Remember When 7-26-2017

(Above) Clear Lake mural, 1992 - In 1992, Ben Furleigh worked on a mural he designed and painted in support of the tourist and beautification efforts of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Clear Lake groups. The Jaycees donated the paint and supplies. Furleigh is using an old motto of “1st of 10,000 Lakes,” which was added to the mural in the lower center beneath the large sailboat.

25 Years Ago

July 1992

At first it seemed appropriate, but as the hours wore on passengers aboard the “Ghost Boat” Friday night found being fogged in on the lake a little more scary than they would have liked. The Lady of the Lake excursion boat turned into the “Ghost Boat” for a special outing associated with the Iowa Storytelling Festival. About 110 passengers boarded at 9 p.m. to hear spooky tales and even witness a “ghost” or two on the shoreline of Clear Lake. But just as the storytellers were finishing and the boat was preparing to paddle back, a heavy fog set in and left the boat unable to travel safely home until about 4 a.m.

City officials say they were just trying to help, but an offer to construct a smoker’s room at the Clear Lake Senior Citizen’s Center has been stomped out. The Center made a no-smoking policy two years ago. In recent months, enforcement of he policy has sparked the ire of a few regulars who like to smoke while playing cards or pool.

Handicap Village is looking for volunteers to help finish the interior of its new General Store location. The new store also will need more volunteers to help clerk, sort and stock when it opens in the fall. This past winter, the Village purchased the building known as Maplewood Plaza on Highway 18 W. in Clear Lake.

Murley and Jeannette Severtson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Zion Lutheran Church, The couple were married Sept. 12, 1942…Jacqueline Hall and Donald Hoverstein were united in marriage on Aug. 2, 1952 and will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house at Zion Lutheran Church.

Navy Seaman Nicholas L. Parcher, son of Nicholas and Marilyn Parcher, of Clear Lake, graduated from the Basic Enlisted Submarine course, promoted to his present rank and was designated a distinguished graduate. He is a 1991 graduate of Clear Lake High School….Pvt. Jason P. Dale has completed a self propelled field artillery systems mechanic course at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. He is the son of Kathy M. Dale, of Clear Lake. He is a 1989 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Connie Arispe, M.D. will join doctors Donald Berge, Robert L. Borgman and James Hendricks at General Medicine Associates in Clear Lake. Arispe, who is originally from Lake Mills, Iowa, looks forward to returning to North Iowa with her husband, Ron, and their two children, Lindsay, 5, and Aaron, 3.

Peter Piper may have picked a peck of pickled peppers, but he’s got nothing on Clear Lake’s Bud Meyers. Meyers has set up a home canning process that any garden lover would adore. Among shelves lined with more than 2,000 canning jars, four pressure cookers, scads of cook pots, a stove, refrigerator and cupboards chick full of finished products, Meyers is in his element. Last year he canned 850 quart jars of various produce and this year he is hoping to hit the 1,000 mark.

The football season has already begun for Clear Lake’s Marty Fredericks. The Wartburg bound prep is preparing for the Iowa Shrine All Stars Football Bowl Game. The 20th anniversary game will be played Aug. 1, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Fredericks, a lineman for he 1992 Clear Lake Lions, will be a member of the North Team.

Sudden death is what it took for Greg Monson to win the championship flight of the 1992 All-Vets Club Tournament. The playoff was forced when Monson, Tom Lundeen and Dan Monson all shot 111 for 27 holes. Monson birdied the par three second hole at the All-Vets Golf Course with a putt from the fringe to take home the title.

50 Years Ago

July 1967

A taxi service and public speedboat rides are coming back to Clear Lake. Jean Rowan will begin operation of the “J & J Taxi Service” on a daily basis. Roy Mullin, Dougherty, will install a commercial dock at the north end of the seawall for the purpose of operating speedboat rides. The space was formerly used by Johnson’s Touristville Boat Co. in the operation of an excursion boat no longer on Clear Lake.

Six children from Chicago and Des Moines are being treated to a two-week stay with Clear Lake families. Their visit here is under the auspices of the “Friendly Town” project sponsored by the student-congregations at Iowa State University.

The Lake Theatre is offering a “Sitter’s Special,” five hours of movie fun. Children will get to view “Flippers New Adventure” and “Tarzan’s Fight for Life.”

Trade up to color, with a new Zenith television at Clear Lake Appliance. Starting as low as $469.95 with trade, for the contemporary style in a handsome grained walnut color or grained mahogany color.

75 Years Ago

July 1942

A special price reduction was made on the roller coaster rides at Bayside this week to acquaint the public with its modern features.

Dizzy Dean, the former Cardinal star pitcher, visited Clear Lake and did some fishing last week.

Victor A. Meyer has 2,000 chickens on his farm two miles south of Ventura.

A storm on Monday caused considerable damage. There was 1.22 inches of rainfall in just a few minutes. Oats were flattened and hail caused garden damage.

Jack Kunz, one of Clear Lake’s most persistent fishermen caught a five lb. blue catfish Sunday.

100 Years Ago

July 1917

John Palmeter returned Tuesday from an auto trip into central Minnesota. He covered 465 miles, partly mud and partly good roads on only 23 gallons of gas, an average of 20 miles per gallon. He made the return trip of 233 miles in less than a day.

The highest bidder gets the remaining furniture at the Elks Hotel.

Gen. Wood estimates 2.5 million troops will be sent to Europe.

Lost: an auto crank between the Outlet and Main St. Call 105.

Patriarch Militant will hold their 24th Annual session Aug. 4-11. A huge crowd is expected. Tents will be ready for all those who have reserved them.