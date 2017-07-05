Remember When 7-5-2017

(Above) Connell family applauded in 1992 - Charles McLaughlin, chairman of the board of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation applauded the Connell family in 1992 for its decision to enter into a conservation easement with the foundation to protect the Lone Tree Point Nature Area forever from development. Pictured behind McLaughlin were members of the family (L-R): Jim Connell, Susan Connell-Magee, Sarah and her husband Dennis Ohlrogge, Marcia Connell and Tom and Jan Lovell and their son, Christopher.

25 Years Ago

June 1992

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce always promises a bigger and better Fourth of July celebration. This year, the overwhelming consensus is that it delivered. The five day carnival, parade and holiday were all record setting according to Chamber Executive Director Mark Snell. Officials are estimating some 50,000 people took in the parade on Saturday, making that the largest crowd to ever assemble for the traditional event. The Evans United Shows Carnival also set records in terms of numbers attending, activities and receipts. New numbers for the carnival outdistanced last year’s record setting event by more than 10 percent.

Bungee jumping was a new feature at this year’s 4th of July festivities. The opportunity to free fall over the lake was very popular. Sixty-three people took the leap of faith for $65 apiece. But, more importantly for organizers was the large number of spectators and media that was on hand to witness it.

Clear Lake Police Chief Dan Jackson was slated to recommend the city lease property for his department to use as a firing range at the City Council meeting.

A Las Vegas veterinarian has been charged with first-degree murder in Cerro Gordo County’s longest unsolved masters. The drowning death of Norma Jean Horgen, 18, on Sept. 10, 1966 has been solved.

Construction on the new Ventura Library has reached the halfway point, according to workers from Dean Snyder Construction, Clear Lake.

Handicap Village has received a $2,500 gift from Robert Halford, general manager of Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company, following his participation in the Third Annual Spring Charity Golf Classic.

Clubs with news featured in the “Club News” section included: Mended Hearts, Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge, V.F.W. Auxiliary, Patriarch Militants Ladies Auxiliary, Golden Weddings Club of North Iowa and Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

Jon Davis, advisor, and Paul Cooper, of Ventura, traveled to Washington D.C. for the National FFA Conference. Cooper is a member of the Lakeside FFA Chapter of Ventura.

One-third of Iowa’s farmers say their quality of life has improved during the past five years, while one-fifth say they have experienced a decline, according to the 1992 Iowa Farm Bureau and Rural Life Poll. When the same question was asked in 1990, 41 percent reported an improvement, compared to 33 percent this year. The decline reflects the wide differences in socioeconomic conditions among the state’s farmers.

Paul Bruns was on the mound for Clear Lake against Algona. The hurler fanned nine on his way to helping the Lions to an 8-7 conference victory. Joe Sokol had a big night at the plate with three hits, four RBIs and a stolen base.

The North Central Conference may have a new look in the near future, depending on the decision of the Iowa Department of Education. A state mediation panel has recommended that the NCC admit Fort Dodge, St. Edmond and Algona Bishop Garrigan.

The Ventura softball team led in both games this week, but were unable to to hold Northeast Hamilton and CAL/Dows. The two losses dropped the team to 2-12 in North Star Conference action. In the NE Hamilton game, pitcher Angie Bieber was struck by a line drive and left the game. Jody Luscombe and Allison Cooper each had two hits. Luscombe stroked a triple. Sarah Hinrichs also had a hit in the game.

50 Years Ago

July 1992

An Independence Day celebration has been held here since the 19th century, and the event grows larger every year. The 1967 version opens for a four-day run Friday night and predictions are that it will top anything Clear Lake has staged yet at an approximate 60,000 people. The celebration will include two nights of fireworks at the lake front, carnival, free band shell programs and concerts, in addition to the giant parade. The S & W Carnival will occupy about four blocks of the business district circling City Park.

City workmen deposited 22 tons of ice into the pit under the two drinking fountains in City Park. The ice was transported on three trucks.

Police Chief News Larson stated that the best place to buy books, drugs and other supplies is from a local merchant, no door to door peddlers.

Richard Van Slyke has been named chairman of Governor’s Days, with Mrs. Gordon Willard as program chairman.

Grocery Specials for the week at Shop-N-Save include: Folger’s Coffee, 2 lbs., $1.19; Shurbest Potato Chips, 39¢; Energy Charcoal, 20 lbs., 99¢; Sunkist Lemons, doz., 49¢; California Potatoes, 49¢; Frying chickens, lb., 29¢; and chuck steak, lb., 49¢.

75 Years Ago

June 1942

The east side of the Choate and Chizek ice house gave way Saturday and fell into the street allowing a large quantity of ice to slide out and melt. The building was erected in 1911. The expense of rebuilding will be about $800.

The school census for 1942 was just completed at 947, falling below the 1940 mark by four persons.

Clayton Dye and Miss Norma Jean Billings were married June 19 at Bethany, Mo. Mr. Dye left last week for Alaska with the Duesenberg Construction crew. His bride will remain in Mason City where she is employed.

Frederick Palmeter arrived from Des Moines for a 10 day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Palmeter, after being inducted into the army with a group of 90 that left from Mason City for Jefferson Barracks, Mo.

100 Years Ago,

June 1917

About 200 Clear Lake ladies attended a demonstration in the K.P. Hall on the “Cold Pack” manner of canning given by a teacher from Ames.

There is a great possibility that by fall sugar will be as rare as a potato in March.

Policeman Furse is sporting the new policeman’s uniform these days.

The quarantine has been raised at Garner for scarlet fever.

Sondrol’s has one gold colored suit of fine gaberdine with white braid stitching for $15.50. Also a tan colored taffeta with blue silk trim dress for $22.

More than 70 boys are spending a week in Clausen’s Cove on the south shore.