Remember When 6-14-17

Band Fest parade, 1992 - Clear Lake Band Director Dan Djuren marched along side the stylish Clear Lake Marching Band in 1992. The band took second place honors among the big schools participating in the 54th Annual North Iowa Band Festival, held Saturday, June 7. Rebecca Harrenstein represented the Clear Lake band as its queen candidate.

25 Years Ago

June 1992

The Municipal Band season skipped a beat Saturday when a scheduling error caused the cancellation of an evening concert in City Park. The band, under the direction of Lud Wangberg, decided to cancel its concert when learning that the visiting Midwest Ford F-100 National Truck Show had also reserved City Park. Although Wangberg offered to have the band entertain the truck show participants, the group declines and concert was called off.

A beautification project for the corner of Main Avenue and 8th Street was slated for discussion by the Clear Lake City Council. Local businesspersons Gene Madson and Valores Young have pursued the beautification effort. As a result, a plan has been developed for the corner, which presently has barricade and railroad ties as the result of a street closing. The plan calls for a sidewalk from the corner leading to City Hall, sod to be laid, and landscaping completed.

Sarah M. Pauley, age 15, of Estes Park, Colo., swam across Clear Lake on June 10, from the Main Street pier to Bayside. She was accompanied in a boat by her father, Don Pauley, and her grandfather, Jim Pauley, of Jefferson, Iowa. Sarah duplicated a swim her grandfather made in 1934. Her time for the nearly two-mile twin was one hour and 57 minutes.

The Clear Lake Arts Council will present the first Iowa performance of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” July 16-19, at E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

Six members of T.T.T. Chapter AQ were recognized for 25 years of membership. Those honored included Ferne Melcher, Marilyn Ritter, Erma Reid, Alpha Markell, Beth Shine and Mickie Party. The group is celebrating its 81st anniversary. Marilyn Ritter, Alpha Markell and Sue Secure represented three generations with membership in T.T.T. Chapter AQ.

Specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Clorox Bleach, gallon, 79¢; Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream, 5 qt., $3.29; Bakeshoppe Cottage Bread, 20 oz. loaf, 59¢; Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, 20 oz., $1.49; thick cut Iowa chops, lb., $1.99; and Hormel Canadian Bacon, 5 lb. box, $5.

The Clear Lake baseball team is 5-4 and 1-2 in the conference in what is supposed to be a rebuilding year. Despite the loss of eight starters and 11 letter winners, the Lions are in every game. The team topped Garner-Hayfield, 19-3. Marc Hauge led the Clear lake onslaught with three hits including a three-run homer. Hauge and Paul Bruns each had four RBIs and Bruns stroked three hits. Chad Treble stuck out seven and have up only three hits in the win. He also had a big day at the plate with a homer and three RBIs.

The Ventura girls softball team has played well and put some runs on the board, but has been unable to score enough runs to win in their first 11 games. Jody Luscomb has pounded the ball for Ventura with 13 hits, including six for extra bases.

The first triathlon held in Clear Lake was a great success, according to organizers. The triathlon was headquartered at McIntosh Woods State Park with 92 participants.

Sherry Malotte, a 1978 graduate of Clear Lake High School and now living in Seattle, Wash., will be participating in the Olympic Trials for track cycling June 23-28, in Minneapolis, Minn.

50 Years Ago

June 1967

It was a relatively calm Saturday afternoon at City Beach when a music combo from Mason City entertained a crowd of youth from the front yard of a cottage. About seven hours later the street along the beach was littered with beer cans, rocks, and furniture - the aftermath of a melee involving 200 young persons. The action was halted by police and 10 youth had charges filed against them.

The deer continue to roam around Clear Lake. Last week one was reported to have jumped in the lake north of the seawall. At last report it was never found. A lady reported a deer came at her as she was returning to her car after being in the Community Bank Monday afternoon. She reported that it was “the biggest deer I have ever seen.” Three other deer reports were made throughout the week.

The Clear Lake City Council will bolster the summer police force and “crack down” on establishments selling beer to minors.

Clear Lake and North Iowa received much needed rain for the crops during the past week. Farmers report that most of the crops have been planted and the soft gentle rain was just what they ordered for germination and general improvement in crop outlook.

75 Years Ago

May 1942

Jim King and Argel Henningsen left for Chicago to resume their training with the U.S. Navy. King and Miss Leona Eliasen were married while he was on leave here.

Crosby Ingersoll is now assisting forenoons at Perkins Diary and afternoons at the Perkins Ice Cream Bar.

Pvt. Harold Cookman of Scott Field and Pvt. Walter Cookman, of Tulsa, Okla., both in the Air Corps, made a surprise visit on their parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.G. Cookman. They spend the night with their sister, Mrs. Edward Markussen, in Cedar Falls.

Clear Lake men who will work on the Duesenberg and Sears Construction Co. building the Alaska Highway are: Lloyd Liesenberg, H.G. Jensen, John Hayes, Ralph Cordell, Don O’Neill, Clair Davis, Keith Hold, Donald Larson, Gordon Beal, Floyd Kimball, Dean Kudos, Robert Cash, David Nelson, Leland Tenold, Pat Furleigh, Don Garlock, Philip Philippe, Carl Ashland, Richard Hanley, Lesley Emmert, Frederick Opel, Loran Elting, Eugene Christensen, Ed Katerhenry, Clayton Dye, Maurice Kimball, Veral Porter and Milton Duesenberg.

100 Years Ago

May 1917

Peonie buds and cape jasmine are on sale at the Clear Lake Flower Garden.

The rain storm marred the elaborate preparations made for the observance of Decoration Day.

Lawrence Brown will leave Saturday for Thornton where he will spend his vacation.

An epidemic of scarlet fever has broken out in Garner and the schools have been closed.

“Saving the Family Name” is playing at the theatre in five reels. Cost is 5¢ and 10¢.

The Kirby bill to limit heights of heels to 1 3/8th” passed the house on Tuesday.

The Clear Lake band concert opened and will play daily for 14 weeks. Dan Gioscio is leader.