Remember When 8-30-2017

25 Years Ago

September 1992

Voters in the Clear Lake School District will be asked to renew the districts Instructional Support Levy at the school board election Tuesday, Sept. 8. The levy was approved by the School Board two years ago for the purchase of equipment and improvement of curriculum, according to Superintendent Steve Voelz. At that time, the board stipulated the levy’s renewal would be determined by the voters in 1992.

Two incumbents and one challenger are seeking two positions on the Clear Lake School Board in the Sept. 8 election. Ron Andrews and Mark Ostrander, both incumbents, will seek re-election. Newcomer Jan Price, is seeking her first term on the board.

Three teachers are new to the Ventura Community Schools staff this year: Steve Anderson, is the new vocational agriculture instructor; Tonya Herber is the new K-12 art instructor; and Nate Benzing is the new instrumental music director.

The Clear Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will hold a fall rendezvous on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Zion Lutheran Church announced the appointment of Carol Croonquist as director of youth ministries.

Outstanding track and field performances by Joe Sokol and Marlyn Pruiseman, both of Clear Lake, earned them gold medals at the Iowa Games. Sokol topped his division in the 10K run, while Pruiseman won the master’s standing long jump.

The Aug. 26 Ladies Day at All Vets Golf Course was won by Arlene Clark, Jean DenHartog, Jean Johnson and Katie Lindsay.

The Quick Shop, 904 N. 8th St., Clear Lake has announced it has a new product, Schrank’s Vodka, a 65 proof with fewer calories and less alcohol is now available at the business.

Super 8 Motels, Inc., has announced that the Clear Lake Super 8 Motel, located on I-35 at Exit 193, was recently awarded a “Certificate of Excellence” for the second quarter of 1992.

The 1991 Clear Lake Football team brought back memories of the 1981 team, the last Clear Lake squad to win the North Central Conference football crown until last season. Unfortunately, the immediate future is not as bright. The Lions go from the tip of the NCC to being just another tough team in a powerful Class 3A, District 2. Clear Lake will play Boone, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont, Humboldt, Jefferson-Scranton, Nevada and Webster City in district play. Surprisingly, Coach Fred Wieck is optimistic about his team’s chances to put together another winning season. Leading the way for Clear Lake will be Dan Hansen, Nate Hohn, Tony Skinner, and Chad Murray.

The Ventura football squad’s situation is hard to read at first glance. Coach Mark Kuehl had only 18 players finish the season healthy last year, yet won three of eight games. Ventura has 31 players out this season on a senior dominated squad. The Viking’s offense will be led by one of Class A’s top quarterback, Matt Dillavou. Doug Grell and Andy Jahnke return on the offensive line. Also ready to lend a hand will be Bret Paulson, Matt Wireman, Justin Rosendahl, Brendon Gruis and Ryan Overgaard.

50 Years Ago

August 1967

Two candidates have filed papers for nomination for director seats on the Clear Lake School Board. They are Dr. James Hendricks, Clear Lake, and Robert Aastrup, Burchinal. The terms of Dale Marsh, Grant Township, and Franklin R. Baker, Lake Township, expire. Others serving as directors are Jack Kennedy, Homer Bienfang and Tom Joslyn.

Marine Lance Cpl. Eugene E. Johnson, Clear Lake, underwent surgery Aug. 16, at the 106th General Hospital, Yokahoma, Japan, for wounds received from a grenade while on patrol near Phu Bat, South Vietnam on Aug. 7. Johnson graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1965.

New teachers at Clear Lake include: Karen Schroeder, Agnes Rayhons, Betty Wickwire, Darlene Beresford, Sharon Selzer, Polly Suntken, William Marohn, David Suntken, Paul Wanted, Gerald Hawthorne, Sandra Bronsema and Gordon Sunner.

Upcoming performances at the Surf Ballroom include: Leo Greco, Allan Welsh, and New Colony Six and the Patriots.

75 Years Ago

August 1942

Up to date, the Reporter has registered the names of 215 boys from Clear Lake who have joined the armed services.

Bond drive in this county is shore $872,620.

There is a summer sale on hats and dresses at Koeneman’s.

Even if butter is 43¢ a pound, you can still get your car greased completely for 75¢ at Floyd Kotz garage in Ventura.

Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Luker have moved from the apartment at the back of Jacobson’s news stand to 213 N. East. St.

100 Years Ago

August 1917

A flower show will be held Monday at the Congregational Church. Admission to the show is 10¢, supper is 25¢, The menu is: meat pie, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, cabbage salad, graham bread, apple pie, cheese and coffee.

The Clear Lake Public Library will collect books and magazines for the soldiers in the cantonments in the United States. The citizens of this vicinity are urged to contribute from their private collections.

Clear Lake men drawn for jurors include: George Katz, John Moran, William John, R.F. Furleigh, G.A. O’Neill, Carl Rosedahl, Carl Johannessen and D. Trimble.

Mrs. Joe Teed has pickling cucumbers for sale.

William Hofer received his exemption papers so he will not be obliged to enter the army as many of his friends and relatives had feared.