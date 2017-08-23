Remember When 8-23-2017

(Above) Ready for school, 1992 - These Central School fourth-graders were ready for school to begin in 1992 - or at least to attend the fourth grade fun day. In back, Joe Scribbins helps Principal Rich Hanson hang a poster about the event, while (L-R): Tabitha Brakke, Holly Lindsay, Robyn Anderson and Crystal Scudder look through some of the new books in one of the classrooms.

25 Years Ago

August 1992

The school bells are ringing for area schools, signaling the start of another school year as well as the time motorists need to pay special attention to reduce the risk to children going to and from school. Clear Lake Public school students will begin classes Monday, Aug. 31. Ventura students will report Tuesday, Sept. 1. Clear Lake High School seniors are invited to a breakfast on the first day of school at Pine Tree Park. The breakfast is sponsored by The Parent Communication Network. McDonalds will provide the food.

Two Clear Lake businesses are offering tempting incentives that officials hope will contribute to the success of the United Way campaign. Leading Clear Lake’s fundraising efforts are Al Berge ad Bruce Coltvet. This year Boatmen’s Bank and the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company have each agreed to contribute matching funds up to $5,000 for each new dollar raised over last year’s giving in Clear Lake. In 1991 the Clear Lake area raised $25,000.

The Nicholas family, Greg, Julie, Emily, Greg Jr. and Carolyn, welcomes Agata Koszalin and Kasia Dudzinska, visitors from Poland, into their home. The family met the girls through International Messengers.

Twelve new teachers have accepted positions with the Clear Lake Community Schools for the 1992-93 school year. New teachers include: Kris Adkins-Smyth, Brenda Miller, Chyrl Bergvig, Nicholas DiMarco, Linda Saxton, Angela Benzing, Jennifer Handeland, Troy Wiegmann, Karen Schroeder, Nancy Baker, Betty Wendt, and Henry Kalke.

Clubs featuring news in the “Club News” section include: Clear Lake Christian Women’s Club, Ventura Federated Garden Club, Xi Theta Kappa, Mason City Woman’s Club, Clear Lake Wan-Tan-Ye Club, North Central Iowa Genealogical society and Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge Club.

Dee Daniels, of Clear Lake, has joined The Longaberger Company sales family as a consultant.

Four Clear Lake residents were awarded medals for their achievements at the Iowa Games. Rebecca Tanner and Gary Ficken competed in cycling events. Tanner earned a gold medal and Ficken was third. Joe Sokol won a gold medal in the 10 kilometer race. Marlyn D. Pruiseman also won a gold in the masters long jump competition.

Tony Ruiz, of Clear Lake, won first place in the 220 pound submitter’s division of the Iowa State Fair Deadlift Championship. He took home the trophy with a lift of 580 pounds and qualified for Nationals to be held in Oklahoma in March 1993.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: bath towels, $2.99; 200 ct. filler paper, 44¢; Bic Wavelength or Briteliner pens, 2/$3; Duracell Batteries, C, D or 9-volt, $1.97, 2 pack.

50 Years Ago

August 1967

The old Clear Lake City Hall will soon be a memory. Crewmen from Beck Excavating Co. demolished it on Monday. The space will become an extension of the present Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company.

The Ventura Community School will start Aug. 28. Three new teachers will join the staff: Roger Roth, Larry Holstad and Miss Carolee Clausen.

Vandals reportedly sprayed weed-killer on flowers in six of the eight holders on Main Street.

The grid season is right around the corner. Clear Lake High School practice opens Aug. 21, and Coach Norman Ruiz expects about 100 candidates to vie for 33 varsity positions.

Playing at the Lake Theater is “Born Losers,” starring Tom Laughlin and Jane Russell.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s Super Market include: Del Monte Catsup, 19¢; sugar, 10 lbs., 98¢; Birdseye Frozen Peas or Corn, 6/$1; Folger’s Coffee, 3 lbs., $1.99; Lean Ground Beef, lb., 49¢; and Minute Steak, 4 oz., 19¢.

75 Years Ago

August 1942

R.E. Hayden and Son have rented for a year the greater part of Wells Garage building, formerly occupied by Henry Monroe, and will use it for a vegetable storeroom. They have about 200 acres of vegetables grown on their farm northeast of Forest City.

Salvaged junk is needed to win this war. Take your junk to the stock yards where it will be sorted, weighed and paid for at standard prices.

The Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company plans to build a new building on the location of the G.E. Frost property on North 4th St. after the war.

W.H. Ward had a very successful opening at his new furniture store Saturday. The callers were shown through the three floors of furniture and 600 roses were given away to the ladies.

Minerva Jane Johnson has been called to Washington D.C., as a typist of the war department.

100 Years Ago

August 1917

There is a jolly crowd of young ladies enjoying 10 days of camp life at Tanglefoot.

Greeks of Mason City, living in the Lehigh Cement neighborhood, have formed a drill company and are brushing themselves up in the footwork of military drill in anticipation of a possible call to the colors.

Word comes from Phillip Furleigh, who is in Fort Logan, Colo., that their company expects to sail soon for France.

Gene Robinson is recovering from an attack of typhoid fever.

Miss Ora Pierce is assisting in the Matt Olson store during the sale.