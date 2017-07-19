Remember When 7-19-2017

(Above) Group visits D.C. in 1992 - Nineteen Clear Lake High School students, along with teacher and chaperone Beth Ann Schumacher and Pat Schultz, posed with Rep. Fred Grandy and Sen. Charles Grassley (bottom) during their June 6-12 trip to Washington D.C. in 1992.

25 Years Ago

July 1992

The Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake has enlisted the help of the City of Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County to help identify a “Clear Zone” around Clear Lake. This “Clear Zone” will be the area around Clear Lake where people’s actions will make a difference, either for the good or detriment for Clear Lake. The association has sent letters to the city and county asking for people in their engineering departments to identify those areas that drain directly or indirectly, through storm sewers into the lake.

A two-year-old no-smoking ban policy at the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center has been met with opposition by some seniors, causing the city to question its funding of the local senior social gathering place. The situation has been smoldering for some time. Recently a board member called the Clear Lake Police Department to remove four smokers from the premises. According to people at the center, the smokers left via the back door of the center with their ashtrays in hand.

There will be plenty of entertainment and opportunities to meet with state leaders Friday and Saturday, as Clear Lake hosts the annual Governor’s Days celebration.

A record 100 artists will be on hand Saturday for the 15th Annual Art Sail, sponsored by the Clear Lake Arts Council.

“This is the Moment” is the 1992 Miss North Iowa Scholarship Program Pageant theme. Seven area girls will vie for the crown in the pageant. Contestants include: Lori Bartusek, Mason City; Tammy Bullington, Clear Lake; Kristine Cataldo, Garner; Catherine Cline, Mason City; Kristi Hauge, Mason City; Jennifer Robinson, Charles City; Lynette Wells, Osage.

Brother John-Ambrose Stattelman, 28, son of Leo and Mary Stattelman, of Clear Lake, made his final commitment as a Benedictine monk of St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minn. on July 11. Brother John-Ambrose is the abbey’s assistant land manager and beekeeper and also coaches cross country skiing at St. John’s Preparatory School.

The Clear Lake baseball team ended the 1992 season with three losses to Forest City in three days. The Lions closed out the regular season with a twin bill at Forest City and opened 3A Sectional play against those same Indians. A highlight in one of the games was back-to-back doubles by Kyle Doerges and Travis Tarr.

The Ventura softball and baseball teams each had three players named to the 1992 North Star All-Conference teams. Junior Kim Meyer was named to the softball Second Team. Junior Jody Luscomb and freshman Sarah Hinrichs both received honorable mention. For the baseball team, junior Matt Dillavou was a First Team selection. Junior Ryan Overgaard made the second team and senior Matt Halverson received honorable mention.

The Clear Lake Yacht Club hosted the C-Scow Invitational Regatta. Thirty-five skippers competed in the five races. Bill Nicholas, in ninth place, was the highest finisher for the CLYC. Eight boats represented the CLYC.

Live at The Waterfront, 475 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, is Danny and the Dreamers. Cover charge is $2 per person. No cover will be charged to those having dinner at The Waterfront or ladies in poodle shirts or guys in white sports coats.

Pop, blues and country singer Delbert McClinton, who won the Grammy with Bonnie Raitt this year, will play the legendary Surf Ballroom July 24. McClinton’s resume includes teaching John Lennon how to play harmonica and inspiring the creation of the Blues Brothers.

50 Years Ago

July 1967

The Clear Lake Community School District has proposed a budget of $1,185,708, an increase of $108,548 over the amount requested a year ago. School officials have calculated they need $937,287 in state aid and local property taxes for the proposed budget.

A new insect fogging machine was purchased by the Clear Lake City Council to help with the mosquito problem. The modern Dyna-Fog cost $1,750.

Car deals at Lee’s Ford Sales Inc., Clear Lake, include: 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible, PS, radio, 8-cyl., auto, $2,095; 1965 Ford Custom 500, tudor, 8-cyl., std. trans., $1,345; and 1965 Ford Fairlane, Former, 6-cyl., std. trans., $1,395.

If at first you don’t succeed, you’re running about average.

75 Years Ago

July 1942

The largest crowd in the history of Clear Lake attended the July 4 celebration and watched the fireworks in the evening. It was a beautiful day.

The Rev. Harold Mathews, who has been a missionary in China for many years, has been held prisoner by the Japanese for some time. It is believed he will land in this country sometime in August. His wife and children are in Iowa with relatives.

Hogs on the Chicago Market brought $15 per hundred, the highest price since 1926.

Clarence McGowan has been confined to his bed for over a week, due to injuries received from being crowded in a stall by one of his cows. Clarence and his cows have not been getting along, as it was a short time ago he was trampled and kicked in the face while taking a cow to pasture.

100 Years Ago

July 1917

The new Hotel Rogers on Main will open Monday, making available to Clear Lake visitors one of the most up to date hotels in this part of the state.

Last Saturday the fire alarm was sounded and people rushed to the scene. The Hodnefield boys were using a lighted lantern for a tail light and when gas was being put in the tank the fumes ignited. The car was a total loss.

There were so many people here on the fourth it was impossible to find housing for them all. Many spent the night in the park, on beaches or on the ground.

There was a barn dance at the Prohaska home Tuesday evening All reported a fine time.

Miss Esther Woodford is driving a new Stearns-Knight car.

A cloudburst between Mason City and Clear Lake Saturday resulted in six cars being stuck in the mud unable to navigate.