Tallman, TV and movie star, after being wounded Aug. 7 near Phu Bat, S. Vietnam. Johnson is convalescing in a hospital at Yokohama, Japan.

The number of persons camping and visiting Clear Lake State Park was ‘down quite a bit’ from last year according to Don Carrier, park custodian. He said that much the same situation took place at McIntosh State Park.

According to statistics released by Supt. Richard R. Lasier, 2,055 students have been enrolled in the five Clear Lake schools. This is an increase of 47 students over last year’s record number of 2,008.

Tony Franciosa and Raquel Welch star in “Fathom” at the Lake Theater.

85 Years Ago

September 1932

George F. Gerk, of Lake View Gardens, has had wonderful success with his tomato crop product this season. Besides being of fine flavor, the yield has been most bountiful.

Mrs. Leland Callanan and Harry Young have taken over the Klassy Kleaners Laundry business and will begin the building formerly occupied by the Clear Lake Laundry and Cleaners on Main Street.

Mr. and Mrs. Burdette Bailey went the first of the week to Minneapolis to buy new goods for their popular variety store.

A committee, L.E. Ashland, Forde Lee, Lyle Standard and Henry Volstad from the Stafford Post of the American Legion were in Des Moines conferring with the Iowa State Board of Conservation concerning the status of the White Pier site.

100 Years Ago

September 1917

The Clear Lake-Mason City paved road, due soon, will be the first paved county road connecting two cities in Iowa. Supervisor Grimm’s force will be bush next week repairing bad holes in the present road to prepare for the pavement.

Miss Callahan gave her Clear Lake friends a surprise when they were apprized of her marriage to James Carroll, a stock buyer and prominent citizen of Rockwell.

S.J. Hammond has Whitney apples for sale.

Mrs. Leonard, of Ventura, is one lucky lady, as she is enjoying new linoleum on her kitchen floor.

Mrs. Ada Bean has a farm for rent. Any interested farmers are encouraged to contact her.