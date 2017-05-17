Remember When 5-17-17

(Above) CLHS graduation, 1992 - Mike Andrews was the first to climb the bell tower outside the gymnasium and ring the bell in 1992. Ringing the bell is the traditional way to signify the students have graduated. Clear Lake High School graduated 97 students in 1992. The graduation was held on Sunday, May 31, in the high school gymnasium.

25 Years Ago

May 1992

Law enforcement officials are hoping the public can offer clues to two burglaries at Clear Lake schools May 13 and 14. Central School was broken into during the night of May 13 and Lincoln School on May 14. Cash was taken from both schools, offices were ransacked and several classrooms were searched. Smaller amounts of cash were taken from several classrooms. Doors, windows and file cabinets were damaged.

Severe storms packing high winds caused several participants in the Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament to beach their boats in the City Beach area and take cover. While some got their boats out of the water, others weren’t as lucky. There were reports of two boats sinking just off the Sea Wall area. There were no injuries.

Clear Lake native John Perkins will provide the Memorial Day message at the Clear Lake Cemetery Monday, May 25. Perkins’ speech will follow a brief service at the Sea Wall and procession to the cemetery.

Ventura High School held commencement ceremonies on Saturday night. There were twenty three members of the graduating class.

A World War II era B-25 Mitchell Bomber aircraft is expected to arrive at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon, Memorial Day. The aircraft will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The North American B-25 aircraft was named after Brig. Gen. William “Billy” Mitchell, an advocate of military air power. Designed as a fast, medium bomber, the 1940 production aircraft was capable of carrying a 3,000 pound bomb load and heavy armament. More than 11,000 B-25s were produced.

A variety of community groups, the city and individuals offered financial support for a sign project sponsored by the Lake S.A.F.E. group. The signs are being posted near all local schools warning that persons convicted of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of the school face stiffer penalties.

Four Clear Lake and Ventura students were chosen by their schools as recipients of the KIMT TV Academic All-Stars awards. Clear Lake students honored were Jason Salge, Kara Foehrkolb and Ventura students were Todd Cash and Angie Pueggel.

The Ventura boys track team advanced three athletes to State from the District Meet. Sophomore Chris Bless was District champion in the 800 run. Mark Wireman was second in both the 100 and 200 dash. Troy Roenfanz finished second in the 800 and 1600. Both first and second place finishes qualify for the State meet.

The Clear Lake girls track team advanced three events to the State meet from the 2A District meet. Junior Kendra Berge qualified for her third trip to Des Moines in the long jump and the 200 meter run. Also qualifying was the 4x200 relay with Nikki Schinagel, Laura Hagen, Michele Punke and Berge.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team overcame a difficult draw to finish second behind Ackley-Geneva/Aplington at the District Meet. Matt Edwards and Tim Tjaden advance to the sub-state as District champions.

Specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Miller Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $5.69; Driscoll Strawberries, quart, $1.39; Sweet Corn, 5/$1; Brawny Paper Towels, jumbo roll, 2/$1; Pepsi and Mountain Dew, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.09; Chicken Breast, lb., $1.29; Hillshire Farms Sausage or Bratwurst, lb., $1.49; and 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.38.

50 Years Ago

May 1967

The Clear Lake School Board has approved three more teachers for the coming school year. Those hired include Paul Watnem, industrial arts; Jane Crabb, fifth grade at Central School; and Jane Beard will teach junior high English.

Baccalaureate and Commencement exercises have been planned in Ventura for 43 seniors graduating this year.

A Tuesday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home in the Campgrounds. A blaze broke out in or near a closet in the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Holder, destroying the second story of the home on Andrews Drive.

About 1.40” of rain and hail dumped on Clear Lake, flooding streets and stalling cars. Over the weekend it was dust storms area residents dealt with, with wind gusts clocking between 20-30 mph with gusts at 40 mph. The temperature reached 70 degrees on Sunday, and the low on May 3 was 24 degrees.

75 Years Ago

May 1942

The new $28,000 roller coaster at Bayside is rapidly nearing completion. The giant structure has an extreme peak of 662 feet and into its construction took seven carloads of lumber, 8,000 bolts and 41 kegs of nails.

Sugar rationing registration will begin May 1.

A 40 mile an hour wind blew Monday night and made the lake furious. There was a stream of cars with people watching the water splash over the retaining wall at City Park with waves five feet high.

Mildred Kopecky and Eugene Christensen will have the leading roles in the senior class play, “Kind Lady.”

Willow Inn at Ventura has all 28 of their boats repainted and ready for the opening of the fishing season.

100 Years Ago

May 1917

Governor Harding has promised the G.A.R. members that he will prohibit dancing on Memorial Day if he has to call out the militia.

The local chapter of Washington DAR has demanded the arrest of women who wear the American flag to decorate their hose.

Charles School got a timothy seed in his eye on Tuesday and was compelled to see a doctor.

Will Barlow sold the home place of 15 acres on East Main St. for $8,500.

Within the past week two prominent Clear Lake men have enlisted. Jack Mathews, a student at Grinnell College, in the medical corp of the Navy, and Frank Monaghen, ammunition truck driver in the Army.

Mrs. Vernon Castle is playing at the Electric Theatre in “Patria,” one of the finest serials ever.