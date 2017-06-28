Remember When 6-28-2017

(Above) Clear Lake parade, 1908 - Here comes the parade on July 4, 1908. Clear Lakers marched or rode down the middle of Main Street in all of their glory during the most anticipated holiday in Clear Lake. The photo was taken by a local photographer, Phil Bench, and came from a scrapbook of Mrs. A.E. (Ed) Nelson.

25 Years Ago

June 1992

Clear Lake is the place to be during the July Fourth holiday. Five-days of celebrations, new activities and fireworks offer hours of fun for the whole family. Dan Jackson, chief of police, says he expects 30,000 to 35,000 visitors on Saturday.

John Perkins, 80, will serve as the Grand Marshall for the 4th of July parade in Clear Lake. Perkins said patriotism is more than waving a flag; it is appreciation of freedoms. Perkins and his wife, Marlus, operated Perkins Dairy in Clear Lake for many years. They introduced pasteurized and homogenized milk to the area. He also owned and operated an erosion control corporation, contracting with the Department of Transportation and the Corps of Engineers for 20 years. He was also a past president of the Chamber of Commerce, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

North Iowans will pay more taxes today as the state sales tax of 4 percent increases to 5 percent, and the 1 percent local option sales tax takes effect. All 10 incorporated areas in Cerro Gordo County have adopted the local option sales tax that applies to products and services that are subject to sales tax, with a few exceptions.

Timely rains lifted the lake level to 3.12” above the weir.

Native-born Iowan Debra Lass and Emmy award-winning producer/writer/director Nelson Green are doing preliminary research for a documentary they are planning to film on the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They want to hear from the people with stories and anecdotes about their experiences going to the Surf Ballroom from 1938 until the present.

A Clear Lake man whom friends say is often the first to come to the aid of others is now the recipient of help. Ernest Hayungs, 54, underwent a left, single lung transplant in Rochester, Minn. Hayungs is now an outpatient in Rochester, but he must remain in the community for daily treatments.

Clear Lake teachers Donna Dull and Barb Olson were guest presenters on their Adopt a Police Officer program at Drake University.

Clear Lake Casuals opened for business on June 15. The business specializes in t-shirts, golf shirts, Grateful Dead t-shirts and custom imprinting. The store is managed by Mary Ann Clemons.

Jim Hansen Ford, Highway 106 and I-35, Clear Lake, will celebrate its 11th anniversary on July 1. The business employs 12 people. Whether looking for a new or used car, truck or van, or need your vehicle serviced by trained mechanics, Jim Hansen Ford is the place to visit.

The Clear Lake baseball team cooled off in a five game skid. They beat Webster City, 2-1, and then dropped the next five games. Chris Dillavou got the win on the mound. Marc Hauge had two RBIs, which proved to be all it took for the win.

The Clear Lake softball team ended the week with three wins and posted their first conference win in two years against Hampton-Dumont, 7-4. Daphne Copley smacked a triple in the top of the ninth, scoring Danny Copay and Angie Hughes. The team is coached by Troy Heller.

Specials for the week at Kentucky Fried Chicken include a 2 pieces of honey BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans and a biscuit for $2.99. Also on special, eight pieces of chicken, large cole slaw, large baked beans and four biscuits, $9.99.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: flour sack towels, 99¢; styrofoam coolers, $1.19; bath towels, $2.99; beachcomber sandals, $.199 for adults and $1.49 for children; nose clips, 88¢; and ear plugs, 35¢.

50 Years Ago

June 1967

Hydro-planes will race along the Main Ave. lakefront Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The races are sanctioned by the Midwest Power Boat Association and sponsored by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. The boats will hit a top speed of 110 m.p.h.

Rick James, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. John James, of Clear Lake, will leave for Arequipa, Peru. He will be gone 10 weeks. His trip is sponsored by the American Field Service.

The Cobblestone Theatre will open the season with “Barefoot in the Park.” There will be six plays offered and one week of two one-act plays during the eighth season in Clear Lake.

Upcoming events at the Surf Ballroom include: Happy Jake, Bob White, The Skeeters, and Andy and His Dixie Dandies.

Marty McCray, Clear Lake Lions pitcher, moved his record to 3-1 when the Lions defeated Eagle Grove, 6-4. Ken Grabinski sparked the Lion hitters with a triple in the third inning. His brother, Steve Grabinski, hit a line drive in the top of the seventh to drive in two winning runners.

85 Years Ago

June 1932

Sunday morning when Harold Whitney opened his place of business, “Whit’s Nite Spot,” located at the Tom Tom Ball Room, he discovered the place had been entered and robbed. He found his entire stock of stamped cigarettes valued at $350 had been taken, together with cigars, gum, candy and $25 in cash.

Severe bruises were sustained by Mildred, 8-year-old daughter, of Mr. and Mrs. John Kopecky the evening of the 4th when a wheel of a car passed over her foot while the bathing revue was being held.

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Winnie report a very successful opening of “Ken’s Cafe” Saturday evening. The interior has been remodeled and is painted in ivory and black with two booths and a lunch counter. Mr. and Mrs. Winnie occupy the apartment above the cafe.

Miss Jean Siesseger entertained a group of girls at a slumber party. The evening was spent playing cards and making candy.

Miss Neva Sheridan sustained painful injuries, a fractured arm and torn ligaments while cranking a car Sunday evening.

100 Years Ago

June 1917

Bathing caps are 35¢ at Petersons Drug.

Home cooked meals at the Lake Shore Hotel are now being served in the dining room.

Paul Knapp had his tonsils removed at his home. It is hoped this will correct the trouble he has been having with his ears.

Charlie Bitker fell from a ladder and broke his collar bone. He is still unable to walk.

Mrs. Elmer Spangler entertained at a pink tea Friday afternoon in honor of several young ladies visiting from Minneapolis. Mrs. Spangler felt something special needed to be done for these visitors after such a long journey.

C.F. Crane has been shut in for 10 days with an attack of rheumatism.