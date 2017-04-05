Remember When 4-5-2017

(Above) “Alice in Wonderland,” 1992 - Ventura High School students presented “Alice in Wonderland” in 1992. Pictured is Angie Pueggel, as Alice, confronting Tweedledum (Josh Grimm) and Tweedledee (Mindy Coe).

25 Years Ago

April 1992

The ice is officially out and docks have already started to be put in the lake in preparation for another busy season. The ice was declared out of Clear Lake on Thursday, April 2, by Bob Powell, of the city’s Water Treatment Plant. On Tuesday, April 7, the level of the lake was recorded at 5.4 inches above the weir.

Three local churches are banding together to conduct a community needs survey. Representatives from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Galilean Lutheran Church and the United Methodist Church plan to survey 60 local residents in an effort to learn more about what needs exist within the community.

After wining and dining, then bilking and deserting nearly 200 women during the last 20 years, the “Sweetheart Swindler” may have had his last fling, thanks in part to the Clear Lake Police Department. Alfred (Fred) Barakett,a 5’7”, 155-pound, graying brown-haired Canadian who has allegedly defrauded females using at least 150 names, was recently apprehended in Kenosha, Wis. and is arraigned on a 21 count indictment from the Federal Courts in Texas. He tried his luck in Clear Lake in August 1987, said Clear Lake Police Chief Herb Garlock, but made a quick exit. A woman complained to the police of harassment. The man fled his local motel and left behind suitcases, which contained evidence of other crimes.

Elgin Morris, president of Community State Bank, was in Ventura to present Ventura Mayor Bob Wolfram with a deed for a lot and adjoining tract of land at the Ventura library site. Community State Bank donated a lot located between the bank building and the former library, as well as a strip of land which ran east-west along the north side of the post office-library building.

Clear Lake and Ventura firefighters were called to a barn fire at the Mark Doebel residence, 1913 Handicap Road. A grass fire ignited the barn, which was a total loss.

Doctors William K. Dankle, M.D. and Mark D. Dankle, D.O., have announced their Clear Lake medical practice will be joining the Mercy Family Care Network of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital effective April 1.

Dennis and Debbie Mikesell, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their son. Justin Tyler, born March 24. He weighed 9 lbs., 10 oz. and was 21-inches long. He has a big sister, Amanda, age 12.

Joe and Matt Scribbins, of Clear Lake, had the good fortune to be in the right place at the right time. The Scribbins family stayed at the same hotel as the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. The boys got to meet Duke standout Christian Laettner.

Despite finishing sixth in a very tough North Central Conference race, the Clear Lake boys basketball team, had two of the best players in the conference. Paul Bruns and Scott Schroeder were among the leaders in both scoring and rebounding. Bruns received honors recently for his fine play. The junior was listed as Honorable Mention on the Des Moines Register’s All-State teams.

The Clear Lake girls track team opened its season at the Dickinson Relays. The Lions had several promising performances on the day. Kendra Berge placed seventh in two events and Kathy Walls placed in the long jump.

50 Years Ago

April 1967

Interstate 35 was the principle subject of discussion when there Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission outlined its plans to the City Council. The planner is confident that the route of I-35 through North Iowa will remain unchanged. If the route were moved a few miles west of Clear Lake this community still would be a prime development area.

John Miller, Elgin Morris, Erwin Zuehlke. and Richard Petersen are learning the art of dancing for their act in the Lions Club Varity Show which will be presented April 3 and 4 at the Jr. High Auditorium. In addition to the dance act, the audience will also be entertained by a quartet, a dog act, a bunny act, a can-can and other miscellaneous acts.

Ken Grabinski, a unanimous all-North Central Conference cager, copped another honor by being named on the Iowa Daily Press Association Second Unit All-State Team.

60 Years Ago

March 1957

The U.S. Navy Department announced the selection of Melville P. (Duke) Hughes, II, of Clear Lake, for the 1957 Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Program. Hughes, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.W. Hughes, is a senior at Clear Lake High School.

A break-in at the house owned by Mrs. Alice Arthur at 209 Mars Hill Drive sometime last Saturday night was reported to city police.

JoAnn Jensen, 4 and one-half-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. DuWayne Jensen, had to reenter Mercy Hospital, Mason City, for care and treatment. She had undergone a tonsillectomy a week earlier.

85 Years Ago

March 1932

Harve Hayes has set his Jameway Chicken Hatchery with over 4,000 eggs. The first hatch will come off about March 8.

The C.P. McVicker grocery store in the Rasmussen building on Main Street has changed hands, the purchasers being C.F. and F.O. Iverson of Belle Plaine.

The Watkins Cafe will be open to the public on Thursday. The rooms have been remodeled and equipment rearranged to care for the large patronage this cafe enjoys through the summer.

The interior of the Rogers Hotel is being redecorated and refinished. This well known hotel enjoys a large patronage and especially through the summer, it is thronged with visitors and tourists.

If your subscription to the Mirror is due, please call as we need money.

The flu is really claiming a lot of victims. E.B. Stillman has been shut in for several days. Mrs. Daisy Adams and son, Charles, are convalescing from the flu.