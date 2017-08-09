Remember When 8-9-2017

(Above) Dart Drive-In, 1967 - The “Dart Drive-In”, located at the forks on South Shore Drive, held its grand opening in 1967. The Drive-In is owned by Robert Denney.

25 Years Ago

August 1992

The public is invited to a “Beach Party” at Handicap Village’s Boyer Pool on Sunday, Aug. 16, to find out more about pool membership. The event is part of a membership drive being conducted by volunteers.

Incumbent Linda Collins plans to enter the auditor’s race on petition. Collins, whose bid for re-election was thwarted in the June primary, has announced her name will appear on the ballot in November as nominated by petition. Collins, a Republican, said she feels “confusion caused by redistricting; the effort to cause voters to change party on election day for the purpose of voting against their candidates; the all-time low voter turnout at the polls; and misleading media reporting election eve and election day combined to set aside the two-term incumbent,” all played a part in her defeat.

The Clear Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced that Clear Lake has been chosen as the site for the 1994 Model T Club International Tour. The tour will be held the third week of July, 1994. The Model Ts will stay in Clear Lake during the week, but will also take daily tours to destinations in the North Central Iowa region.

The third downtown cleanup sponsored by Main Street Clear Lake will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Focus of this cleanup event will be downtown alleys and the back sides of buildings. Weed pulling, pickup up litter and sweeping dirt and debris from alleys is what will be done.

Clear Lake’s newest business, a Family Dollar stores, opened Aug. 12. The store is located at Highway 18 West, next to Plaza 210, which houses Movie Time Video, Subway and Baskin Robbins. The store is managed by Kimberley Christy. The store employs 12 workers.

Anthony Skinner, a junior from Clear Lake High School, was among the 246 Iowa high school students and teachers that graduated from the ninth annual Business Horizons conference recently held on the Drake University campus in Des Moines. Skinner is the son of Tom and Marilee Skinner, of Clear Lake.

Four former Clear Lake preps participated in the Gusmaker Basketball Tournament held over the weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Wade Sicken, Mark Abbas, Tom Paulus and Steve Faber placed first in the three-on-three half-court, outside tournament in the 25 and older division.

The CLHS varsity cheerleading squad has received a bid to compete in the 1992 International Open Cheerleading Championships in Nashville, Tenn. The squad became eligible after becoming a national award finalist at a regional cheerleading camp held by the International Cheerleading Foundation at the University of Minnesota. The girls won first place in the Grand Champion Competition and they won the Best Chant Competition and spirit awards. Those participating were Anne Broghammer, Kendra Berge, Elise DenHartog, Daphne Copay, Kim Mason, Katie Crabb and Tanya Maring. In addition, Kendra Berge was one of only two cheerleaders among the more than 250 camp participants to be chosen All-American. She will compete individually in Nashville. The team is coached by Jane Reysack.

The community seems to be taking advantage of a new recycling bin located in the parking lot between Easter’s Super Valu and Fareway, according to Peg Clausen, spokesperson for ReCycle, the local recycling group.

A record of 4,554 airline passengers used the Mason City Municipal Airport during the month of July, 1992. The previous record month occurred during August 1978 when the airport handled 4,454 air travelers.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: car antenna flags, $1.99; zippered pillow covers, 2/$5; wallpaper, roll, $9.99; Beachcombers, $1.99 for adults sizes and $1.49 for children’s flip flops; there is 25 percent off inflatables and 50 percent off 1991 trading cards.

50 Years Ago

August 1967

A carnival theme has been chosen for Clear Lake’s 12th annual Ridiculous Days celebration. A new feature this year will be evening auctions which will be held simultaneously on two blocks of Main Ave. Goods for auctions, scheduled for 8 p.m., will be consigned by merchants and sold for whatever the customer wishes to pay.

Retail sales were well over the 3 million dollar mark during the fourth quarter of 1966 in Clear Lake. This showed an increase of 20.4 percent over the same period in 1965.

On sale at Stockwell T.V., 534 10th Ave. N., Clear Lake, is an RCA Victor color TV, with a 295 sq. in. rectangular picture, $479, with trade.

Frank Meyers, 35, of Clear Lake, has won about 30 trophies and awards in local and state trap shooting matches.

Grocery special for the week at Shop-N-Save include: Chiquita bananas, lb., 10¢; Sunkist Lemonade, 6-oz. can, 10¢; Shurbest Ice Cream, 1/2 gal., 59¢; whole frying chickens, lb., 29¢; and Hormel’s Braunschweiger, lb., 49¢.

Sean Connery stars as James Bond in, “You Only Live Twice.”

75 Years Ago

July 1942

Lee Bawden, president of the Clear Lake Commercial Club, the Clear Lake School Board, and proprietor of the Lake Shore Hotel, was arrested last week for not wearing his commodore hat on the street. The hat is to advertise Governor’s Days, Aug.1-9. He was brought before justice of the peace H.N. Halverson and paid a fine of 10¢, which went into the treasury.

Mrs. John Perkins received a cut on her leg at the George Perkins home while she was feeding chickens. A boar become angry and chased her over the fence. She caught her leg on the fence.

Elmer Jante is suffering from malta fever.

100 Years Ago

July 1917

In early days it used to be grasshoppers and chinch bugs that plagued the farmer. Now it is the hired man’s wages.

Sunday was a banner day for the amusement park concessions at Bayside. More than 6,000 people enjoyed the thrills of the roller coaster alone.

The Clear Lake party who hit G.B. Bray’s auto at the intersection of Clear Lake road and Federal Ave., Mason City, better report at once and settle for damages.

A number of ladies have complained that the cold pack method of canning is not a success. Several have lost their entire stock of canned goods. They are at a loss to know whether there was a fault in the method or their use of it.

Young Max O’Neil, son of Ned O’Neil, received painful injuries at play last week breaking his glasses, a piece of the broken lens penetrated the eyeball.

Grandma Sherwin was taken for her second auto ride in 10 years Sunday by P. Knutson. She is 86 years old.