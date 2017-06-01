Remember When 5-31-2017

(Above) 1967 tornado - Shelled corn was left in a scattered mound on the ground and bins were flattened by a tornado in May 1962 on the Bill Wilson farm. The house received down spout damage and damage to the roof and chimneys. Trees were toppled and debris was scattered for three miles. About eight farms around the area were extensively damaged and four homes in Clear Lake reported damage.

25 Years Ago

June 1992

If you’ve always wanted to leave your mark on Clear Lake, the Main Street Clear Lake group has a way for you to do it. The organization kicked off a personalized brick sale Monday at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce office. The bricks will be used on the sidewalk located on the business side of N. 3rd St. between Main Ave. and 1st Ave. N. The 4”x8” brick pavers will be used on the sidewalk in conjunction with the installation of period lighting this fall. The group hopes to raise $30,000 by the sale of the personalized concrete bricks. The money will cover the cost of bricking the 2600 sq. ft. area, as well as replacement of the curb and gutter and one-half of the cost of eight streetlights.

Officials from the Iowa Trolley Park in Clear Lake have proposed the development of a new Iowa Welcome Center at the park. The proposal was make in conjunction with the announcement of a major expansion over the next year.

City Beach will officially open this weekend. The beach will have lifeguards on duty from noon-5 p.m.

Rebecca Harrenstein and Brenda Kropp will represent Clear Lake and Ventura High Schools respectively at the North Iowa Band Festival Saturday, June 6, in Mason City.

The Clear Lake High School band earned first place honors participating in the Dakota Days Band Festival in Rapid City, S.D. The band marched in the patriotic parade. The band was accompanied in its trip by Director Dan Djuren, Associate Director Jim Reynolds and chaperones Sally Bernard, Sharon Paulus, Sharon Maring, Diane Djuren, Michelle Djuren, Louise Norris. Ron Gerhardt, E. Howard Sonksen and Lyle Robinson.

Harold T. Webb, Clear Lake, was the selected winner of the 1992 River City Barbershop Chorus’ “Harmony of Living” Award.

Mary Jane Huntington, state president from Chapter LE, Clear Lake, will preside at the 100th annual convention of the Iowa State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood on the Drake University campus in Des Moines.

Bob LaKose, manager of Easter Foods Super Valuable, Clear Lake, has been awarded the Spring Spectacular Merchandising Award from Super Valu, Inc. the award is for creative advertising and merchandising.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust has announced that it plans to expand its bank facility in order to accommodate an overall increase in business volume and to provide new and expanded services for its customers. The building expansion will take place in the area occupied by The Thread Shed and Mane Hair Salon on Main Avenue, adjacent to the bank.

Most of Clear Lake’s golf team ended the season earlier than expected, as they finished fourth in district play. The Lions shot a 320 at Aurelia. Sherwin Bouma led the Lions with a 75, qualifying him for his fourth trip to the state meet without his teammates. As runner-up medalist he advanced.

The Clear Lake boys track team had one bad day and one good day at the State meet. The medley squad of Josh Goslin, J.D. Miller, Chris Christ and Shane Cooney ran a time of 3:40.88, just off their season best. Unfortunately, nine other teams ran faster. Jeff Lester did qualify for the 200 final with a 22.65. He also made the finals in the 400 dash, running in 50.53. The Lions almost lost a chance to defend their class 3A 4x400 title. Coach Mike Callahan had to replace three-fourths of the team, but Clear Lake had the fastest 3A time coming into the meet. Goslin, Miller, Christ and Lester suffered bad handoffs and finished sixth, making the finals with the slowest time. In the finals, they placed third with a time of 3:24.66.

Ventura’s Mark Wireman placed fourth in the 200 meter dash in 23.38 and he was eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.75.

Seniors Matt Edwards and Tim Tjaden won their Class 1A first round tennis match at the State Meet, but dropped the second match.

50 Years Ago

May 1967

E.L. (Moose) Hanson has purchased the Sunset Bay Boat Livery from Richard Miller and will operate it together with his PM Marine business.

There 155 seniors that received diplomas during Clear Lake’s Commencement ceremonies held Tuesday evening, May 23, at the high school gym.

Three Clear Lake businesses are expanding. Rozen Chevrolet, Allen’s Travel Agency Inc. and Wilcox Furniture will expand.

Returning letter winners for the Clear Lake baseball team include: Bob Budolfson, Jay Stork, Ken Grabinski, Pat Dillavou, Kerry Frampton and Dave Pike. The team is coached by John Klaudt.

The northerns are biting this week as 10 were registered around the lake compared to just four last week.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Elvis Presley in “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

60 Years Ago

May 1957

The channel into Venetian Village on the north shore of Clear Lake was opened into the lake Saturday. Excavation work on the lagoon has started. There is one home built already in the development.

It was a little late for Mother’s Day, but Jerry Millard, stationed with the Air Force at Goose Base Laborador, made a telephone connection with his mother with the help of a ham radio operator in Michigan with short wave.

Welcome rainfall totals 2.69” so far in May. It was badly needed.

T.J. says, “One can dream, we can still believe that some day Clear Lake will have a summer theatre.”

“The Incomparable” Wayne King, his golden saxophone and his world famous orchestra, were featured at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake Decoration Night, May 30.

75 Years Ago

May 1942

Lawrence Welk is booked to play the Surf May 26 for a personal appearance. The Surf management has issued invitations to graduates in about 60 towns in the vicinity.

Dick Slocum, 6, rescued his sister, Sally, 3, when she fell off the dock in water over her head near their home.

B.F. Clark and Jerry Miksa, salesmen living here were rescued from the lake about 3:30 p.m. on opening fish day. The two men fracked their arms against their overturned boat and kicked to keep their heads above water and took turns calling for help until boats came along and picked them up. Two Mason City firemen and the Raw boys of Clear Lake rescued them.

Mervin Petersen son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Petersen, has enlisted in the Merchant Marines.

Floyd Kimball is working this week at Newton with Duesenberg Construction. He will accompany the company to Alaska in the near future.