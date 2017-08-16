Remember When 8-16-2017

(Above) Fun at the fair, 1992 - Joey Meints, of Clear Lake, proudly displayed the blue ribbon he won as best in his class in the 1992 4-H Sheep Competition at the North Iowa Fair. Pictured with Meints were other members of the Lakes Ambitious Feeders (L-R): Justin Meints, Ryder Schrage, Tyler Turek, Brandon Young and Andy Scarrow.

25 Years Ago

August 1992

A tremendous outpouring of community support put the Main Street Clear Lake group over the top in its quest to raise funds for a lighting and brick sidewalk paver project on North 3rd St. The group announced 100 percent of the $30,000 goal has been raised.

Fire engulfed and melted a fishing boat parked at a local bait shop.

Ventura’s 15th Annual Septemburfest Celebration will salute its neighbor, Clear Lake, this year, according to Mayor Bob Wolfram. Septemburfest will include a parade, midway activities, a kids pedal tractor pull, rod and reel casting contest, a greased pig contest, street dance and more.

Fred Cobb and Jeff Anderson, president and treasurer of the Clear Lake Jaycees presented a $500 check to John Severtson, of Handicap Village, on behalf of the group. The Jaycees held a variety show at E.B. Stillman Auditorium and a share of the funds raised were designated to support the Village.

Jim and Barbara Ransom will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, The Ransoms were married Aug. 27, 1947, in the United Methodist Church, Clear Lake.

The 10th annual auction of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will be held Sept. 13. Music will be provided by Van Carrier with “Woof and Tweet” DJ service.

Aaron Coe, of Ventura, took home several awards from the North Iowa Fair, including grand champion breeding heifer, which he will now take to the State Fair, reserve champion breeder heifer in the open class and three other purple ribbon winners.

The world famous B-17G Flying Fortress known as Texas raiders, will be visiting Mason City to participate in a static display. The World War II bomber will be on display all day and will be open for tours for a small fee. All monies earned go toward upkeep and ongoing restoration of the aircraft.

Megan Carney, Jessica Thul, Amy Miller, Alexa Russell, Jaime Copley, and Heather Wass participated at the National Cheerleading Association’s camp at Iowa State University and won a Spirit Stick and three superior performance awards. Molly Finstad, Kelly Isaacson and Jaime Mason participated at Waldorf College in Forest City. Finstad won a $600 scholarship at Waldorf for her positive attitude, spirit, determination, hard work and cheer skills. The squad also won various performance awards.

Clear Lake residents Cade Pleggenkuhle, Mike Anderson and Mark Stanton came away with first place honors at the North Iowa Junior Golf Association’s final event of the year at the Mason City Country Club. Pleggenkuhle took the boys 10-11 year-old class. Anderson garnered the boys 14-15 division and Stanton won the boys 16-17 division.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Charmin Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 89¢; Flav-O-Rite Cereal, 14-20 oz., $1.49; Budweiser Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $5.69; Sunkist oranges, 6/89¢; peaches or nectarines, lb., 79¢; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.38; Oscar Mayer Bacon, lb., 79¢; and Beef Top Sirloin, lb., $2.99.

50 Years Ago

August 1967

Bells will ring for an estimated 1,994 students here on Aug. 23. School will be in session all day. The total budget for the year is $1,191,221. This is an increase of $114,061 over the amount requested a year ago. In addition to the $1,063,658 for the general fund, this includes $51,513 school-house fund and $76,050 for bonds and interest.

Plans for expansion of the Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company were announced by M.A. Arneson, president. The bank will add a two-story addition to the north end of its building at 4th and Main.

Clear Lake needs a new city fire truck and at least 14 additional firemen, according to a report by the Iowa Inspection Bureau. Clear Lake has 17 volunteers and the bureau suggests that number be increased to at least 30.

75 Years Ago

August 1942

T.L. Sears returned Sunday from Alaska where he has been since June with his construction crew. He made the return trip by plane in 23 and one-half hours.

Guy Lombardo, world famous dance orchestra leader, telegraphed today he would arrive Saturday night to race in the power boat regatta.

W.H. Nicholas, east of town, has 8,000 half-grown turkeys.

Donald Secory has completed his naval training course in San Diego, Calif., and has been transferred to a torpedo school at Newport, R.I.

Clear Lake residents may register for the second half of their canning sugar any time now until Aug. 15.

The Floyd Nesbits have greatly improved their corner of North Second and Walnut Streets with a newly completed cement California bungalow.

100 Years Ago

August 1917

Chicken thieves are busy in Clear Lake these nights. Some valuable birds have been stolen.

A ladies green sweater was left in the White Pier. If found, please leave in Crowell’s Billiard Hall.

A band of gypsies, all riding in Fords, came through Independence last week.

The party who borrowed Ambrose Sherman’s lantern is requested to return the same.

The Saturday Night After Supper Sale is featuring a broken line of corsets, $1.48; handsome white voil waists, $2.48; boy’s tennis shoes, 50¢; sport shirts, 60¢-$1.

Anyone wanting a hay rope spliced should call A.H. Green or leave word for him at Silsby’s.