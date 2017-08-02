Remember When 8-2-2017

(Above) Back to the ‘50’s in 1992 - It was the 50s all over again in 1992, as car hops from the Barrel Drive-In donned their skates to wait on customers cruising in for dinner and the CLASS Car Club Car Cruise held on a Friday night. Pictured is Aleigha Gruis delivering an order to Kim Brastrom, of Clear Lake. Brastrom was riding in style in his 1968 Hemi Charger.

25 Years Ago

July 1992

For most 50’s and 60’s fans, the two favorite parts of that era were street rods and rock ’n roll. The two shall come together for a nostalgic weekend in Clear Lake, when the Surf Ballroom and the CLASS Car Club team up for the Summer Dance Cruise Friday and Saturday. Friday night kicks off with the classic cars meeting at the Barrel Drive-In, where cars will be served by car hops. From there the cars will cruise downtown and around the lake to the Surf Ballroom for a sock hop. Saturday the CLASS Car Club hosts an all-day car show. The show will be on going and ever changing as owner of these cars take them for regular cruises around town. They put them on display in hopes of winning one of 10 trophies. Saturday night there will be another concert at the Surf.

Incumbents Ron Andrews and Mark Ostrander will have a challenger in their bid to retain their seats on the Clear Lake School Board. Jan Price, 1423 N. Shore Dr., joined Andrews and Ostrander in filing their nomination papers.

The Main Street Clear Lake Design Committee has announced that 76 percent of the $30,000 goal for North 3rd Street concrete paver and lighting project in downtown Clear Lake has been met.

Tammy Bullington, of Clear Lake, was crowned as the new Miss North Iowa. Bullington is a repeat winner of the scholarship pageant. She first earned the title in 1990. She will now represent the area in the Miss Iowa competition. She is the daughter of Darrell and Bonnie Bullington. The first runner-up was Kristine Cataldo, of Garner.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce First Mates congratulated the Kern family, owners of The Ritz, on Clear Lake’s south shore. The restaurant is co-owned by Joe, Phyllis, Andy and John Kern.

Clear Lake Evening Lions members canvased a major portion of Clear Lake Monday night with information about the ReCycle Clear Lake effort. The information sheets distributed discussed what items can be recycled and where they can be dropped off for recycling. ReCycle Clear Lake is a citizen’s committee coordinating the community’s recycling efforts.

Amy Dunn, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and John Finstad, of Boston, Mass., announce their engagement. Dunn is the daughter of Richard and Shirley Dunn, of Clear Lake. Finstad is the son of Richard and Becky Finstad, of Clear Lake. Their wedding will take place Oct. 9 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake.

Kendra Berge, 17, of Clear Lake, has advanced to the preliminary round of Bill Riley’s 33rd Annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Berge will present a tap performance.

Six Clear Lake baseball players have earned All-North Central Conference recognition according to Lions Coach Tony Kockler. Chris Dillavou was a First Team Selection. Kurt Vala was named to the Second Team. Earning Honorable Mention recognition were Mike Master, Paul Bruns, Joe Sokol and Mark Hauge.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: G&W Sugar, 5 lb. bag, $1.49; Coke Products, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.49; Jif Peanut Butter, 18 oz., $1.59; watermelons, lb., 15¢; U.S. #1 White Potatoes, 10 lbs., $1.89; Iowa Chops, lb., $1.99; T-bone Steaks, lb., $3.99; and Boneless Arm Roast, lb., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

July 1967

Governor Harold E. Hughes will head a list of more than 250 Iowa officials and dignitaries who will attend the 29th annual Governor’s Day’s celebration this weekend.

“Dutch Elm Disease” is a new killer to Clear Lake. Although the silent menace does not injure people, it will take a big toll on elm trees unless the city takes every precaution. The culprit is known as elm bark beetle. During the past year 21 elms on private property and 12 on city property have been found with the disease. Clear Lake has about 1,116 elm trees left on city property.

Playing at the Surf Ballroom will be Allan Welsh, Leo Greco, Harper’s Bizarre and Ramblin’ Rogues.

Grocery specials at Red Owl include: Red Owl Chunk Style Tuna, 4/$1; Crisco, 3 lb. can, 59¢; Snow White Marshmallows, 19¢; Flavoree Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, 59¢; Wilson’s Certified Wieners, pkg. 39¢; Decker’s Quality Canadian Bacon, lb., 99¢.

75 Years Ago

July 1942

Little Karen Suzanne Johnson, 3, of Mason City, drowned in Clear Lake Sunday evening when she fell off a dock. This is the third drowning this year in Clear Lake.

Tire priority was lost for all beer trucks and non-essential trucks according to the rationing board rules.

Darwin Monaghen telephoned his parents he had landed safely in San Jose, Calif. He is in the Navy and has been on the water since December 1941, having been called out two days after Pearl Harbor.

Three Clear Lake men were accepted for enlistment in the U.S. Navy this week. Robert Keith Raw goes Monday to Great Lakes Training School; Donald D. Law goes as fireman 3rd class and Patrick Millard as chief radioman.

Mr. and Mrs. Bert Jacobson have received work their son, Merle, is now stationed somewhere in England.

100 Years Ago

July 1917

The Princess boat caught fire, but a few buckets of water extinguished it Friday. It was thought a cigarette had been thrown on the cushion of a seat.

A big commotion was caused when electric wiring went on a rampage at the popcorn stand at Main and Second streets. A bucket brigade put out the fire there.

Pair of nose glasses with reel and chain lost. Reward offered at this office.

Potatoes took a big drop Monday. They are now $1 a bushel.

Chase and Sanborn have coffee for $1 for three pounds.

Dan Gioscio, director of the Clear Lake band, has kindly consented to direct a 24-piece band of adults and Boy Scouts of the Congregational Church.

Harry Mason and Oluf T. Hansen motored to Waterloo to pick up a new truck for O.T. Hansen Co.