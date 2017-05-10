Remember When 5-10-17

25 Years Ago

May 1992

A newly formed Don Boyer Memorial Pool committee is hoping a show of support - or more precisely, a show of funds, will convince the city’s Park and Recreation Department to continue operating the pool for swimming programs. Budget restraints are affecting the pool.

Mark Snell, executive director of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and State Representative John Groninga took a ride on the interurban trolley at a special open house. The event was part of a Tourism Month celebration. The reception at Trolley Park, located on Main Avenue, gave the public an opportunity to experience one of Clear Lake’s newest tourist attractions. The Trolley Park opens for the season on May 23.

The level of Clear Lake dropped more than one-inch. The level was reported as +3.36” above the spillway.

Alta Jacobsen, of Clear Lake, was recognized among more than 100 volunteers in the area by Gov. Terry Branstad as an outstanding volunteer. She was honored for her work in education and literacy. Handicap Village was also honored for their work as a group in the same category.

Kathy Bartlett will receive a doctorate degree in International Comparative Education at the University of Iowa. Bartlett did her research for her dissertation in the Central American countries of Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras. She is the daughter of Robert and Marlene Bartlett and Dale and Jean Rowe, all of Rockwell, Iowa. She is a 1977 Clear Lake High School graduate.

In business news…Cottage Cleaners were recognized for their newly expanded and remodeled business. The business has eliminated its laundromat and is now using all of the building for dry cleaning. The 1912 House Restaurant and Lounge is under new management. The new owner is Jim Buckles and the manager is Chuck Helps. The restaurant has a new menu featuring pan fried family-style chicken with an Amana Colonies type menu and no meal more than $10.

Ben Furleigh, of Clear Lake, and Republican candidate for the new 19th Iowa House District, has announced the following Clear Lake people to be on his campaign steering committee: Gary Weber, Harold and Lisa Arians, Fred and Lisa Cobb, Mike and Maren Bartlett, Casey and Jennifer Martin, Frank and Ruth Elaine Bake, Steve and Lori Myers, Lynn and Diane Ostendorf, Jeff Mark and Joe and Pat Weigel.

The Clear Lake girls track team won the team title at the Cardinal Relays in Garner. Kendra Berge played a big part in the victory by claiming two individual titles and anchoring two winning relays. Berge won the long jump with a leap of 16’1” and the 100 dash in 12.97. She anchored both the 4x200 and the 800 medley. Also competing in the 4x200 was Laura Hagen, Michele Punke and Nikki Shinagel with a time of 1:54.13. The 800 medley team also included Jen Keifer, Punke and Shinagel and they ran the race in 1:59.97.

The Clear Lake boys golf team finished with a 7-0 record in the North Central Conference, but came up short in the conference meet at Iowa Falls. Humboldt shot a 318 to take the title over Algona by six strokes. Clear Lake was 10 back with a 328. Sherwin Bouma led the Lions with a 78. Bouma was runner-up medalist.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: Children’s aqua socks, $9.99; tomato cages, 66¢ each; flower pinwheel, 77¢ each; 20 inch box fan, $15.97; sun tea jars, 1 gallon, $2.97; and Excell flower and vegetable seed packets, 6/$1.

50 Years Ago

May 1967

Nearly 1,000 bankers and wives are expected here for the eighth annual Group Three Bankers Association meeting to be held at the Surf Ballroom. M.A. Arneson and James Gilruth are in charge of arrangements.

Craig Hughes, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.W. Hughes, has received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

More than 200 Junior Girl Scouts and their leaders enjoyed an outing at Camp Gaywood over the weekend.

The Clear Lake thinclads finished second at the Bronco Relays. Two Lion Relays, the medley and shuttle hurdle units captures firsts in their events. The medley relay consisted of Craig Hughes, Mike Callahan, Roger Wass and Roger Mayland. They broke the tape in 3:50.5. Wass, Steve Johnson, Al Ashland and Callahan made up the winning shuttle hurdle unit. Ashland went 10’6” to capture second in the pole vault.

Playing at the Lake Theater is “Tobruk,” starring Rock Hudson, George Peppard, Guy Stockwell and Nigel Green.

60 Years Ago

May 1957

The lake level is 22 and three-fourths inches below the weir at the outlet. John Anderson, editor, says, “Now while the lake is low, it’s a good time to clean up the lakeshore. All hands on deck.”

The Rev. Arthur Krebs, of Sutton, Neb., has accepted a call to become a pastor at the First Congregational Church. He will be replacing Dr. E.W. Day who resigned.

Mrs. D.E. Kenyon and Mrs. A.H. Runice plan to leave May 5 for New York City and leave on the Queen Mary for a two month sight seeing trip to Europe.

Ted Sauke and Virgil Know will have charge of the July 4 fireworks.

The old dispute over theater to charge for use of the city hall has raised its ugly head again. Nels Larson, police chief, says the April “kitty” has $7 in it.

100 Years Ago

May 1917

Community singing in the park is a movement to be inaugurated in the city park Sunday afternoons by the Civic League. Good voices are not a requirement.

Two young men were expelled from high school for smoking.

Dr. Scanlon has a new Reo car.

The war wages on! Plant something to eat!

C.E. Brayton went to Minnesota last week and shipped a car of potatoes to Clear Lake which sold for $3.25 per bushel.

See the fine line of gramophones at Williams Furniture for $25 up to $200.

White stockings for women are the latest thing. Get yours today. Mrs. H.G. Jensen has just received a big shipment of untrimmed hats.

It is perhaps hard for some folks in Clear Lake to realize that they are living in a time that will be referred and written about for all time. The Napolianic wars were nothing compared to the present conflagration. Put your shoulders to the wheel everybody.